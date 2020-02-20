Log in
Gaming Innovation : GiG partners with GroupVery increasing personalisation for clients

02/20/2020 | 05:08am EST

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) are pleased to announce a new partnership with GroupVery, a UK based tech consulting company, which supplies specialist tech teams to customise frontends. GroupVery will be handling the frontend development for our Platform Services customers with specific requirements. This means they will be the perfect partner for our own in-house industry leading tech teams, allowing them to focus and concentrate on developing our own building blocks for Magic and Wand, speeding up the delivery time and enriching the frontend experience for our customers.

GroupVery are betting industry specialists. They currently have partnerships with a number of tier one operators including Paddy Power BetFair, and also work with B2B startups - providing high impact technical teams to work round the clock on specialist deliverables.

There are a number of markets which have specific requirements where GiG's current products would require timely and costly specialist frontend development, limiting GiG's ability to bid on tenders. However with GroupVery's fast and cost efficient complementary frontend development, GiG can now enter such markets, increasing the potential growth of the business.

GroupVery can take GiG's total solution, personalise it to match the requirements of a specific market, enabling GiG's solution to operate in a previously ruled out market, in a flexible, agile and scalable way.

Chris Armes, GiG's chief information officer, explains: 'We will continue to build and offer total end to end solutions for our clients, and GroupVery will complement this service by providing particular specialist components, further personalising and speeding up the service provided to our clients.'

Christophe Bajc, GroupVery's chief executive officer, comments: 'We are thrilled of this new partnership with a technology company at the forefront of iGaming Operations, and to contribute to their and their customers success by complementing their existing skills and experience in customising their frontend projects.'

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG):

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all'. Through its ecosystem of products and services, it is connecting operators, suppliers and users, to create the best iGaming experiences in the world. GiG operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK.www.gig.com

To find out more contact [email protected].

Disclaimer

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 10:07:01 UTC
