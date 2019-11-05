GameStop Reveals Its 2019 Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday Store Hours

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop announced its 2019 Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday store hours nationwide to help customers get the most out of their holiday shopping season.

GameStop will be one of the first retailers to kick off Black Friday sales in-store – opening its doors at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and going live with these holiday deals on Gamestop.com, beginning at 8 p.m. Central on Nov. 27. All offers valid through Dec. 1, unless otherwise stated.

Black Friday Weekend Store Hours

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28: 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Black Friday, Nov. 29: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

“We know that millions of our customers look forward to spending their Black Friday with us each year,” said Gary Riding, senior vice president of U.S. stores at GameStop. “We can’t wait to join the excitement of what has become a favorite holiday tradition for many of our customers when we open our doors to greet them at 3:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving.”

