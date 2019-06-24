Log in
Gamida Cell : Announces Launch of Proposed Public Offering of Ordinary Shares

06/24/2019

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), a leading cellular and immune therapeutics company, today announced the launch of a proposed follow-on public offering of approximately $30.0 million of its ordinary shares. In addition, Gamida Cell expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $4.5 million of additional ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

RBC Capital Markets and JMP Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering. Oppenheimer & Co. is acting as lead manager for this offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to this offering may be obtained, when available, from: RBC Capital Markets, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, Telephone: (877) 822-4089, Email: equityprospectus@rbccm.com or JMP Securities LLC, 600 Montgomery Street, 10th Floor, San Francisco, California 94111, Attention: Prospectus Department, Telephone: (415) 835-8985, Email: syndicate@jmpsecurities.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Gamida Cell
Gamida Cell is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing advanced cell therapies with the potential to cure blood cancers and rare, serious hematologic diseases. We are leveraging our proprietary nicotinamide-based, or NAM-based, cell expansion technology to develop product candidates designed to address the limitations of cell therapies.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to the timing and size of the offering described herein, and its expectations with respect to granting the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional ordinary shares. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those that are described in the Risk Factors section of the preliminary prospectus for such offering filed with the SEC on June 24, 2019, and other filings that Gamida Cell makes with the SEC from time to time (which are available at http://www.sec.gov), which could cause the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements not occur on the terms described or at all. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Gamida Cell undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
