Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc    GLPI

GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC

(GLPI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend of $0.68 Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 07:01am EDT

WYOMISSING, Pa., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) (the “Company”), announced today that at its meeting yesterday, the Company’s Board of Directors declared the second quarter 2019 cash dividend of $0.68 per share of its common stock.  The dividend is payable on June 28, 2019 to shareholders of record on June 14, 2019. 

While the Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends for the foreseeable future, all subsequent dividends will be reviewed quarterly and declared by the Board of Directors at its discretion.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties
GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. GLPI expects to grow its portfolio by pursuing opportunities to acquire additional gaming facilities to lease to gaming operators. GLPI also intends to diversify its portfolio over time, including by acquiring properties outside the gaming industry to lease to third parties. GLPI elected to be taxed as a REIT for United States federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year and is the first gaming-focused REIT in North America.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including our expectations regarding future acquisitions and expected 2019 dividend payments. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties.  Such forward looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about GLPI and its subsidiaries, including risks related to the following: the availability of and the ability to identify suitable and attractive acquisition and development opportunities and the ability to acquire and lease those properties on favorable terms; the ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, the regulatory approvals required to own and/or operate its properties, or other delays or impediments to completing acquisitions or projects; GLPI's ability to maintain its status as a REIT; our ability to access capital through debt and equity markets in amounts and at rates and costs acceptable to GLPI; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations; changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to REITs or to the gaming or lodging industries; and other factors described in GLPI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to GLPI or persons acting on GLPI’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. GLPI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur.

Contact   
Investor Relations – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.
Steven T. Snyder  Joseph Jaffoni, Richard Land, James Leahy
610/378-8215  212/835-8500
investorinquiries@glpropinc.com  glpi@jcir.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERT
07:01aGaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2019 Cash Dividen..
GL
05/07GAMING & LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
05/07GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES : & LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSI..
AQ
05/06GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter 2019 Revenue
GL
04/30GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC : quaterly earnings release
04/12Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Rel..
GL
04/02GAMING & LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, F..
AQ
03/11Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Names Steven T. Snyder Senior Vice Presid..
GL
02/20Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 156 M
EBIT 2019 741 M
Net income 2019 423 M
Debt 2019 5 634 M
Yield 2019 6,90%
P/E ratio 2019 20,20
P/E ratio 2020 17,60
EV / Sales 2019 12,3x
EV / Sales 2020 12,0x
Capitalization 8 535 M
Chart GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC
Duration : Period :
Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 42,3 $
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter M. Carlino Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven T. Snyder CFO & Senior Vice President-Corporate Development
David A. Handler Independent Director
Joseph W. Marshall Lead Independent Director
E. Scott Urdang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC23.06%8 535
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS15.54%14 270
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC19.92%12 353
VICI PROPERTIES INC20.18%9 358
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC11.24%5 884
HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST7.29%4 275
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About