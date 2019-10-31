Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
- Completed Accretive Refinancing Transaction During the Quarter - - Establishes 2019 Fourth Quarter Guidance and Increases Full Year Guidance -
WYOMISSING, Pa., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) (“GLPI” or the “Company”), North America's first gaming-focused real estate investment trust (“REIT”), today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. On a year-over-year basis, third quarter total revenue grew 13.2%, income from operations grew 13.8%, net income decreased 13.6%, Adjusted EBITDA increased 17.2% and funds from operations (“FFO”) and adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) rose 12.6% and 13.6%, respectively. The year-over-year financial growth primarily reflects GLPI’s October 2018 acquisitions of real property assets operated by Boyd Gaming Corporation (“BYD”), Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (“ERI”) and Penn National Gaming, Inc. (“PENN”). The year-over-year decrease in net income was primarily attributable to the non-recurring losses on debt extinguishment of $21.0 million in connection with our cash tender offer to purchase our 4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2020 during the 2019 third quarter, partially offset by the acquisitions.
Chief Executive Officer, Peter M. Carlino, commented “GLPI delivered another quarter of solid financial results reflecting our initiatives and strategies to drive cash flow growth from accretive transactions while actively managing our capital structure and cost of capital. Our diversified portfolio of regional gaming assets, managed by the industry’s leading operators, continues to generate one of the most stable cash flow streams in the triple-net REIT sector. During the third quarter, we further strengthened our balance sheet through an opportunistic refinancing that reduced our borrowing costs and extended our average debt maturities. Our talented team remains focused on identifying and pursuing portfolio enhancing accretive transactions to position GLPI to extend its long-term record of dividend growth and value creation for shareholders.”
During the 2019 third quarter, shareholders received a quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per share, marking a 7.9% increase over the comparable period in 2018. GLPI's current $2.72 annualized dividend represents 5.0% compound annual growth since the Company's formation. The annual cash dividend represents a yield of 6.7% based on the $40.36 per share closing price of the Company's stock on October 31, 2019.
Financial Highlights
Three Months Ended September 30,
(in millions, except per share data)
2019 Actual
2018 Actual
Total Revenue
$
287.6
$
254.1
Income From Operations
$
187.6
$
164.8
Net Income
$
90.5
$
104.8
FFO (1)
$
145.6
$
129.4
AFFO (2)
$
186.5
$
164.1
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$
260.5
$
222.2
Net income, per diluted common share
$
0.42
$
0.49
FFO, per diluted common share
$
0.68
$
0.60
AFFO, per diluted common share
$
0.87
$
0.76
(1) FFO is net income, excluding (gains) or losses from sales of property and real estate depreciation as defined by NAREIT.
(2) AFFO is FFO, excluding stock based compensation expense, the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts, other depreciation, the amortization of land rights, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs and goodwill and loan impairment charges, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures.
(3) Adjusted EBITDA is net income, excluding interest, taxes on income, depreciation, (gains) or losses from sales of property, stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, the amortization of land rights, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs and goodwill and loan impairment charges.
Portfolio Update
GLPI's primary business consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. As of September 30, 2019, GLPI's portfolio consisted of interests in 46 gaming and related facilities, including Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge and Hollywood Casino Perryville, which are referred to as the "TRS Properties", the real property associated with 33 gaming and related facilities operated by PENN, the real property associated with 6 gaming and related facilities operated by ERI (including one mortgaged facility), the real property associated with 4 gaming and related facilities operated by BYD (including one mortgaged facility) and the real property associated with the Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Illinois. These facilities are geographically diversified across 16 states and contain approximately 23.5 million square feet.
Guidance
The table below sets forth current guidance targets for financial results for the 2019 fourth quarter and full year, based on the following assumptions:
Includes the full year benefit of the transaction closed on October 1, 2018, with ERI and contributions from the transactions closed on October 15, 2018 with PENN, Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. (“PNK”) and BYD;
Reported revenue from real estate of approximately $1,025.1 million for the year and $258.5 million for the fourth quarter consisting of:
(in millions)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
Full Year Ended December 31, 2019
Cash Revenue from Real Estate
PENN
$
204.7
$
811.9
ERI
27.9
110.4
BYD
26.3
104.2
Casino Queen
3.6
14.5
PENN non-assigned land lease
(0.7
)
(2.8
)
Total Cash Revenue from Real Estate
$
261.8
$
1,038.2
Non-Cash Adjustments
Straight-line rent
$
(8.6
)
$
(34.6
)
Land leases paid by tenants
5.3
21.5
Total Revenue from Real Estate as Reported
$
258.5
$
1,025.1
Cash rent includes 2019 escalators of $0.7 million related to the PNK master lease, $0.9 million relating to the PENN master lease, $0.2 million related to the Meadows lease and $0.3 million related to the ERI master lease for the year;
Adjusted EBITDA from the TRS Properties of approximately $30.2 million for the year and $5.9 million for the fourth quarter;
Blended income tax rate at the TRS Properties of 33%;
LIBOR is based on the forward yield curve; and
The basic share count is approximately 214.7 million shares for the year and the fourth quarter and the fully diluted share count is approximately 215.4 million shares for the year and 215.3 million shares for the fourth quarter.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Full Year Ended December 31,
(in millions, except per share data)
2019 Guidance
2018 Actual
2019 Revised Guidance
2018 Actual
Total Revenue
$
288.2
$
303.3
$
1,152.7
$
1,055.7
Net Income
$
113.1
$
45.9
$
389.7
$
339.5
Losses from dispositions of property
—
—
—
0.3
Real estate depreciation
54.5
51.5
230.8
125.6
Funds From Operations (1)
$
167.6
$
97.4
$
620.5
$
465.4
Straight-line rent adjustments
8.6
12.7
34.6
61.9
Direct financing lease adjustments
—
1.2
—
38.4
Other depreciation
2.3
2.9
9.8
11.4
Amortization of land rights
3.0
3.0
18.6
11.3
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts
2.9
2.9
11.4
12.2
Stock based compensation
3.9
3.3
16.2
11.2
Losses on debt extinguishment
—
—
21.0
3.5
Retirement costs
—
—
—
13.1
Goodwill impairment charges
—
59.5
—
59.5
Loan impairment charges
—
—
13.0
—
Capital maintenance expenditures
(1.4
)
(1.3
)
(3.6
)
(4.3
)
Adjusted Funds From Operations (2)
$
186.9
$
181.6
$
741.5
$
683.6
Interest, net
73.6
77.2
301.3
245.9
Income tax expense
0.9
0.8
4.6
5.0
Capital maintenance expenditures
1.4
1.3
3.6
4.3
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts
(2.9
)
(2.9
)
(11.4
)
(12.2
)
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$
259.9
$
258.0
$
1,039.6
$
926.6
Net income, per diluted common share
$
0.53
$
0.21
$
1.81
$
1.58
FFO, per diluted common share
$
0.78
$
0.45
$
2.88
$
2.17
AFFO, per diluted common share
$
0.87
$
0.84
$
3.44
$
3.18
(1) FFO is net income, excluding (gains) or losses from sales of property and real estate depreciation as defined by NAREIT.
(2) AFFO is FFO, excluding stock based compensation expense, amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts, other depreciation, amortization of land rights, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs, goodwill impairment charges and loan impairment charges, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures.
(3) Adjusted EBITDA is net income, excluding interest, taxes on income, depreciation, (gains) or losses from sales of property, stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, the amortization of land rights, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs, goodwill impairment charges and loan impairment charges.
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues
Rental income
$
248,789
$
170,276
$
745,030
$
509,546
Income from direct financing lease
—
30,843
—
76,448
Interest income from mortgaged real estate
7,206
—
21,600
—
Real estate taxes paid by tenants
—
21,270
—
64,031
Total income from real estate
255,995
222,389
766,630
650,025
Gaming, food, beverage and other
31,617
31,750
97,859
102,385
Total revenues
287,612
254,139
864,489
752,410
Operating expenses
Gaming, food, beverage and other
18,549
18,962
56,739
59,027
Real estate taxes
—
21,586
—
64,981
Land rights and ground lease expense
9,094
6,484
33,572
19,460
General and administrative
15,042
15,006
48,266
56,272
Depreciation
57,302
27,267
183,745
82,744
Loan impairment charges
—
—
13,000
—
Total operating expenses
99,987
89,305
335,322
282,484
Income from operations
187,625
164,834
529,167
469,926
Other income (expenses)
Interest expense
(75,111
)
(60,341
)
(228,362
)
(171,464
)
Interest income
235
1,418
572
2,790
Losses on debt extinguishment
(21,014
)
—
(21,014
)
(3,473
)
Total other expenses
(95,890
)
(58,923
)
(248,804
)
(172,147
)
Income from operations before income taxes
91,735
105,911
280,363
297,779
Income tax expense
1,188
1,096
3,773
4,194
Net income
$
90,547
$
104,815
$
276,590
$
293,585
Earnings per common share:
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.42
$
0.49
$
1.29
$
1.37
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.42
$
0.49
$
1.29
$
1.37
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Operations (in thousands) (unaudited)
TOTAL REVENUES
ADJUSTED EBITDA
Three Months Ended September 30,
Three Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Real estate
$
255,995
$
222,389
$
252,999
$
214,656
GLP Holdings, LLC (TRS)
31,617
31,750
7,473
7,495
Total
$
287,612
$
254,139
$
260,472
$
222,151
TOTAL REVENUES
ADJUSTED EBITDA
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Real Estate
$
766,630
$
650,025
$
755,477
$
642,120
GLP Holdings, LLC (TRS)
97,859
102,385
24,284
26,504
Total
$
864,489
$
752,410
$
779,761
$
668,624
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Current Year Revenue Detail (in thousands) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
PENN Master Lease
PENN Amended Pinnacle Master Lease
ERI Master Lease and Mortgage
BYD Master Lease and Mortgage
PENN - Meadows Lease
Casino Queen Lease
Total
Building base rent
$
68,482
$
56,555
$
15,230
$
18,911
$
3,283
$
2,275
$
164,736
Land base rent
23,493
17,813
3,340
2,946
—
—
47,592
Percentage rent
21,370
7,942
3,340
2,808
2,792
1,356
39,608
Total cash rental income
$
113,345
$
82,310
$
21,910
$
24,665
$
6,075
$
3,631
$
251,936
Straight-line rent adjustments
2,232
(6,318
)
(2,895
)
(2,234
)
572
—
(8,643
)
Ground rent in revenue
950
1,828
2,245
383
—
—
5,406
Other rental revenue
—
—
—
—
90
—
90
Total rental income
$
116,527
$
77,820
$
21,260
$
22,814
$
6,737
$
3,631
$
248,789
Interest income from mortgaged real estate
—
—
5,590
1,616
—
—
7,206
Total income from real estate
$
116,527
$
77,820
$
26,850
$
24,430
$
6,737
$
3,631
$
255,995
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
PENN Master Lease
PENN Amended Pinnacle Master Lease
ERI Master Lease and Mortgage
BYD Master Lease and Mortgage
PENN - Meadows Lease
Casino Queen Lease
Total
Building base rent
$
205,446
$
168,633
$
45,689
$
55,899
$
9,850
$
6,826
$
492,343
Land base rent
70,477
53,294
10,020
8,785
—
—
142,576
Percentage rent
64,928
23,680
10,020
8,374
8,376
4,068
119,446
Total cash rental income
$
340,851
$
245,607
$
65,729
$
73,058
$
18,226
$
10,894
$
754,365
Straight-line rent adjustments
6,695
(18,955
)
(8,684
)
(6,703
)
1,717
—
(25,930
)
Ground rent in revenue
2,838
5,338
6,746
1,235
—
—
16,157
Other rental revenue
—
—
—
—
438
—
438
Total rental income
$
350,384
$
231,990
$
63,791
$
67,590
$
20,381
$
10,894
$
745,030
Interest income from mortgaged real estate
—
—
16,771
4,829
—
—
21,600
Total income from real estate
$
350,384
$
231,990
$
80,562
$
72,419
$
20,381
$
10,894
$
766,630
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES General and Administrative Expense (in thousands) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Real estate general and administrative expenses
$
9,410
$
10,009
$
31,388
$
40,077
GLP Holdings, LLC (TRS) general and administrative expenses
5,632
4,997
16,878
16,195
Total reported general and administrative expenses (1)
$
15,042
$
15,006
$
48,266
$
56,272
(1) General and administrative expenses include payroll related expenses, insurance, utilities, professional fees and other administrative costs.
Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, and AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED (in thousands, except per share and share data) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income
$
90,547
$
104,815
$
276,590
$
293,585
Losses from dispositions of property
37
129
50
354
Real estate depreciation
55,047
24,406
176,290
74,155
Funds from operations
$
145,631
$
129,350
$
452,930
$
368,094
Straight-line rent adjustments
8,643
15,917
25,930
49,150
Direct financing lease adjustments
—
8,002
—
37,241
Other depreciation (1)
2,255
2,861
7,455
8,589
Amortization of land rights
3,020
2,727
15,516
8,182
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts
2,807
2,982
8,597
9,278
Stock based compensation
3,845
3,275
12,353
7,878
Losses on debt extinguishment
21,014
—
21,014
3,473
Retirement costs
—
—
—
13,149
Loan impairment charges
—
—
13,000
—
Capital maintenance expenditures (2)
(709
)
(970
)
(2,256
)
(2,954
)
Adjusted funds from operations
$
186,506
$
164,144
$
554,539
$
502,080
Interest, net
74,876
58,923
227,790
168,674
Income tax expense
1,188
1,096
3,773
4,194
Capital maintenance expenditures (2)
709
970
2,256
2,954
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts
(2,807
)
(2,982
)
(8,597
)
(9,278
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
260,472
$
222,151
$
779,761
$
668,624
Net income, per diluted common share
$
0.42
$
0.49
$
1.29
$
1.37
FFO, per diluted common share
$
0.68
$
0.60
$
2.10
$
1.71
AFFO, per diluted common share
$
0.87
$
0.76
$
2.58
$
2.34
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Diluted
215,325,154
214,872,707
215,217,574
214,717,803
(1) Other depreciation includes both real estate and equipment depreciation from the Company's taxable REIT subsidiaries, as well as equipment depreciation from the REIT subsidiaries.
(2) Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.
Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Cash Net Operating Income Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries REAL ESTATE and CORPORATE (REIT) (in thousands) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income
$
88,461
$
103,126
$
269,421
$
285,712
Losses from dispositions of property
—
129
8
120
Real estate depreciation
55,047
24,406
176,290
74,155
Funds from operations
$
143,508
$
127,661
$
445,719
$
359,987
Straight-line rent adjustments
8,643
15,917
25,930
49,150
Direct financing lease adjustments
—
8,002
—
37,241
Other depreciation (1)
497
522
1,496
1,560
Amortization of land rights
3,020
2,727
15,516
8,182
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts
2,807
2,982
8,597
9,278
Stock based compensation
3,845
3,275
12,353
7,878
Losses on debt extinguishment
21,014
—
21,014
3,473
Retirement costs
—
—
—
13,149
Loan impairment charges
—
—
13,000
—
Capital maintenance expenditures (2)
—
—
(4
)
(51
)
Adjusted funds from operations
$
183,334
$
161,086
$
543,621
$
489,847
Interest, net (3)
72,276
56,323
219,988
160,872
Income tax expense
196
229
461
628
Capital maintenance expenditures (2)
—
—
4
51
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts
(2,807
)
(2,982
)
(8,597
)
(9,278
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
252,999
$
214,656
$
755,477
$
642,120
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2019
Adjusted EBITDA
$
252,999
$
755,477
Real estate general and administrative expenses
9,410
31,388
Stock based compensation
(3,845
)
(12,353
)
Losses from dispositions of property
—
(8
)
Cash net operating income (4)
$
258,564
$
774,504
(1) Other depreciation includes both real estate and equipment depreciation from the Company's taxable REIT subsidiaries, as well as equipment depreciation from the REIT subsidiaries.
(2) Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.
(3) Interest expense, net is net of intercompany interest eliminations of $2.6 million and $7.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(4) Cash net operating income (“Cash NOI”) is rental and other property income less cash property level expenses.
Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, and AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries GLP HOLDINGS, LLC (TRS) (in thousands) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income
$
2,086
$
1,689
$
7,169
$
7,873
Losses from dispositions of property
37
—
42
234
Real estate depreciation
—
—
—
—
Funds from operations
$
2,123
$
1,689
$
7,211
$
8,107
Straight-line rent adjustments
—
—
—
—
Direct financing lease adjustments
—
—
—
—
Other depreciation (1)
1,758
2,339
5,959
7,029
Amortization of land rights
—
—
—
—
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts
—
—
—
—
Stock based compensation
—
—
—
—
Losses on debt extinguishment
—
—
—
—
Retirement costs
—
—
—
—
Loan impairment charges
—
—
—
—
Capital maintenance expenditures (2)
(709
)
(970
)
(2,252
)
(2,903
)
Adjusted funds from operations
$
3,172
$
3,058
$
10,918
$
12,233
Interest, net
2,600
2,600
7,802
7,802
Income tax expense
992
867
3,312
3,566
Capital maintenance expenditures (2)
709
970
2,252
2,903
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts
—
—
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
7,473
$
7,495
$
24,284
$
26,504
(1) Other depreciation includes both real estate and equipment depreciation from the Company's taxable REIT subsidiaries, as well as equipment depreciation from the REIT subsidiaries.
(2) Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data)
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
(unaudited)
Assets
Real estate investments, net
$
7,154,980
$
7,331,460
Property and equipment, used in operations, net
95,617
100,884
Mortgage loans receivable
303,684
303,684
Right-of-use assets and land rights, net
859,293
673,207
Cash and cash equivalents
25,556
25,783
Prepaid expenses
2,665
30,967
Goodwill
16,067
16,067
Other intangible assets
9,577
9,577
Loan receivable
—
13,000
Deferred tax assets
5,812
5,178
Other assets
31,501
67,486
Total assets
$
8,504,752
$
8,577,293
Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
166
$
2,511
Accrued expenses
6,716
30,297
Accrued interest
84,456
45,261
Accrued salaries and wages
10,215
17,010
Gaming, property, and other taxes
1,111
42,879
Lease liabilities
201,497
—
Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts
5,749,136
5,853,497
Deferred rental revenue
319,841
293,911
Deferred tax liabilities
262
261
Other liabilities
24,720
26,059
Total liabilities
6,398,120
6,311,686
Shareholders’ equity
Preferred stock ($.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018)
—
—
Common stock ($.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 214,682,856 and 214,211,932 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively)
2,147
2,142
Additional paid-in capital
3,955,555
3,952,503
Accumulated deficit
(1,851,070
)
(1,689,038
)
Total shareholders’ equity
2,106,632
2,265,607
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
8,504,752
$
8,577,293
Debt Capitalization
The Company had $25.6 million of unrestricted cash and $5.7 billion in total debt at September 30, 2019. The Company’s debt structure as of September 30, 2019 was as follows:
As of September 30, 2019
Years to Maturity
Interest Rate
Balance
(in thousands)
Unsecured $1,175 Million Revolver Due May 2023 (1)
3.6
3.557
%
$
60,000
Unsecured Term Loan A-1 Due April 2021 (1)
1.6
3.544
%
449,000
Senior Unsecured Notes Due November 2020
1.1
4.875
%
215,174
Senior Unsecured Notes Due April 2021
1.5
4.375
%
400,000
Senior Unsecured Notes Due November 2023
4.1
5.375
%
500,000
Senior Unsecured Notes Due September 2024
4.9
3.350
%
400,000
Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 2025
5.7
5.250
%
850,000
Senior Unsecured Notes Due April 2026
6.5
5.375
%
975,000
Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 2028
8.7
5.750
%
500,000
Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2029
9.3
5.300
%
750,000
Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2030
10.3
4.000
%
700,000
Finance lease liability
6.9
4.780
%
1,021
Total long-term debt
$
5,800,195
Less: unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts
(51,059
)
Total long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts
$
5,749,136
Weighted average
6.1
4.826
%
(1) The rate on the term loan facility and revolver is LIBOR plus 1.50%.
Rating Agency Update - Issue Rating
Rating Agency
Rating
Standard & Poor's
BBB-
Fitch
BBB-
Moody's
Ba1
Properties
Description
Location
Date Acquired
Tenant/Operator
PENN Master Lease (20 Properties)
Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg
Lawrenceburg, IN
11/1/2013
PENN
Hollywood Casino Aurora
Aurora, IL
11/1/2013
PENN
Hollywood Casino Joliet
Joliet, IL
11/1/2013
PENN
Argosy Casino Alton
Alton, IL
11/1/2013
PENN
Hollywood Casino Toledo
Toledo, OH
11/1/2013
PENN
Hollywood Casino Columbus
Columbus, OH
11/1/2013
PENN
Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Charles Town, WV
11/1/2013
PENN
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
Grantville, PA
11/1/2013
PENN
M Resort
Henderson, NV
11/1/2013
PENN
Hollywood Casino Bangor
Bangor, ME
11/1/2013
PENN
Zia Park Casino
Hobbs, NM
11/1/2013
PENN
Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast
Bay St. Louis, MS
11/1/2013
PENN
Argosy Casino Riverside
Riverside, MO
11/1/2013
PENN
Hollywood Casino Tunica
Tunica, MS
11/1/2013
PENN
Boomtown Biloxi
Biloxi, MS
11/1/2013
PENN
Hollywood Casino St. Louis
Maryland Heights, MO
11/1/2013
PENN
Hollywood Gaming Casino at Dayton Raceway
Dayton, OH
11/1/2013
PENN
Hollywood Gaming Casino at Mahoning Valley Race Track
Youngstown, OH
11/1/2013
PENN
Resorts Casino Tunica (1)
Tunica, MS
5/1/2017
PENN
1st Jackpot Casino
Tunica, MS
5/1/2017
PENN
Amended Pinnacle Master Lease (12 Properties)
Ameristar Black Hawk
Black Hawk, CO
4/28/2016
PENN
Ameristar East Chicago
East Chicago, IN
4/28/2016
PENN
Ameristar Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs, IA
4/28/2016
PENN
L'Auberge Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA
4/28/2016
PENN
Boomtown Bossier City
Bossier City, LA
4/28/2016
PENN
L'Auberge Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA
4/28/2016
PENN
Boomtown New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
4/28/2016
PENN
Ameristar Vicksburg
Vicksburg, MS
4/28/2016
PENN
River City Casino & Hotel
St. Louis, MO
4/28/2016
PENN
Jackpot Properties (Cactus Petes and Horseshu)
Jackpot, NV
4/28/2016
PENN
Plainridge Park Casino
Plainridge, MA
10/15/2018
PENN
ERI Master Lease (5 Properties)
Tropicana Atlantic City
Atlantic City, NJ
10/1/2018
ERI
Tropicana Evansville
Evansville, IN
10/1/2018
ERI
Tropicana Laughlin
Laughlin, NV
10/1/2018
ERI
Trop Casino Greenville
Greenville, MS
10/1/2018
ERI
Belle of Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA
10/1/2018
ERI
BYD Master Lease (3 Properties)
Belterra Casino Resort
Florence, IN
4/28/2016
BYD
Ameristar Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
4/28/2016
BYD
Ameristar St. Charles
St. Charles, MO
4/28/2016
BYD
Single Asset Leases
The Meadows Racetrack and Casino
Washington, PA
9/9/2016
PENN
Casino Queen
East St. Louis, IL
1/23/2014
Casino Queen
Mortgaged Properties
Belterra Park Gaming & Entertainment Center
Cincinnati, OH
N/A
BYD
Lumière Place
St. Louis, MO
N/A
ERI
TRS Properties
Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA
11/1/2013
GLPI
Hollywood Casino Perryville
Perryville, MD
11/1/2013
GLPI
(1) The Company entered into an agreement to terminate the long-term ground lease at this property, which will be effective in February 2020.
Dividends
On August 20, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors declared the third quarter 2019 dividend. Shareholders of record on September 6, 2019 received $0.68 per common share, which was paid on September 20, 2019. The Company anticipates the following schedule regarding 2019 dividend payments:
Payment Dates
March 22, 2019
(paid)
June 28, 2019
(paid)
September 20, 2019
(paid)
December 27, 2019
Lease and Mortgage Information
Master Leases
Single Asset Leases
PENN Master Lease
PENN Amended Pinnacle Master Lease
ERI Master Lease
BYD Master Lease
PENN- Meadows Lease
Casino Queen Lease
Property Count
20
12
5
3
1
1
Number of States Represented
10
8
5
2
1
1
Commencement Date
11/1/2013
4/28/2016
10/1/2018
10/15/2018 (1)
9/9/2016
1/23/2014
Initial Term
15
10
15
10 (1)
10
15
Renewal Terms
20 (4x5 years)
25 (5x5 years)
20 (4x5 years)
25 (5x5 years)
19 (3x5years, 1x4 years)
20 (4x5 years)
Corporate Guarantee
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
No
Master Lease with Cross Collateralization
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
No
Technical Default Landlord Protection
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Default Adjusted Rent to Revenue Coverage
1.1
1.2
1.2
1.4
1.2
1.4
Competitive Radius Landlord Protection
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Escalator Details
Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum
2%
2%
2%
2%
5% (2)
2%
Coverage as of Tenants' latest Earnings Report (3)
1.91
1.75
1.98
1.90
2.06
1.33
Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor
1.8
1.8
1.2 (4)
1.8
2.0
1.8
Yearly Anniversary for Realization
November 2019
May 2020
October 2020
May 2020
October 2020
February 2020
Percentage Rent Reset Details
Reset Frequency
5 years
2 years
2 years
2 years
2 years
5 years
Next Reset
November 2023
May 2020
October 2020
May 2020
October 2020
February 2024
Mortgages
BYD (Belterra) (5)
ERI (Lumière Place) (6)
Property Count
1
1
Commencement Date
10/15/2018
10/1/2018
Current Interest Rate
11.20%
9.27%
Credit Enhancement
Guarantee from Master Lease Entity
Corporate Guarantee
(1) Boyd assumed Pinnacle's legacy lease initial term, which will end on April 30, 2026. (2) Meadows yearly escalator is 5% until a breakpoint when it resets to 2%. (3) Information with respect to our tenants' rent coverage is derived from the public statements and filings of PENN, BYD and ERI as of September 30, 2019 and from certifications provided by Casino Queen, Inc. Casino Queen is not a public reporting entity. Its information was certified by the tenant as of September 30, 2019. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to the accuracy of such information. (4) Eldorado escalator governor is 1.2x for the initial 5 years and then 1.8x in subsequent years. (5) The Belterra Park mortgage is supported by the BYD Master Lease subsidiaries and its terms are consistent with the BYD Master Lease. (6) The Lumière loan bears interest at a rate equal to (i) 9.09% until the one-year anniversary of the closing, and (ii) 9.27% until its maturity.
Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
FFO, FFO per diluted common share, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI, which are detailed in the reconciliation tables that accompany this release, are used by the Company as performance measures for benchmarking against the Company’s peers and as internal measures of business operating performance, which is used for a bonus metric. The Company believes FFO, FFO per diluted common share, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI provide a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of the Company’s current business. This is especially true since these measures exclude real estate depreciation and we believe that real estate values fluctuate based on market conditions rather than depreciating in value ratably on a straight-line basis over time. Cash NOI is rental and other property income less cash property level expenses. Cash NOI excludes depreciation, the amortization of land rights, real estate general and administrative expenses, other non-routine costs and the impact of certain GAAP adjustments to rental revenue, such as straight-line rent adjustments and non-cash ground lease income and expense. It is management's view that Cash NOI is a performance measure used to evaluate the operating performance of the Company’s real estate operations and provides investors relevant and useful information because it reflects only income and operating expense items that are incurred at the property level and presents them on an unleveraged basis.
FFO, FFO per diluted common share, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are non-GAAP financial measures, that are considered supplemental measures for the real estate industry and a supplement to GAAP measures. NAREIT defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles), excluding (gains) or losses from sales of property and real estate depreciation. We have defined AFFO as FFO excluding stock based compensation expense, the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts, other depreciation, the amortization of land rights, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs and goodwill and loan impairment charges, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures. We have defined Adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding interest, taxes on income, depreciation, (gains) or losses from sales of property, stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, the amortization of land rights, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs, and goodwill and loan impairment charges. Finally, we have defined Cash NOI as Adjusted EBITDA for the REIT excluding real estate general and administrative expenses and including stock based compensation expense and (gains) or losses from sales of property.
FFO, FFO per diluted common share, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are not recognized terms under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures: (i) do not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP; (ii) should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities; and (iii) are not alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. In addition, these measures should not be viewed as an indication of our ability to fund all of our cash needs, including to make cash distributions to our shareholders, to fund capital improvements, or to make interest payments on our indebtedness. Investors are also cautioned that FFO, FFO per share, AFFO, AFFO per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other real estate companies, including REITs due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. Our presentation of these measures does not replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP.
About Gaming and Leisure Properties
GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. GLPI expects to grow its portfolio by pursuing opportunities to acquire additional gaming facilities to lease to gaming operators. GLPI also intends to diversify its portfolio over time, including by acquiring properties outside the gaming industry to lease to third parties. GLPI elected to be taxed as a REIT for United States federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year and was the first gaming-focused REIT in North America.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2019 and the full 2019 fiscal year; our expectations regarding future acquisitions and expected 2019 dividend payments. Forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. Such forward looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about GLPI and its subsidiaries, including risks related to the following: the availability of and the ability to identify suitable and attractive acquisition and development opportunities and the ability to acquire and lease those properties on favorable terms; the ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, the regulatory approvals required to own and/or operate its properties, or other delays or impediments to completing acquisitions or projects; GLPI's ability to maintain its status as a REIT; our ability to pay dividends in the future; our ability to access capital through debt and equity markets in amounts and at rates and costs acceptable to GLPI; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations; changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to REITs or to the gaming or lodging industries; and other factors described in GLPI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward looking events discussed in this press release may not occur. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to GLPI or persons acting on GLPI’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. GLPI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
