Gamida Cell : to Hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), a leading cellular and immune
therapeutics company, today announced that its previously scheduled
Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be webcast on Tuesday, June 4, 2019,
at 10:00 a.m. ET (5:00 p.m. Israel daylight time) at the offices of the
company located at 5 Nahum Heftsadie Street, Givaat Shaul, Jerusalem
91340 Israel. During the meeting, Julian Adams, Ph.D., Gamida Cell’s
chief executive officer, will present an overview of the company.
A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the “Investors”
section of Gamida Cell’s website at www.gamida-cell.com.
To participate in the live call, please dial 866-930-5560 (domestic) or
409-216-0605 (international) and refer to conference ID number 1894326.
A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately seven days.
About Gamida Cell
Gamida Cell is a clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company committed to developing advanced cell
therapies with the potential to cure blood cancers and rare, serious
hematologic diseases. We are leveraging our proprietary
nicotinamide-based, or NAM-based, cell expansion technology to develop
product candidates designed to address the limitations of cell
therapies. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005249/en/