Gamida Cell : to Hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), a leading cellular and immune therapeutics company, today announced that its previously scheduled Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be webcast on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. ET (5:00 p.m. Israel daylight time) at the offices of the company located at 5 Nahum Heftsadie Street, Givaat Shaul, Jerusalem 91340 Israel. During the meeting, Julian Adams, Ph.D., Gamida Cell’s chief executive officer, will present an overview of the company.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the “Investors” section of Gamida Cell’s website at www.gamida-cell.com. To participate in the live call, please dial 866-930-5560 (domestic) or 409-216-0605 (international) and refer to conference ID number 1894326. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately seven days.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing advanced cell therapies with the potential to cure blood cancers and rare, serious hematologic diseases. We are leveraging our proprietary nicotinamide-based, or NAM-based, cell expansion technology to develop product candidates designed to address the limitations of cell therapies. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com.

