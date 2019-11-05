Log in
GameStop Reveals Its 2019 Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday Store Hours

11/05/2019 | 01:00pm EST

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop announced its 2019 Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday store hours nationwide to help customers get the most out of their holiday shopping season.

GameStop will be one of the first retailers to kick off Black Friday sales in-store – opening its doors at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and going live with these holiday deals on Gamestop.com, beginning at 8 p.m. Central on Nov. 27. All offers valid through Dec. 1, unless otherwise stated.

Black Friday Weekend Store Hours

  • Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28: 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Black Friday, Nov. 29: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 30: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 1: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

“We know that millions of our customers look forward to spending their Black Friday with us each year,” said Gary Riding, senior vice president of U.S. stores at GameStop. “We can’t wait to join the excitement of what has become a favorite holiday tradition for many of our customers when we open our doors to greet them at 3:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving.”

About GameStop
GameStop, the world’s largest video game retailer, offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of pop vinyl toys, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop’s unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. The retailer operates thousands of locations around the world under the GameStop, EB Games and Micromania retail brands. Fans can find their local GameStop store using the company’s online store locator tool.

To get the latest news on video gaming and gear, follow GameStop on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania are part of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), a global specialty retailer that makes the most popular technologies affordable and simple.

Contact:
Michael Delgado
GameStop Public Relations
(817) 722-7575
MichaelDelgado@gamestop.com 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
