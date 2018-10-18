GameStop Celebrates The Halloween Season With Exclusive Product Line of DC Super-Villains

Artist Jim Lee Brings Comic Book Super-Villains to Life with One-of-a-Kind Apparel and Collectibles – Only at GameStop



GRAPEVINE, Texas, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October is the month when it’s “good to be bad”. With Halloween around the corner, it’s not surprising to see wanna-be villains come to life unleashing their complex schemes to rule the world. To celebrate the great Super-Villains of Gotham City, GameStop and BioWorld and with the help of renowned DC comic book artist Jim Lee, have created the first-of-its-kind villain product line, just in time for the sinister month of October.

In partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer and DC, GameStop is featuring its exclusive DC Collection by Jim Lee Super-Villain Capsule – The Joker (Hush) that released on National Villains Day, October 15 for $24.99. This GameStop exclusive Funko POP! showcases the infamous Joker with his clown-like appearance and calculating grin, capturing the comic-book likeness of one of Gotham City’s master criminals.

“Most people admit to wanting to be the hero in a comic book story, but who hasn’t also fantasized about being the villain at one time or another, too? Villains can be cool characters, too,” said Janet Bareis, senior vice president of Collectibles for GameStop. “Pop culture products like the GameStop DC Super- Villains product line appeal to our customer’s interests, passions for having fun and frankly, their inner geekiness.”

Other products within the exclusive villain’s product line include:

Canvas Batman Super-Villain Luminart HQ - $29.99

Canvas Super-Villain Luminart The Joker - $29.99

DC Collection by Jim Lee Darkseid sock - $7.99

DC Collection by Jim Lee Metal sock - $7.99

DC Collection by Jim Lee Batman socks - $7.99

DC Collection by Jim Lee The Joker Beanie - $16.99

DC Collection by Jim Lee Darkseid cap - $16.99

DC Collection by Jim Lee Metal flex cap - $16.99

DC Collection by Jim Lee Batman cap - $16.99

DC Collection by Jim Lee Super-Villain wallet - $14.99

Usually, when there’s a great Super-Villain like The Joker, there’s also an archenemy Super Hero like Batman -- in the battle of wits and superhuman skills to save the universe from evil. GameStop teamed with Jim Lee to create the Batman POP! Tee bundle releasing January 12, 2019, for $34.99. This GameStop exclusive is available now for pre-order and includes a t-shirt with Jim Lee’s artistic depiction of Batman, as well as an accompanying Jim Lee Funko POP! Batman collectible figure.

“With unique partnerships such as with DC and Jim Lee, we can be first to market whenever possible to drive exclusive products that resonate well with our customer base, including those collectible products that are connected to a customer’s favorite franchise,” Bareis continued. “It’s also not too soon to start thinking about collectibles as the perfect stocking stuffers for the holidays.”

To learn more about the GameStop’s DC Collection by Jim Lee product line, go to www.GameStop.com or get all the details from store associates at your local GameStop.

