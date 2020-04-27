Log in
Gaming Innovation Group Inc.    GIG

GAMING INNOVATION GROUP INC.

(GIG)
Gaming Innovation : 2019 Annual Report and Sustainability Report

04/27/2020 | 11:43am EDT

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) publishes its 2019 Annual Report and Sustainability Report on the Group´s website www.gig.comtoday. The reports can be downloaded from the website and are included as pdfs in this press release.

GiG announced its Q4 2019 Interim Report on 18 February 2020. The condensed consolidated statements have been restated due mainly to a re-evaluation of GIG's investment in an available for sale asset downwards by EUR 1.38 million based on additional market value information that became available after the issuance of the Q4 2019 Interim Report. The restatements have no material impact on GIG's operations, revenues, operating expenses, EBITDA or cash generated from operations. Attached is the Restated Q4 2019 Interim Report.

The Sustainability Report follows the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) reporting standards and is covering the Company's key sustainability areas: safer gambling, responsible marketing and employees. The goal of the sustainability report is to explain how GiG drives a sustainable business, details on the key focus areas and how the Company conducts its business in a responsible way for all stakeholders.

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday 19 May 2019 in Stockholm, see separate announcement on 21 April 2020. The 2019 Annual Report will be sent to all shareholders as of today together with the formal notice for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders can request a printed versions of the Sustainability Report via e-mail: [email protected]

For further information, please contact:
Richard Brown, CEO, [email protected], +34 661599025
Tore Formo, Group CFO, [email protected], +47 91668678

This information is information that Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, at 17:25 CET on 27 April 2020.

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)
Gaming Innovation Group is a technology company providing solutions, products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all'. Through its ecosystem of products and services, GiG is connecting operators, suppliers and users, to create the best iGaming experiences in the world. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com.

Disclaimer

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 15:42:12 UTC
