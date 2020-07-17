Log in
GameStop Now Requiring All Customers to Wear Face Coverings in U.S. Stores

07/17/2020 | 01:11pm EDT

GRAPEVINE, Texas, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop announced today it is joining other retailers in requiring all customers to wear face coverings when shopping in all U.S. stores. The new safety measure will take effect July 27, providing the Company time to inform customers of the change, post signage in stores and train associates on the new protocol.

“We believe this is the right thing to do to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our associates and customers from the growing spread of COVID-19,” said George Sherman, chief executive officer for GameStop. “Providing a safe environment in our stores for all customers and store associates continues to be our top priority and wearing a face covering is a simple step every one of us can take to ensure the safety of others in our stores.”

Any customer with concerns, or health-related issues in wearing a face covering can shop at GameStop online at www.gamestop.com, or the GameStop mobile app. Both online channels offer access to GameStop’s Buy Online Pickup at Store service and a contactless Delivery@Door curbside service to meet customers video game needs.

About GameStop
GameStop Corp., a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is the world’s largest video game retailer, operates approximately 5,300 stores across 14 countries, and offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of POP! vinyl figures, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop’s unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. The company’s consumer product network also includes www.gamestop.com and Game Informer® magazine, the world’s leading print and digital video game publication. General information about GameStop Corp. can be obtained at the Company’s corporate website. 

Contact:
Joey Mooring
GameStop Public Relations
JoeyMooring@gamestop.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
