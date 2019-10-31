Log in
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

10/31/2019 | 04:12pm EDT

- Completed Accretive Refinancing Transaction During the Quarter -
- Establishes 2019 Fourth Quarter Guidance and Increases Full Year Guidance -

WYOMISSING, Pa., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) (“GLPI” or the “Company”), North America's first gaming-focused real estate investment trust (“REIT”), today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. On a year-over-year basis, third quarter total revenue grew 13.2%, income from operations grew 13.8%, net income decreased 13.6%, Adjusted EBITDA increased 17.2% and funds from operations (“FFO”) and adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) rose 12.6% and 13.6%, respectively. The year-over-year financial growth primarily reflects GLPI’s October 2018 acquisitions of real property assets operated by Boyd Gaming Corporation (“BYD”), Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (“ERI”) and Penn National Gaming, Inc. (“PENN”). The year-over-year decrease in net income was primarily attributable to the non-recurring losses on debt extinguishment of $21.0 million in connection with our cash tender offer to purchase our 4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2020 during the 2019 third quarter, partially offset by the acquisitions.

Chief Executive Officer, Peter M. Carlino, commented “GLPI delivered another quarter of solid financial results reflecting our initiatives and strategies to drive cash flow growth from accretive transactions while actively managing our capital structure and cost of capital. Our diversified portfolio of regional gaming assets, managed by the industry’s leading operators, continues to generate one of the most stable cash flow streams in the triple-net REIT sector. During the third quarter, we further strengthened our balance sheet through an opportunistic refinancing that reduced our borrowing costs and extended our average debt maturities. Our talented team remains focused on identifying and pursuing portfolio enhancing accretive transactions to position GLPI to extend its long-term record of dividend growth and value creation for shareholders.”

During the 2019 third quarter, shareholders received a quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per share, marking a 7.9% increase over the comparable period in 2018. GLPI's current $2.72 annualized dividend represents 5.0% compound annual growth since the Company's formation. The annual cash dividend represents a yield of 6.7% based on the $40.36 per share closing price of the Company's stock on October 31, 2019.

Financial Highlights

  Three Months Ended
September 30,
(in millions, except per share data) 2019 Actual 2018 Actual
Total Revenue $287.6  $254.1 
Income From Operations $187.6  $164.8 
Net Income $90.5  $104.8 
FFO (1) $145.6  $129.4 
AFFO (2) $186.5  $164.1 
Adjusted EBITDA (3) $260.5  $222.2 
     
Net income, per diluted common share $0.42  $0.49 
FFO, per diluted common share $0.68  $0.60 
AFFO, per diluted common share $0.87  $0.76 

(1) FFO is net income, excluding (gains) or losses from sales of property and real estate depreciation as defined by NAREIT.

(2) AFFO is FFO, excluding stock based compensation expense, the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts, other depreciation, the amortization of land rights, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs and goodwill and loan impairment charges, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is net income, excluding interest, taxes on income, depreciation, (gains) or losses from sales of property, stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, the amortization of land rights, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs and goodwill and loan impairment charges.

Portfolio Update

GLPI's primary business consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. As of September 30, 2019, GLPI's portfolio consisted of interests in 46 gaming and related facilities, including Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge and Hollywood Casino Perryville, which are referred to as the "TRS Properties", the real property associated with 33 gaming and related facilities operated by PENN, the real property associated with 6 gaming and related facilities operated by ERI (including one mortgaged facility), the real property associated with 4 gaming and related facilities operated by BYD (including one mortgaged facility) and the real property associated with the Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Illinois. These facilities are geographically diversified across 16 states and contain approximately 23.5 million square feet.

Guidance

The table below sets forth current guidance targets for financial results for the 2019 fourth quarter and full year, based on the following assumptions:

  • Includes the full year benefit of the transaction closed on October 1, 2018, with ERI and contributions from the transactions closed on October 15, 2018 with PENN, Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. (“PNK”) and BYD;
  • Reported revenue from real estate of approximately $1,025.1 million for the year and $258.5 million for the fourth quarter consisting of:
(in millions) Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019		 Full Year Ended
December 31, 2019
Cash Revenue from Real Estate    
PENN $204.7  $811.9 
ERI 27.9  110.4 
BYD 26.3  104.2 
Casino Queen 3.6  14.5 
PENN non-assigned land lease (0.7) (2.8)
Total Cash Revenue from Real Estate $261.8  $1,038.2 
     
Non-Cash Adjustments    
Straight-line rent $(8.6) $(34.6)
Land leases paid by tenants 5.3  21.5 
Total Revenue from Real Estate as Reported $258.5  $1,025.1 
  • Cash rent includes 2019 escalators of $0.7 million related to the PNK master lease, $0.9 million relating to the PENN master lease, $0.2 million related to the Meadows lease and $0.3 million related to the ERI master lease for the year;
  • Adjusted EBITDA from the TRS Properties of approximately $30.2 million for the year and $5.9 million for the fourth quarter;
  • Blended income tax rate at the TRS Properties of 33%;
  • LIBOR is based on the forward yield curve; and
  • The basic share count is approximately 214.7 million shares for the year and the fourth quarter and the fully diluted share count is approximately 215.4 million shares for the year and 215.3 million shares for the fourth quarter.
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Full Year Ended
December 31,
(in millions, except per share data) 2019
Guidance		 2018
Actual		 2019
Revised
Guidance		 2018
Actual
Total Revenue $288.2  $303.3  $1,152.7  $1,055.7 
         
Net Income $113.1  $45.9  $389.7  $339.5 
Losses from dispositions of property       0.3 
Real estate depreciation 54.5  51.5  230.8  125.6 
Funds From Operations (1) $167.6  $97.4  $620.5  $465.4 
Straight-line rent adjustments 8.6  12.7  34.6  61.9 
Direct financing lease adjustments   1.2    38.4 
Other depreciation 2.3  2.9  9.8  11.4 
Amortization of land rights 3.0  3.0  18.6  11.3 
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts 2.9  2.9  11.4  12.2 
Stock based compensation 3.9  3.3  16.2  11.2 
Losses on debt extinguishment     21.0  3.5 
Retirement costs       13.1 
Goodwill impairment charges   59.5    59.5 
Loan impairment charges     13.0   
Capital maintenance expenditures (1.4) (1.3) (3.6) (4.3)
Adjusted Funds From Operations (2) $186.9  $181.6  $741.5  $683.6 
Interest, net 73.6  77.2  301.3  245.9 
Income tax expense 0.9  0.8  4.6  5.0 
Capital maintenance expenditures 1.4  1.3  3.6  4.3 
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts (2.9) (2.9) (11.4) (12.2)
Adjusted EBITDA (3) $259.9  $258.0  $1,039.6  $926.6 
         
Net income, per diluted common share $0.53  $0.21  $1.81  $1.58 
FFO, per diluted common share $0.78  $0.45  $2.88  $2.17 
AFFO, per diluted common share $0.87  $0.84  $3.44  $3.18 

(1) FFO is net income, excluding (gains) or losses from sales of property and real estate depreciation as defined by NAREIT.

(2) AFFO is FFO, excluding stock based compensation expense, amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts, other depreciation, amortization of land rights, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs, goodwill impairment charges and loan impairment charges, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is net income, excluding interest, taxes on income, depreciation, (gains) or losses from sales of property, stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, the amortization of land rights, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs, goodwill impairment charges and loan impairment charges.

Conference Call Details

The Company will hold a conference call on November 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results, current business trends and market conditions.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877/407-0784
International: 1-201/689-8560

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844/512-2921
International: 1-412/317-6671
Passcode: 13695540
The playback can be accessed through November 8, 2019.

Webcast
The conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.glpropinc.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary software. A replay of the call will also be available for 90 days thereafter on the Company’s website.

GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Revenues       
Rental income$248,789  $170,276  $745,030  $509,546 
Income from direct financing lease  30,843    76,448 
Interest income from mortgaged real estate7,206    21,600   
Real estate taxes paid by tenants  21,270    64,031 
Total income from real estate255,995  222,389  766,630  650,025 
Gaming, food, beverage and other31,617  31,750  97,859  102,385 
Total revenues287,612  254,139  864,489  752,410 
Operating expenses       
Gaming, food, beverage and other18,549  18,962  56,739  59,027 
Real estate taxes  21,586    64,981 
Land rights and ground lease expense9,094  6,484  33,572  19,460 
General and administrative15,042  15,006  48,266  56,272 
Depreciation57,302  27,267  183,745  82,744 
Loan impairment charges    13,000   
Total operating expenses99,987  89,305  335,322  282,484 
Income from operations187,625  164,834  529,167  469,926 
        
Other income (expenses)       
Interest expense(75,111) (60,341) (228,362) (171,464)
Interest income235  1,418  572  2,790 
Losses on debt extinguishment(21,014)   (21,014) (3,473)
Total other expenses(95,890) (58,923) (248,804) (172,147)
        
Income from operations before income taxes91,735  105,911  280,363  297,779 
Income tax expense1,188  1,096  3,773  4,194 
Net income$90,547  $104,815  $276,590  $293,585 
        
Earnings per common share:       
Basic earnings per common share$0.42  $0.49  $1.29  $1.37 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.42  $0.49  $1.29  $1.37 
                

GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Operations
(in thousands) (unaudited)

 TOTAL REVENUES ADJUSTED EBITDA
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Three Months Ended
September 30,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Real estate$255,995  $222,389  $252,999  $214,656 
GLP Holdings, LLC (TRS)31,617  31,750  7,473  7,495 
Total$287,612  $254,139  $260,472  $222,151 
        
 TOTAL REVENUES ADJUSTED EBITDA
 Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Real Estate$766,630  $650,025  $755,477  $642,120 
GLP Holdings, LLC (TRS)97,859  102,385  24,284  26,504 
Total$864,489  $752,410  $779,761  $668,624 
                

GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Current Year Revenue Detail
(in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 PENN
Master
Lease		 PENN
Amended
Pinnacle
Master
Lease		 ERI
Master
Lease and
Mortgage		 BYD
Master
Lease and
Mortgage		 PENN -
Meadows
Lease		 Casino
Queen
Lease		 Total
Building base rent $68,482  $56,555  $15,230  $18,911  $3,283  $2,275  $164,736 
Land base rent 23,493  17,813  3,340  2,946      47,592 
Percentage rent 21,370  7,942  3,340  2,808  2,792  1,356  39,608 
Total cash rental income $113,345  $82,310  $21,910  $24,665  $6,075  $3,631  $251,936 
Straight-line rent adjustments 2,232  (6,318) (2,895) (2,234) 572    (8,643)
Ground rent in revenue 950  1,828  2,245  383      5,406 
Other rental revenue         90    90 
Total rental income $116,527  $77,820  $21,260  $22,814  $6,737  $3,631  $248,789 
Interest income from mortgaged real estate     5,590  1,616      7,206 
Total income from real estate $116,527  $77,820  $26,850  $24,430  $6,737  $3,631  $255,995 


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 PENN
Master
Lease		 PENN
Amended
Pinnacle
Master
Lease		 ERI
Master
Lease and
Mortgage		 BYD
Master
Lease and
Mortgage		 PENN -
Meadows
Lease		 Casino
Queen
Lease		 Total
Building base rent $205,446  $168,633  $45,689  $55,899  $9,850  $6,826  $492,343 
Land base rent 70,477  53,294  10,020  8,785      142,576 
Percentage rent 64,928  23,680  10,020  8,374  8,376  4,068  119,446 
Total cash rental income $340,851  $245,607  $65,729  $73,058  $18,226  $10,894  $754,365 
Straight-line rent adjustments 6,695  (18,955) (8,684) (6,703) 1,717    (25,930)
Ground rent in revenue 2,838  5,338  6,746  1,235      16,157 
Other rental revenue         438    438 
Total rental income $350,384  $231,990  $63,791  $67,590  $20,381  $10,894  $745,030 
Interest income from mortgaged real estate     16,771  4,829      21,600 
Total income from real estate $350,384  $231,990  $80,562  $72,419  $20,381  $10,894  $766,630 
                             

GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
General and Administrative Expense
(in thousands) (unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Real estate general and administrative expenses$9,410  $10,009  $31,388  $40,077 
GLP Holdings, LLC (TRS) general and administrative expenses5,632  4,997  16,878  16,195 
Total reported general and administrative expenses (1)$15,042  $15,006  $48,266  $56,272 

(1) General and administrative expenses include payroll related expenses, insurance, utilities, professional fees and other administrative costs.


Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, and AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED
(in thousands, except per share and share data) (unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Net income$90,547  $104,815  $276,590  $293,585 
Losses from dispositions of property37  129  50  354 
Real estate depreciation55,047  24,406  176,290  74,155 
Funds from operations$145,631  $129,350  $452,930  $368,094 
Straight-line rent adjustments8,643  15,917  25,930  49,150 
Direct financing lease adjustments  8,002    37,241 
Other depreciation (1)2,255  2,861  7,455  8,589 
Amortization of land rights3,020  2,727  15,516  8,182 
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts2,807  2,982  8,597  9,278 
Stock based compensation3,845  3,275  12,353  7,878 
Losses on debt extinguishment21,014    21,014  3,473 
Retirement costs      13,149 
Loan impairment charges    13,000   
Capital maintenance expenditures (2)(709) (970) (2,256) (2,954)
Adjusted funds from operations$186,506  $164,144  $554,539  $502,080 
Interest, net74,876  58,923  227,790  168,674 
Income tax expense1,188  1,096  3,773  4,194 
Capital maintenance expenditures (2)709  970  2,256  2,954 
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts(2,807) (2,982) (8,597) (9,278)
Adjusted EBITDA$260,472  $222,151  $779,761  $668,624 
        
Net income, per diluted common share$0.42  $0.49  $1.29  $1.37 
FFO, per diluted common share$0.68  $0.60  $2.10  $1.71 
AFFO, per diluted common share$0.87  $0.76  $2.58  $2.34 
        
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding       
Diluted215,325,154  214,872,707  215,217,574  214,717,803 

(1) Other depreciation includes both real estate and equipment depreciation from the Company's taxable REIT subsidiaries, as well as equipment depreciation from the REIT subsidiaries.

(2) Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.

Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA and
Adjusted EBITDA to Cash Net Operating Income
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
REAL ESTATE and CORPORATE (REIT)
(in thousands) (unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Net income$88,461  $103,126  $269,421  $285,712 
Losses from dispositions of property  129  8  120 
Real estate depreciation55,047  24,406  176,290  74,155 
Funds from operations$143,508  $127,661  $445,719  $359,987 
Straight-line rent adjustments8,643  15,917  25,930  49,150 
Direct financing lease adjustments  8,002    37,241 
Other depreciation (1)497  522  1,496  1,560 
Amortization of land rights3,020  2,727  15,516  8,182 
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts2,807  2,982  8,597  9,278 
Stock based compensation3,845  3,275  12,353  7,878 
Losses on debt extinguishment21,014    21,014  3,473 
Retirement costs      13,149 
Loan impairment charges    13,000   
Capital maintenance expenditures (2)    (4) (51)
Adjusted funds from operations$183,334  $161,086  $543,621  $489,847 
Interest, net (3)72,276  56,323  219,988  160,872 
Income tax expense196  229  461  628 
Capital maintenance expenditures (2)    4  51 
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts(2,807) (2,982) (8,597) (9,278)
Adjusted EBITDA$252,999  $214,656  $755,477  $642,120 


 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2019 2019
Adjusted EBITDA$252,999  $755,477 
Real estate general and administrative expenses9,410  31,388 
Stock based compensation(3,845) (12,353)
Losses from dispositions of property  (8)
Cash net operating income (4)$258,564  $774,504 

(1) Other depreciation includes both real estate and equipment depreciation from the Company's taxable REIT subsidiaries, as well as equipment depreciation from the REIT subsidiaries.

(2) Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.

(3) Interest expense, net is net of intercompany interest eliminations of $2.6 million and $7.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(4) Cash net operating income (“Cash NOI”) is rental and other property income less cash property level expenses.

Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, and AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
GLP HOLDINGS, LLC (TRS)
(in thousands) (unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Net income$2,086  $1,689  $7,169  $7,873 
Losses from dispositions of property37    42  234 
Real estate depreciation       
Funds from operations$2,123  $1,689  $7,211  $8,107 
Straight-line rent adjustments       
Direct financing lease adjustments       
Other depreciation (1)1,758  2,339  5,959  7,029 
Amortization of land rights       
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts       
Stock based compensation       
Losses on debt extinguishment       
Retirement costs       
Loan impairment charges       
Capital maintenance expenditures (2)(709) (970) (2,252) (2,903)
Adjusted funds from operations$3,172  $3,058  $10,918  $12,233 
Interest, net2,600  2,600  7,802  7,802 
Income tax expense992  867  3,312  3,566 
Capital maintenance expenditures (2)709  970  2,252  2,903 
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts       
Adjusted EBITDA$7,473  $7,495  $24,284  $26,504 

(1) Other depreciation includes both real estate and equipment depreciation from the Company's taxable REIT subsidiaries, as well as equipment depreciation from the REIT subsidiaries.

(2) Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018
 (unaudited)  
Assets   
Real estate investments, net$7,154,980  $7,331,460 
Property and equipment, used in operations, net95,617  100,884 
Mortgage loans receivable303,684  303,684 
Right-of-use assets and land rights, net859,293  673,207 
Cash and cash equivalents25,556  25,783 
Prepaid expenses2,665  30,967 
Goodwill16,067  16,067 
Other intangible assets9,577  9,577 
Loan receivable  13,000 
Deferred tax assets5,812  5,178 
Other assets31,501  67,486 
Total assets$8,504,752  $8,577,293 
    
Liabilities   
Accounts payable$166  $2,511 
Accrued expenses6,716  30,297 
Accrued interest84,456  45,261 
Accrued salaries and wages10,215  17,010 
Gaming, property, and other taxes1,111  42,879 
Lease liabilities201,497   
Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts5,749,136  5,853,497 
Deferred rental revenue319,841  293,911 
Deferred tax liabilities262  261 
Other liabilities24,720  26,059 
Total liabilities6,398,120  6,311,686 
    
Shareholders’ equity   
Preferred stock ($.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018)   
Common stock ($.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 214,682,856 and 214,211,932 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively)2,147  2,142 
Additional paid-in capital3,955,555  3,952,503 
Accumulated deficit(1,851,070) (1,689,038)
Total shareholders’ equity2,106,632  2,265,607 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$8,504,752  $8,577,293 
        

Debt Capitalization

The Company had $25.6 million of unrestricted cash and $5.7 billion in total debt at September 30, 2019. The Company’s debt structure as of September 30, 2019 was as follows:

   As of September 30, 2019
  Years to
Maturity		Interest Rate Balance
     (in thousands)
Unsecured $1,175 Million Revolver Due May 2023 (1) 3.63.557% $60,000 
Unsecured Term Loan A-1 Due April 2021 (1) 1.63.544% 449,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due November 2020 1.14.875% 215,174 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due April 2021 1.54.375% 400,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due November 2023 4.15.375% 500,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due September 2024 4.93.350% 400,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 2025 5.75.250% 850,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due April 2026 6.55.375% 975,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 2028 8.75.750% 500,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2029 9.35.300% 750,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2030 10.34.000% 700,000 
Finance lease liability 6.94.780% 1,021 
Total long-term debt    $5,800,195 
Less: unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts    (51,059)
Total long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts    $5,749,136 
Weighted average 6.14.826%  

(1) The rate on the term loan facility and revolver is LIBOR plus 1.50%.

Rating Agency Update - Issue Rating

Rating Agency Rating
Standard & Poor's BBB-
Fitch BBB-
Moody's Ba1
   

Properties

DescriptionLocationDate AcquiredTenant/Operator
PENN Master Lease (20 Properties)   
Hollywood Casino LawrenceburgLawrenceburg, IN11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino AuroraAurora, IL11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino JolietJoliet, IL11/1/2013PENN
Argosy Casino AltonAlton, IL11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino ToledoToledo, OH11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino ColumbusColumbus, OH11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino at Charles Town RacesCharles Town, WV11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race CourseGrantville, PA11/1/2013PENN
M ResortHenderson, NV11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino BangorBangor, ME11/1/2013PENN
Zia Park CasinoHobbs, NM11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino Gulf CoastBay St. Louis, MS11/1/2013PENN
Argosy Casino RiversideRiverside, MO11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino TunicaTunica, MS11/1/2013PENN
Boomtown BiloxiBiloxi, MS11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino St. LouisMaryland Heights, MO11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Gaming Casino at Dayton RacewayDayton, OH11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Gaming Casino at Mahoning Valley Race TrackYoungstown, OH11/1/2013PENN
Resorts Casino Tunica (1)Tunica, MS5/1/2017PENN
1st Jackpot CasinoTunica, MS5/1/2017PENN
Amended Pinnacle Master Lease (12 Properties)   
Ameristar Black HawkBlack Hawk, CO4/28/2016PENN
Ameristar East ChicagoEast Chicago, IN4/28/2016PENN
Ameristar Council BluffsCouncil Bluffs, IA4/28/2016PENN
L'Auberge Baton RougeBaton Rouge, LA4/28/2016PENN
Boomtown Bossier CityBossier City, LA4/28/2016PENN
L'Auberge Lake CharlesLake Charles, LA4/28/2016PENN
Boomtown New OrleansNew Orleans, LA4/28/2016PENN
Ameristar VicksburgVicksburg, MS4/28/2016PENN
River City Casino & HotelSt. Louis, MO4/28/2016PENN
Jackpot Properties (Cactus Petes and Horseshu)Jackpot, NV4/28/2016PENN
Plainridge Park CasinoPlainridge, MA10/15/2018PENN
ERI Master Lease (5 Properties)   
Tropicana Atlantic CityAtlantic City, NJ10/1/2018ERI
Tropicana EvansvilleEvansville, IN10/1/2018ERI
Tropicana LaughlinLaughlin, NV10/1/2018ERI
Trop Casino GreenvilleGreenville, MS10/1/2018ERI
Belle of Baton RougeBaton Rouge, LA10/1/2018ERI
BYD Master Lease (3 Properties)   
Belterra Casino ResortFlorence, IN4/28/2016BYD
Ameristar Kansas CityKansas City, MO4/28/2016BYD
Ameristar St. CharlesSt. Charles, MO4/28/2016BYD
Single Asset Leases   
The Meadows Racetrack and CasinoWashington, PA9/9/2016PENN
Casino QueenEast St. Louis, IL1/23/2014Casino Queen
Mortgaged Properties   
Belterra Park Gaming & Entertainment CenterCincinnati, OHN/ABYD
Lumière PlaceSt. Louis, MON/AERI
TRS Properties   
Hollywood Casino Baton RougeBaton Rouge, LA11/1/2013GLPI
Hollywood Casino PerryvillePerryville, MD11/1/2013GLPI

(1) The Company entered into an agreement to terminate the long-term ground lease at this property, which will be effective in February 2020.

Dividends

On August 20, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors declared the third quarter 2019 dividend. Shareholders of record on September 6, 2019 received $0.68 per common share, which was paid on September 20, 2019. The Company anticipates the following schedule regarding 2019 dividend payments:

Payment Dates
March 22, 2019(paid)
June 28, 2019(paid)
September 20, 2019(paid)
December 27, 2019 
  

Lease and Mortgage Information

 Master Leases Single Asset Leases
 PENN Master
Lease		PENN
Amended
Pinnacle
Master Lease		ERI Master
Lease		BYD Master
Lease		 PENN-
Meadows
Lease		Casino Queen
Lease
Property Count201253 11
Number of States Represented10852 11
Commencement Date11/1/20134/28/201610/1/201810/15/2018 (1) 9/9/20161/23/2014
Initial Term15101510 (1) 1015
Renewal Terms20 (4x5 years)25 (5x5 years)20 (4x5 years)25 (5x5 years) 19 (3x5years, 1x4 years)20 (4x5 years)
Corporate GuaranteeYesYesYesNo YesNo
Master Lease with Cross CollateralizationYesYesYesYes NoNo
Technical Default Landlord ProtectionYesYesYesYes YesYes
Default Adjusted Rent to Revenue Coverage1.11.21.21.4 1.21.4
Competitive Radius Landlord ProtectionYesYesYesYes YesYes
Escalator Details       
Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum2%2%2%2% 5% (2)2%
Coverage as of Tenants' latest Earnings Report (3)1.911.751.981.90 2.061.33
Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor1.81.81.2 (4)1.8 2.01.8
Yearly Anniversary for RealizationNovember 2019May 2020October 2020May 2020 October 2020February 2020
Percentage Rent Reset Details       
Reset Frequency5 years2 years2 years2 years 2 years5 years
Next ResetNovember 2023May 2020October 2020May 2020 October 2020February 2024


 Mortgages
 BYD (Belterra) (5)ERI (Lumière Place) (6)
Property Count11
Commencement Date10/15/201810/1/2018
Current Interest Rate11.20%9.27%
Credit EnhancementGuarantee from Master Lease EntityCorporate Guarantee

(1) Boyd assumed Pinnacle's legacy lease initial term, which will end on April 30, 2026.
(2) Meadows yearly escalator is 5% until a breakpoint when it resets to 2%.
(3) Information with respect to our tenants' rent coverage is derived from the public statements and filings of PENN, BYD and ERI as of September 30, 2019 and from certifications provided by Casino Queen, Inc. Casino Queen is not a public reporting entity. Its information was certified by the tenant as of September 30, 2019. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to the accuracy of such information.
(4) Eldorado escalator governor is 1.2x for the initial 5 years and then 1.8x in subsequent years.
(5) The Belterra Park mortgage is supported by the BYD Master Lease subsidiaries and its terms are consistent with the BYD Master Lease.
(6) The Lumière loan bears interest at a rate equal to (i) 9.09% until the one-year anniversary of the closing, and (ii) 9.27% until its maturity.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FFO, FFO per diluted common share, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI, which are detailed in the reconciliation tables that accompany this release, are used by the Company as performance measures for benchmarking against the Company’s peers and as internal measures of business operating performance, which is used for a bonus metric. The Company believes FFO, FFO per diluted common share, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI provide a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of the Company’s current business. This is especially true since these measures exclude real estate depreciation and we believe that real estate values fluctuate based on market conditions rather than depreciating in value ratably on a straight-line basis over time. Cash NOI is rental and other property income less cash property level expenses. Cash NOI excludes depreciation, the amortization of land rights, real estate general and administrative expenses, other non-routine costs and the impact of certain GAAP adjustments to rental revenue, such as straight-line rent adjustments and non-cash ground lease income and expense. It is management's view that Cash NOI is a performance measure used to evaluate the operating performance of the Company’s real estate operations and provides investors relevant and useful information because it reflects only income and operating expense items that are incurred at the property level and presents them on an unleveraged basis.

FFO, FFO per diluted common share, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are non-GAAP financial measures, that are considered supplemental measures for the real estate industry and a supplement to GAAP measures. NAREIT defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles), excluding (gains) or losses from sales of property and real estate depreciation. We have defined AFFO as FFO excluding stock based compensation expense, the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts, other depreciation, the amortization of land rights, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs and goodwill and loan impairment charges, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures. We have defined Adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding interest, taxes on income, depreciation, (gains) or losses from sales of property, stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, the amortization of land rights, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs, and goodwill and loan impairment charges. Finally, we have defined Cash NOI as Adjusted EBITDA for the REIT excluding real estate general and administrative expenses and including stock based compensation expense and (gains) or losses from sales of property.

FFO, FFO per diluted common share, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are not recognized terms under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures: (i) do not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP; (ii) should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities; and (iii) are not alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. In addition, these measures should not be viewed as an indication of our ability to fund all of our cash needs, including to make cash distributions to our shareholders, to fund capital improvements, or to make interest payments on our indebtedness. Investors are also cautioned that FFO, FFO per share, AFFO, AFFO per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other real estate companies, including REITs due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. Our presentation of these measures does not replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. GLPI expects to grow its portfolio by pursuing opportunities to acquire additional gaming facilities to lease to gaming operators. GLPI also intends to diversify its portfolio over time, including by acquiring properties outside the gaming industry to lease to third parties. GLPI elected to be taxed as a REIT for United States federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year and was the first gaming-focused REIT in North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2019 and the full 2019 fiscal year; our expectations regarding future acquisitions and expected 2019 dividend payments. Forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. Such forward looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about GLPI and its subsidiaries, including risks related to the following: the availability of and the ability to identify suitable and attractive acquisition and development opportunities and the ability to acquire and lease those properties on favorable terms; the ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, the regulatory approvals required to own and/or operate its properties, or other delays or impediments to completing acquisitions or projects; GLPI's ability to maintain its status as a REIT; our ability to pay dividends in the future; our ability to access capital through debt and equity markets in amounts and at rates and costs acceptable to GLPI; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations; changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to REITs or to the gaming or lodging industries; and other factors described in GLPI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward looking events discussed in this press release may not occur. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to GLPI or persons acting on GLPI’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. GLPI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

Investor Relations – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.
Steven T. Snyder Joseph Jaffoni, Richard Land, James Leahy at JCIR
T: 610/378-8215 T: 212/835-8500
Email: investorinquiries@glpropinc.com Email: glpi@jcir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
