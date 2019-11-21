Log in
GAMIDA CELL LTD.

News

Gamida Cell : to Present at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

0
11/21/2019

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to finding cures for blood cancers and serious blood diseases, today announced that Julian Adams, Ph.D., the company’s chief executive officer, will participate in a “fireside chat” at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. ET in New York City.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Gamida Cell website, www.gamida-cell.com, and will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Gamida Cell
Gamida Cell is an advanced cell therapy company committed to finding cures for patients with blood cancers and serious blood diseases. We harness our cell expansion platform to create therapies with the potential to redefine standards of care in areas of serious medical need. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -45,5 M
Net income 2019 -32,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,45x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,09x
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 162x
Capitalization 165 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,40  $
Last Close Price 4,90  $
Spread / Highest target 288%
Spread / Average Target 255%
Spread / Lowest Target 206%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julian Adams Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert I. Blum Chairman
Tzvi Palash Chief Operating Officer
Shai Lankry Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Tony Peled Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMIDA CELL LTD.-50.70%165
GILEAD SCIENCES3.73%82 083
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS29.79%55 305
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-7.83%37 633
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.84.02%22 694
GENMAB41.69%14 574
