Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gamida Cell Ltd.    GMDA   IL0011552663

GAMIDA CELL LTD.

(GMDA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gamida Cell : Announces Data to be Presented at ASH 2019 Annual Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 09:10am EST

– Presentations to include updated results from Phase 1 study of GDA-201 and new data on mechanism of action for NAM cell expansion platform –

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), a leading cellular and immune therapeutics company, today announced that results from a Phase 1 clinical study of GDA-201, an investigational, natural killer (NK) cell-based cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma, will be presented during an oral session at the 61st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), which is being held December 7–10 in Orlando, FL.

New research on the mechanism of action of Gamida Cell’s NAM-based cell expansion platform, which is designed to enhance the number and functionality of allogeneic donor cells, will also be shared in a poster presentation during the meeting.

Details about the presentations are as follows:

Time: Monday, December 9, 2019, 3:15 p.m. ET
Title: Results of a Phase 1 Trial of GDA-201, Nicotinamide-Expanded Allogeneic Natural Killer Cells (NAM-NK) in Patients with Refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) and Multiple Myeloma (MM)
Abstract Number: 777
Lead Author: Veronika Bachanova, M.D., Ph.D., Division of Hematology, Oncology and Transplantation, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN
Location: Orange County Convention Center, Chapin Theater (W320)

Time: Monday, December 9, 2019, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET
Title: Nicotinamide (NAM) Modulates Transcriptional Signature of Ex Vivo Cultured UCB CD34+ Cells (Omidubicel) and Preserves Their Stemness and Engraftment Potential
Abstract Number: 3718
Lead Author: Dima Yackoubov, Research Assistant, Gamida Cell, Jerusalem, Israel
Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

About GDA-201
GDA-201 (formerly known as NAM-NK) is being developed as an innate natural killer (NK) cell immunotherapy for the treatment of hematologic and solid tumors in combination with standard of care antibody therapies. NK cells have the ability to kill tumor cells, representing a novel immunotherapeutic approach to cancer treatment. GDA-201 is designed to address key limitations of NK cells by increasing the cytotoxicity and in vivo retention and proliferation in the bone marrow and lymphoid organs of NK cells expanded in culture. GDA-201 is in Phase 1 development in patients with refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma.1 For more information on the clinical study of GDA-201, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

GDA-201 is an investigational therapy, and its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other health authority.

About the NAM Therapeutic Platform
Gamida Cell’s proprietary NAM-based cell expansion platform is designed to enhance the number and functionality of donor cells in culture, enabling the creation of potentially transformative therapies that move beyond what is possible with existing approaches. The NAM therapeutic platform leverages the unique properties of nicotinamide to enable the expansion of multiple cell types — including stem cells and natural killer (NK) cells — with appropriate growth factors to maintain the cells' original phenotype and potency. This can enable the administration of a therapeutic dose of cells with the potential to improve patient outcomes.

About Gamida Cell
Gamida Cell is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing advanced cell therapies with the potential to cure blood cancers and rare, serious hematologic diseases. We are leveraging our proprietary nicotinamide-based, or NAM-based, cell expansion platform to develop product candidates designed to expand the possibility of cell therapy. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com.

1ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT03019666.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAMIDA CELL LTD.
09:10aGAMIDA CELL : Announces Data to be Presented at ASH 2019 Annual Meeting
BU
11/05GAMIDA CELL : Announces the Date of Its Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and..
BU
09/11GAMIDA CELL : and the CIBMTR Announce Collaboration to Advance Research for Life..
BU
08/06GAMIDA CELL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06GAMIDA CELL : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Company..
BU
07/23GAMIDA CELL : Announces the Date of Its Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results an..
BU
07/08GAMIDA CELL : Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additi..
BU
06/26GAMIDA CELL : Announces Pricing of $35 Million Public Offering of Ordinary Share..
BU
06/24GAMIDA CELL : Announces Launch of Proposed Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
BU
06/21GAMIDA CELL : extends Lonza partnership beyond clinical to commercial
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -43,5 M
Net income 2019 -32,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,47x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,10x
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 144x
Capitalization 162 M
Chart GAMIDA CELL LTD.
Duration : Period :
Gamida Cell Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,60  $
Last Close Price 4,96  $
Spread / Highest target 283%
Spread / Average Target 255%
Spread / Lowest Target 223%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julian Adams Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert I. Blum Chairman
Tzvi Palash Chief Operating Officer
Shai Lankry Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Tony Peled Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMIDA CELL LTD.-50.10%162
GILEAD SCIENCES4.54%82 814
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS20.34%50 694
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-10.95%36 361
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.78.54%22 059
GENMAB36.49%14 034
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group