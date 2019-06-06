GameStop and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® Unite with Human Claw Machine Experience at E3 2019

GRAPEVINE, Texas, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, GameStop Gives, the video game retailer’s social responsibility arm and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® (CMN Hospitals) fundraising program Extra Life, are taking their charity partnership to new heights at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2019 (E3 2019) through an interactive human claw machine filled with free gaming loot and donations to CMN Hospitals.



Additionally, GameStop is bringing to E3 the hottest toy collectibles and pop culture items featuring the return of Only @GameStop Funko merchandise and a meet-and-greet with Gears Pro Circuit Season 2 Champions, OpTic Gaming.

Extra Life and GameStop Gives Human Claw Machine – South Lobby F26/27

GameStop Gives and Extra Life are encouraging E3 attendees to play games and heal kids. Inspired by arcade claw machines, attendees will try their luck for free loot, as they are harnessed onto a crane-like device and dipped into a pit of games, collectibles and gaming accessories from GameStop and several of its partners: Activision Blizzard, GUNNAR Optiks, HORI, Jazwares, KontrolFreek®, PDP, PlayStation, Take-Two Interactive Software, Turtle Beach and many more. At the booth, attendees can register or donate to Extra Life and jump into a photo booth while awaiting their chance at sweet loot.

Gaming fans unable to attend E3 can help children right from their local GameStop by bringing their pre-loved video game hardware, software, accessories and consumer electronics to Trade-in for Charity, now through June 24. Ask for the option to donate up to 100% of the credit value of the trade to help kids treated at their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. Also, PowerUp Rewards members can donate PowerUp Rewards points to support Extra Life in the PowerUp Rewards Center.

Only @GameStop Funko E3 2019 Exclusives – South Hall Booth #733

GameStop and Funko will once again feature must-have E3 pop culture exclusives at booth #733 with collections and apparel from Gears of War, Borderlands, Overwatch, Fortnite and more.

Gears of War Funko product line, Gears Pop! collectibles, Gears video game, meet/greet with new GameStop esports partner, the OpTic Gaming Gears of War team

Borderlands Pop! collectibles, statues/modern icons and apparel

Overwatch Funko, Overwatch Hasbro, Overwatch roleplay/replicas

Disney’s Kingdom Hearts 3 Pop! collectibles

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Ghostbusters, aficionados of this franchise can also take advantage of a Ghostbusters capsule program, which will include POP! Funko vinyl figures, apparel and more surprises.

