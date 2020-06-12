Log in
Gamida Cell : to Present at the JMP Securities Virtual Hematology and Oncology Forum

06/12/2020 | 08:33am EDT

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious blood diseases, today announced that Julian Adams, Ph.D., the company’s chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities Virtual Hematology and Oncology Forum on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Gamida Cell website, www.gamida-cell.com, and will be available for approximately 14 days following the event.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell is an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for patients with blood cancers and serious blood diseases. We harness our cell expansion platform to create therapies with the potential to redefine standards of care in areas of serious medical need. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,45 M - -
Net income 2020 -55,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,60x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 229 M 229 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 510x
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart GAMIDA CELL LTD.
Duration : Period :
Gamida Cell Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMIDA CELL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 29,00 $
Last Close Price 4,65 $
Spread / Highest target 2 201%
Spread / Average Target 524%
Spread / Lowest Target 180%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julian Adams Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert I. Blum Chairman
Tzvi Palash Chief Operating Officer
Shai Lankry Chief Financial Officer
Tony Peled Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMIDA CELL LTD.8.14%229
GILEAD SCIENCES12.10%91 369
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS20.53%68 421
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS58.77%60 542
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.23.54%26 575
GENMAB A/S31.56%19 426
