Gamida Cell : Announces Data to be Presented at ASH 2019 Annual Meeting

– Presentations to include updated results from Phase 1 study of GDA-201 and new data on mechanism of action for NAM cell expansion platform –

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), a leading cellular and immune therapeutics company, today announced that results from a Phase 1 clinical study of GDA-201, an investigational, natural killer (NK) cell-based cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma, will be presented during an oral session at the 61st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), which is being held December 7–10 in Orlando, FL.

New research on the mechanism of action of Gamida Cell’s NAM-based cell expansion platform, which is designed to enhance the number and functionality of allogeneic donor cells, will also be shared in a poster presentation during the meeting.

Details about the presentations are as follows:

Time: Monday, December 9, 2019, 3:15 p.m. ET

Title: Results of a Phase 1 Trial of GDA-201, Nicotinamide-Expanded Allogeneic Natural Killer Cells (NAM-NK) in Patients with Refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) and Multiple Myeloma (MM)

Abstract Number: 777

Lead Author: Veronika Bachanova, M.D., Ph.D., Division of Hematology, Oncology and Transplantation, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Chapin Theater (W320)

Time: Monday, December 9, 2019, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET

Title: Nicotinamide (NAM) Modulates Transcriptional Signature of Ex Vivo Cultured UCB CD34+ Cells (Omidubicel) and Preserves Their Stemness and Engraftment Potential

Abstract Number: 3718

Lead Author: Dima Yackoubov, Research Assistant, Gamida Cell, Jerusalem, Israel

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

About GDA-201

GDA-201 (formerly known as NAM-NK) is being developed as an innate natural killer (NK) cell immunotherapy for the treatment of hematologic and solid tumors in combination with standard of care antibody therapies. NK cells have the ability to kill tumor cells, representing a novel immunotherapeutic approach to cancer treatment. GDA-201 is designed to address key limitations of NK cells by increasing the cytotoxicity and in vivo retention and proliferation in the bone marrow and lymphoid organs of NK cells expanded in culture. GDA-201 is in Phase 1 development in patients with refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma.1 For more information on the clinical study of GDA-201, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

GDA-201 is an investigational therapy, and its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other health authority.

About the NAM Therapeutic Platform

Gamida Cell’s proprietary NAM-based cell expansion platform is designed to enhance the number and functionality of donor cells in culture, enabling the creation of potentially transformative therapies that move beyond what is possible with existing approaches. The NAM therapeutic platform leverages the unique properties of nicotinamide to enable the expansion of multiple cell types — including stem cells and natural killer (NK) cells — with appropriate growth factors to maintain the cells' original phenotype and potency. This can enable the administration of a therapeutic dose of cells with the potential to improve patient outcomes.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing advanced cell therapies with the potential to cure blood cancers and rare, serious hematologic diseases. We are leveraging our proprietary nicotinamide-based, or NAM-based, cell expansion platform to develop product candidates designed to expand the possibility of cell therapy. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com.

1ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT03019666.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005031/en/