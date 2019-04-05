See Your Savings Blossom During GameStop's Two-Week Spring Sale Event

GRAPEVINE, Texas, April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you looking to create the ultimate Easter basket for the gamer in your life or freshening up your gaming space with a new console? GameStop has you covered with a two-week Spring Sale event beginning April 7 through April 20, with showers of savings on a variety of games, consoles, accessories, toys, apparel, and special trade offers.



Rain or shine, shop our Spring Sale in-store, online or on the GameStop App . For the full line-up of Spring Sale deals, visit www.gamestop.com/springsale .

Offers valid April 7 – 20, unless otherwise stated.

Video Game Consoles and Accessories:

Buy any new Xbox One S or X console and get a FREE $50 GameStop gift card (Only April 7-13, includes all bundles except Fallout 76)

Save $50 on any new Xbox One X or S and get an Apex Legends Founders Pack, $30 value (Begins April 14, includes all bundles except Fallout 76)

Save $20 when you buy any new PS4 system with a 12-month PlayStation® Plus Membership

Save $20 on PlayStation Classic: $39.99

GameCube Style Gold or Silver wireless controller for Nintendo Switch: $39.99

Save 20% off select Nintendo Switch accessories

Save up to $60 on select gaming headsets

Save $50 on PlayStation VR Motion Controllers Two Pack when you buy the PSVR ASTRO BOT and Moss Bundle

$29.99 for select new Xbox wireless controllers when you trade any DualShock 4 or Xbox wireless controller, Reg. $64.99-$69.99

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fight Pad Pro Bundle: $79.99 (Begins April 14)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate GameCube Style Controller Bundle: $94.99 (Begins April 14)

$54.99 Joy-Con when you trade in any Joy-Con, DualShock 4 or Xbox wireless controller, Reg. $79.99

Game Title Deals: (New Xbox One and PlayStation (PS4), unless otherwise stated)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: $49.99 – Only at GameStop

Resident Evil 2: $39.99 (only April 7-13)

Anthem: $39.99 (Begins April 14)

NBA 2K19: $29.99 (20 th Anniversary Edition: $59.99)

Anniversary Edition: $59.99) Red Dead Redemption 2: $39.99 (Ultimate Edition: $69.99)

Jump Force: $49.99 (only April 7-13)

Far Cry New Dawn: $19.99

Kingdom Hearts 3: $39.99

Call of Duty Black Ops 4: $39.99 (only April 7-13), $29.99 (Begins April 14)

FIFA 19: $39.99

Madden NFL 19: $24.99

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $24.99

Up to $10 Rewards Cash when you purchase $50 in pre-owned games (must be Power Up Rewards Member to receive offer)

Toys, Collectibles & Apparel:

Funko Ultimate Unboxing Box: $9.99 ($30 value)

Minecraft Collectors Box: $29.99 ($40 value)

Buy 1, get 1 50% off t-shirts, hats, socks, bags and wallets (only April 7-13)

Save 20% off basket gifts; Pokémon card tins, Roblox, Mega Construx, Bakugan, Beyblades, Super Mario Uno

Save 20% off select action figures; Minecraft, Pokémon, Super Mario, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and Bendy and the Ink Machine

Buy 3, get 1 free, mix and match Hot Wheels, POP! Pez, Pokémon Trading Cards Booster Packs, POP! Vinyl and Blind Bags

Easter Stuff & Save Bag: 25% off all the toys, collectibles, drinkware, board games, statues & apparel you can fit in exclusive Thanos bag (Begins April 14. Bag $4.99 must be purchased. Excludes discounted products)

Special Trade-in Offers:

$250 trade credit for any PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox One X consoles

$200 trade credit for Original or Slim PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch consoles

$150 trade credit for Xbox One S console

50% extra credit on any games traded (only April 7-13)

About GameStop

GameStop , the world’s largest video game retailer, offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of pop vinyl toys, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop’s unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. The retailer operates thousands of locations around the world under the GameStop, EB Games and Micromania retail brands. Fans can find their local GameStop store using the company’s online store locator tool .

To get the latest news on video gaming and gear, follow GameStop on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube . GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania are part of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), a global specialty retailer that makes the most popular technologies affordable and simple.