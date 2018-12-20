Log in
Gaming Partners International Corp.    GPIC

GAMING PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL CORP. (GPIC)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/20 05:48:50 pm
12.9741 USD   -0.20%
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GAMING PARTNERS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Gaming Partners International Corporation - GPIC

0
12/20/2018 | 05:02pm CET

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Gaming Partners International Corporation (“GPIC”) (NasdaqGM: GPIC) to Angel Holdings Godo Kaisha. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of GPIC will receive only $13.75 in cash for each share of GPIC that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-gpic/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Alain M. Thieffry Chairman, President, CEO, Secretary & Treasurer
Eric P. Endy Independent Director
Charles R. Henry Independent Director
Robert J. Kelly Independent Director
Martin A. Berkowitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMING PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL CORP.15.66%105
SANKYO CO., LTD.22.43%3 430
HEIWA CORPORATION11.96%2 112
SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP-68.62%1 476
PLAYAGS INC0.00%730
POLLARD BANKNOTE LTD11.49%368
