Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gamida Cell Ltd    GMDA   IL0011552663

GAMIDA CELL LTD

(GMDA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gamida Cell : to Hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 08:32am EDT

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), a leading cellular and immune therapeutics company, today announced that its previously scheduled Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be webcast on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. ET (5:00 p.m. Israel daylight time) at the offices of the company located at 5 Nahum Heftsadie Street, Givaat Shaul, Jerusalem 91340 Israel. During the meeting, Julian Adams, Ph.D., Gamida Cell’s chief executive officer, will present an overview of the company.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the “Investors” section of Gamida Cell’s website at www.gamida-cell.com. To participate in the live call, please dial 866-930-5560 (domestic) or 409-216-0605 (international) and refer to conference ID number 1894326. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately seven days.

About Gamida Cell
Gamida Cell is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing advanced cell therapies with the potential to cure blood cancers and rare, serious hematologic diseases. We are leveraging our proprietary nicotinamide-based, or NAM-based, cell expansion technology to develop product candidates designed to address the limitations of cell therapies. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAMIDA CELL LTD
08:32aGAMIDA CELL : to Hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
05/09GAMIDA CELL : to Participate in Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences in New York ..
BU
05/07GAMIDA CELL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07GAMIDA CELL : Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Company ..
BU
04/30GAMIDA CELL : Announces the Date of Its First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and..
BU
04/22GAMIDA CELL : to Present at the Solebury Trout Class of 2018 Biotech IPOs Invest..
BU
04/05GAMIDA CELL : to Present at the 18th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference
BU
03/21GAMIDA CELL : Nominates Two Healthcare Industry Veterans to Its Board of Directo..
BU
02/25GAMIDA CELL : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Pr..
BU
02/23GAMIDA CELL : Announces Immune Reconstitution Data from Completed Phase 1/2 Clin..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -44,1 M
Net income 2019 -48,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 72,7x
Capitalization 184 M
Chart GAMIDA CELL LTD
Duration : Period :
Gamida Cell Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 20,3 $
Spread / Average Target 182%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julian Adams Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yael Margolin President
Robert I. Blum Chairman
Tzvi Palash Chief Operating Officer
Shai Lankry CFO, Principal Financial & Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMIDA CELL LTD-27.06%184
GILEAD SCIENCES2.27%81 341
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.25%44 248
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-17.56%33 173
GENMAB13.96%11 225
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC12.44%9 099
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About