Gamida Cell : Announces Immune Reconstitution Data from Completed Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of NiCord® Presented at 2019 TCT Annual Meeting

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), a leading cellular and immune
therapeutics company, today announced that translational data from the
completed Phase 1/2 clinical study of NiCord® were reported
in an oral presentation at the 2019 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy
(TCT) Meetings of American Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation
(ASBMT) and Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant
Research (CIBMTR) in Houston, Texas. The data demonstrated that
treatment with NiCord, an investigational advanced cell therapy designed
to enhance and expand the life-saving benefits of bone marrow transplant
for patients with hematologic malignancies, resulted in rapid and robust
immune reconstitution. NiCord is currently being evaluated in an
international, randomized Phase 3 study in patients with hematologic
malignancies.1
“Reconstitution of a patient’s bone marrow and immune system is a
crucial factor in recovery following allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell
transplant,” said Jaap-Jan Boelens, M.D., Ph.D., Chief, Pediatric Stem
Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapies Service, Memorial Sloan
Kettering Cancer Center. “We were particularly encouraged by the finding
that reconstitution of CD4+ T cells with NiCord treatment was at least
as fast as transplant with unmanipulated cord blood and unrelated bone
marrow in adolescents and young adults, who typically achieve more rapid
recovery than adults.”
Despite the curative potential of bone marrow transplants, it is
estimated that more than 40 percent of eligible patients in the U.S. do
not receive one for various reasons, including finding a matched donor.2
Even for patients who do receive a transplant, treatment is not always
effective and can lead to serious complications that can dramatically
affect quality of life.3 NiCord is intended to address the
current limitations of bone marrow transplant by providing a therapeutic
dose of cells while preserving the cells’ functional therapeutic
characteristics.
Data Presented at TCT Annual Meeting
The oral presentation, “Rapid and Robust CD4+ and CD8+ T-, NK-, B-Cell,
Dendritic Cell, and Monocyte Reconstitution after Nicotinamide-Expanded
Cord Blood Transplantation” (Abstract 69), described in-depth immune
reconstitution data from the completed Phase 1/2, multi-center clinical
study of NiCord as a stand-alone graft after myeloablative therapy in
patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies.4 Immune
reconstitution for 27 patients receiving NiCord was compared to
retrospective cohorts of adolescent and young adults with hematologic
malignancies receiving unmanipulated cord blood transplantation (unCBT,
n=27) or unrelated bone marrow transplantation (BMT, n=20). The primary
endpoint was the probability of achieving CD4+ immune reconstitution
(>50×106/L) within the first 100 days. Secondary endpoints
included the recovery of B cells, CD4+ T cells and natural killer (NK)
cells during the first year after transplantation. Analyses were
performed at the University Medical Centre Utrecht, Laboratory of
Translational Immunology.
The analysis showed that 91 percent of patients receiving NiCord
achieved successful immune reconstitution of CD4+ T cells at 100 days
after transplantation. Reconstitution of T cells in the NiCord group
(median age 41.5 years) was similar to the unCBT and BMT cohorts (median
age 15.4 and 14.3 years, respectively), despite the younger age of the
cohorts, who would be expected to reconstitute faster. In addition,
reconstitution of a number of cell types, including B cells (p = 0.02)
and NK cells (p < 0.001), was significantly faster after transplantation
with NiCord compared to the cohorts, and suggests that NiCord
reconstitutes diverse functions of the immune system. These findings may
be explained by the higher stem cell dose and proliferative capacity of
NiCord.
“Our goal is to bring a potentially transformative new treatment option
to patients in need of bone marrow transplant, and these data further
reinforce our belief in the clinical potential of NiCord,” stated Ronit
Simantov, M.D., chief medical officer at Gamida Cell. “We are continuing
to enroll patients in our ongoing Phase 3 study and expect to complete
patient enrollment in the second half of 2019, followed by an
anticipated topline data readout in the first half of 2020.”
During the TCT Annual Meeting, new data were also presented from Gamida
Cell’s NAM-NK clinical program, as well as initial data from a Phase 1/2
study of NiCord in patients with severe aplastic anemia. More
information on those presentations can be found here.
About NiCord
NiCord, the company’s lead clinical program, is an advanced cell therapy
under development as a potential life-saving allogeneic hematopoietic
stem cell (bone marrow) transplant solution for patients with
hematologic malignancies (blood cancers). NiCord is the first bone
marrow transplant product to receive Breakthrough Therapy Designation
from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and has also received Orphan
Drug Designation in the U.S. and EU. In a Phase 1/2 clinical study,
NiCord demonstrated rapid and durable time to engraftment and was
generally well-tolerated.5 A Phase 3 study evaluating NiCord
in patients with leukemia and lymphoma is ongoing in the U.S., Europe
and Asia.1 NiCord is also being evaluated in a Phase 1/2
clinical study in patients with severe aplastic anemia.6 The
aplastic anemia investigational new drug application is currently filed
with the FDA under the brand name CordIn®, which is the same
investigational development candidate as NiCord. For more information on
clinical trials of NiCord, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.
NAM-NK and NiCord are investigational therapies, and their safety and
efficacy have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration or any other health authority.
About Gamida Cell
Gamida Cell is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to
developing advanced cell therapies with the potential to cure blood
cancers and rare, serious hematologic diseases. We are leveraging our
proprietary nicotinamide-based, or NAM-based, cell expansion technology
to develop product candidates designed to address the limitations of
cell therapies. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is
defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including with respect to translational data from the completed Phase
1/2 study of NiCord for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and
the ongoing Phase 3 study of NiCord in patients with leukemia and
lymphoma, which statements are subject to a number of risks,
uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to the scope,
progress and expansion of Gamida Cell’s studies and clinical, scientific
and technical developments. In light of these risks and uncertainties,
and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors
section of our Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with
the SEC on September 28, 2018, and other filings that Gamida Cell makes
with the SEC from time to time (which are available at http://www.sec.gov),
the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking
statements may not occur, and Gamida Cell’s actual results could differ
materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Any
forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press
release and are based on information available to Gamida Cell as of the
date of this release.
