Gamida Cell : to Present at the JMP Securities Virtual Hematology and Oncology Forum

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious blood diseases, today announced that Julian Adams, Ph.D., the company’s chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities Virtual Hematology and Oncology Forum on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Gamida Cell website, www.gamida-cell.com, and will be available for approximately 14 days following the event.

