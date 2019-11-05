Log in
Gamida Cell : Announces the Date of Its Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Webcast

0
11/05/2019

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), a leading cellular and immune therapeutics company, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. ET to review its third quarter 2019 financial results and provide an update on the company.

The webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the Gamida Cell website at www.gamida-cell.com. To participate in the live call, please dial 866-930-5560 (domestic) or 409-216-0605 (international) and refer to conference ID number 8653335. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event, for approximately 30 days.

About Gamida Cell
Gamida Cell is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing advanced cell therapies with the potential to cure blood cancers and rare, serious hematologic diseases. We are leveraging our proprietary nicotinamide-based, or NAM-based, cell expansion platform to develop product candidates designed to expand the possibility of cell therapy. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com.


© Business Wire 2019
GAMIDA CELL LTD.-50.20%161
GILEAD SCIENCES4.25%82 586
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS21.26%51 281
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-16.72%34 035
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.81.59%22 375
GENMAB38.74%14 360
