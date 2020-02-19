Log in
Gamida Cell Ltd.    GMDA

GAMIDA CELL LTD.

(GMDA)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gamida Cell : Announces the Date of Its Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Webcast

02/19/2020 | 08:08am EST

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious blood diseases, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its full year 2019 financial results and provide an update on the company.

The webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the Gamida Cell website at www.gamida-cell.com. To participate in the live call, please dial 866-930-5560 (domestic) or +1-409-216-0605 (international) and refer to conference ID number 7886498. A recording of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event, for approximately 30 days.

About Gamida Cell
Gamida Cell is an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for patients with blood cancers and serious blood diseases. We harness our cell expansion platform to create therapies with the potential to redefine standards of care in areas of serious medical need. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -45,6 M
Net income 2019 -32,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,34x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,39x
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 157x
Capitalization 160 M
Chart GAMIDA CELL LTD.
Duration : Period :
Gamida Cell Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,40  $
Last Close Price 4,76  $
Spread / Highest target 299%
Spread / Average Target 266%
Spread / Lowest Target 215%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julian Adams Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert I. Blum Chairman
Tzvi Palash Chief Operating Officer
Shai Lankry Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Tony Peled Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMIDA CELL LTD.9.53%160
GILEAD SCIENCES3.97%84 777
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS12.32%63 762
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS6.41%43 287
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.23.75%26 550
GENMAB10.23%15 693
