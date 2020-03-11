Gaming Realms : Slingo live with Sky Betting&Gaming and DraftKings

11 March 2020

Gaming Realms Plc

('Gaming Realms', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Gaming Realms launches content with Sky Betting & Gaming in the UK and DraftKings in New Jersey, USA

Gaming Realms plc, the developer and licensor of mobile focused, real money games, is pleased to announce the launch of its Slingo Originals content with two key international operators.

The Company announces the launch of a three-year partnership agreement with Sky Betting & Gaming ('SBG'), one of the UK's leading mobile-led betting and gaming operators, providing real-money gaming and a diversified gaming product portfolio to customers in the UK, Ireland, and Europe. Gaming Realms' Slingo Rainbow Riches content is now available on SBG's Sky Vegas online casino, via Gaming Realms' agreement with Scientific Games' Digital Group ('SG Digital'). This will be followed by a further roll-out of Slingo Originals content across SBG's portfolio sites.

Additionally, the Company announces the launch of a three-year partnership agreement with Draftkings Inc. ('DraftKings'), a US-based digital sports entertainment and gaming company known for its industry-leading daily fantasy sports and mobile sports betting platforms. Gaming Realms' Slingo Originals content is now available on the DraftKings' New Jersey site.

Michael Buckley, Interim CEO and Non-Executive Chairman of Gaming Realms, said, ' Our expanding portfolio of Slingo games continues to grow in popularity and these partnerships are testament to the quality of the content that we at Gaming Realms produce. It is thanks to leading operators such as SBG and DraftKings that we are increasing our global footprint and reaching ever greater numbers of customers. We are extremely pleased to be partnering with such esteemed operators in the industry and look forward to working closely with the teams at both SBG and DraftKings to deliver exciting and unique content to all their users over the coming months. These agreements help to underpin the Board's confidence in the year ahead.'

Enquiries:

Gaming Realms plc Michael Buckley, Interim CEO and Non-Executive Chairman Mark Segal, CFO 0845 123 3773 Peel Hunt LLP - NOMAD and broker George Sellar Andrew Clark Will Bell 020 7418 8900 Yellow Jersey Charles Goodwin Georgia Colkin Annabel Atkins 020 3004 9512

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

About Sky Betting & Gaming

Sky Betting & Gaming ('SBG') is the UK's leading mobile-led betting and gaming operator, providing real-money gaming and a diversified gaming product portfolio to customers in the UK, Ireland, and elsewhere in Europe. Since 2000, SBG was one of the first operators to recognize the potential of online and then mobile platforms, and to deliver fun, entertaining and quality betting and gaming experiences. SBG operates five principal brands, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo and Sky Poker, entertaining millions of customers each year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings is a U.S.-based digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with offerings that range across daily fantasy sports, sports betting and regulated gaming. Founded in 2011 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings' daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sport categories. Launched in 2018, DraftKings Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major national and global sports, and currently operates pursuant to state regulations in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings is the Official Daily Fantasy Partner of the NFL and PGA Tour as well as an Authorized Gaming Operator of the MLB and NBA. Headquartered in Boston, DraftKings holds offices across the country including Las Vegas, New Jersey, New York, and San Francisco.