GameStop Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Date

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), today announced that it will report second quarter fiscal 2018 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 6, 2018. The company will host an investor conference call at 5:00 pm ET on the same day to review the company’s financial results and expectations for the remainder of fiscal 2018. This call and any supplemental information can be accessed at GameStop Corp.’s investor relations home page at http://investor.GameStop.com/. The phone number for the investor conference call is 888-254-3590 and the confirmation code is 6167383. The conference call will be archived for two months on GameStop’s corporate website.



GameStop Corp., a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is a global, multichannel video game, consumer electronics and wireless services retailer. GameStop operates over 7,100 stores across 14 countries. The company's consumer product network also includes www.gamestop.com; Game Informer® magazine, the world's leading print and digital video game publication; and ThinkGeek, www.thinkgeek.com, the premier retailer for the global geek community featuring exclusive and unique video game and pop culture products. Our Technology Brands segment includes nearly 1,400 Spring Mobile AT&T and Simply Mac stores. Spring Mobile, www.springmobile.com, sells all of AT&T’s products and services, including DIRECTV, devices and related accessories in select markets in the U.S. Simply Mac, www.simplymac.com, sells the full line of Apple products, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones and offers Apple certified warranty and repair services.

