Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Gaming Realms plc    GMR   GB00BBHXD542

GAMING REALMS PLC

(GMR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/10 12:35:07 pm
5.375 GBp   +3.86%
03:27aGAMING REALMS : Slingo live with Sky Betting&Gaming and DraftKings
PU
02/11GAMING REALMS : Pre-close Trading Update and Board Update
PU
2019GAMING REALMS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gaming Realms : Slingo live with Sky Betting&Gaming and DraftKings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 03:27am EDT

11 March 2020

Gaming Realms Plc

('Gaming Realms', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Gaming Realms launches content with Sky Betting & Gaming in the UK and DraftKings in New Jersey, USA

Gaming Realms plc, the developer and licensor of mobile focused, real money games, is pleased to announce the launch of its Slingo Originals content with two key international operators.

The Company announces the launch of a three-year partnership agreement with Sky Betting & Gaming ('SBG'), one of the UK's leading mobile-led betting and gaming operators, providing real-money gaming and a diversified gaming product portfolio to customers in the UK, Ireland, and Europe. Gaming Realms' Slingo Rainbow Riches content is now available on SBG's Sky Vegas online casino, via Gaming Realms' agreement with Scientific Games' Digital Group ('SG Digital'). This will be followed by a further roll-out of Slingo Originals content across SBG's portfolio sites.

Additionally, the Company announces the launch of a three-year partnership agreement with Draftkings Inc. ('DraftKings'), a US-based digital sports entertainment and gaming company known for its industry-leading daily fantasy sports and mobile sports betting platforms. Gaming Realms' Slingo Originals content is now available on the DraftKings' New Jersey site.

Michael Buckley, Interim CEO and Non-Executive Chairman of Gaming Realms, said, 'Our expanding portfolio of Slingo games continues to grow in popularity and these partnerships are testament to the quality of the content that we at Gaming Realms produce. It is thanks to leading operators such as SBG and DraftKings that we are increasing our global footprint and reaching ever greater numbers of customers. We are extremely pleased to be partnering with such esteemed operators in the industry and look forward to working closely with the teams at both SBG and DraftKings to deliver exciting and unique content to all their users over the coming months. These agreements help to underpin the Board's confidence in the year ahead.'

Enquiries:

Gaming Realms plc

Michael Buckley, Interim CEO and Non-Executive Chairman

Mark Segal, CFO

0845 123 3773

Peel Hunt LLP - NOMAD and broker

George Sellar

Andrew Clark

Will Bell

020 7418 8900

Yellow Jersey

Charles Goodwin

Georgia Colkin

Annabel Atkins

020 3004 9512

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

About Sky Betting & Gaming

Sky Betting & Gaming ('SBG') is the UK's leading mobile-led betting and gaming operator, providing real-money gaming and a diversified gaming product portfolio to customers in the UK, Ireland, and elsewhere in Europe. Since 2000, SBG was one of the first operators to recognize the potential of online and then mobile platforms, and to deliver fun, entertaining and quality betting and gaming experiences. SBG operates five principal brands, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo and Sky Poker, entertaining millions of customers each year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings is a U.S.-based digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with offerings that range across daily fantasy sports, sports betting and regulated gaming. Founded in 2011 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings' daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sport categories. Launched in 2018, DraftKings Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major national and global sports, and currently operates pursuant to state regulations in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings is the Official Daily Fantasy Partner of the NFL and PGA Tour as well as an Authorized Gaming Operator of the MLB and NBA. Headquartered in Boston, DraftKings holds offices across the country including Las Vegas, New Jersey, New York, and San Francisco.

Disclaimer

Gaming Realms plc published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 07:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GAMING REALMS PLC
03:27aGAMING REALMS : Slingo live with Sky Betting&Gaming and DraftKings
PU
02/11GAMING REALMS : Pre-close Trading Update and Board Update
PU
2019GAMING REALMS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
2019GAMING REALMS : Director Dealings
PU
2019GAMING REALMS : Board appointment
PU
2019GAMING REALMS : Board Update
PU
2015GAMING REALMS : GMR Global Mineral Resources Corp - Directorate Change
PR
2015GAMING REALMS : GMR Global Mineral Resources Corp - Annual Financial Report
PR
2015GAMING REALMS : GMR Global Mineral Resources Corp - GMR Share Consolidation Effe..
PR
2014GAMING REALMS : GMR Global Mineral Resources Corp - Directorate Change
PR
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 6,70 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -26,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,28x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,97x
Capitalization 15,3 M
Chart GAMING REALMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Gaming Realms plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMING REALMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 16,00  GBp
Last Close Price 5,38  GBp
Spread / Highest target 198%
Spread / Average Target 198%
Spread / Lowest Target 198%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Buckley Executive Chairman
Stephen Downer Chief Operating Officer
Mark Kevin Segal Secretary & Chief Financial Officer
Paul Gambrell Chief Technology Officer
James Alan Ryan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMING REALMS PLC-49.53%20
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD2.17%44 115
NETEASE, INC.,4.76%41 107
NEXON CO., LTD.5.85%13 873
NCSOFT CORPORATION1.50%11 691
WUHU SANQI INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.5.96%9 579
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group