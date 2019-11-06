Log in
Gaming Innovation Group Inc.

GAMING INNOVATION GROUP INC.

(GIG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 11/06 10:25:01 am
6.2 NOK   -19.06%
GAMING INNOVATION : Responsible Gambling Week 2019
PU
02:01aGAMING INNOVATION : reports Q3 2019
AQ
01:59aGAMING INNOVATION : appoints Richard Brown as Chief Executive Officer
AQ
Gaming Innovation : Responsible Gambling Week 2019

11/06/2019

GiG, together with ComeOn!, iGen, Kindred and the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) are joining forces to run Responsible Gambling Week 2019 - Malta Event. The week is a catalyst for raising awareness on safer gambling and responsible gambling issues. Together, the organisations have set up a range of workshops targeted toward RG professionals, held in Malta from 7-13 November and which are free of charge to attend.

Responsible Gambling Week is a campaign led by the Industry Group For Responsible Gambling (IGRG) which aims to act as a conversation catalyst on responsible and safer gambling.

The RG Week is a UK focused campaign and since a number of UK licensed gambling operators have offices located in Malta, and many of the issues and information are relevant and valuable in multiple jurisdictions.

During the week, sessions run by organisers GiG, ComeOn!, Kindred and the MGA will provide training, panel discussions, and Q&As to support professionals share knowledge about understanding the risks associated with gambling, the choices which can be made to gamble responsibly and what tools are available to help manage behaviour.

7 Nov @Kindred 'EPIC Risk Management will be delivering: Unlocking the challenge of Responsible Gambling Session'

14.30 - 15.00 Coffee and registration

15.00 - 18.00 Unlocking the challenge of Responsible Gambling; how combining lived experience and research is the key to effective identification, interaction and evaluation

8 Nov @GiG 'Bournemouth University' and 'SafeTALK training'

09.30 - 10.00 Registration & Coffee

10.00 - 10.10 Opening of GiG RG Day

10.10 - 11.00 Talent Acquisition for Sustainability and Safer Gambling

11.00 - 12.00 Bournemouth University Presentation 'GamInnovate'. Using research to improve RG communications with customers at risk

12.00 - 13.00 Lunch

13.00 - 16.30 SafeTALK training - Suicide awareness and prevention training

16.30 - 17.30 Networking Drinks

11 Nov @ComeOn 'Motivational Interviewing Workshop'

15.00 - 17.00 Motivational Interviewing Workshop: Promoting Positive Change

17.00 - 19:00 Networking Drinks

12 Nov @GiG 'SafeTALK Training'

09.00 - 09.30 Registration & Coffee

09.30 - 13.30 SafeTALK training - Suicide awareness and prevention training

13 Nov @MGA 'Workshop, Panel, Closure of Week'

10.00 - 10.30 Presentation by MGA on its plans for RG. This will include a spotlight on the ways in which the industry could raise the player protection and RG bar further

10.30 - 12.00 Discussion on the possibility of creating an industry-led RG standard

12.00 - 12.20 Closing of RG Week

12.20 Networking refreshments and snacks

More info and sign-up for the sessionshereand read more here on the Responsible Gambling Week official website.

Disclaimer

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 18:34:02 UTC
