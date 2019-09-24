Gamma Communications : Result of share placing in Gamma Communications

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA.

Press Release

Successful completion of the sale of ordinary shares in Gamma Communications Plc ('Gamma' or the 'Company')

24 September 2019

Hoxton Assets Limited ('Hoxton') and Camsward Pte Ltd ('Camsward') (the 'Sellers') hereby announce that they have successfully sold 5.5 millionexisting ordinary shares in Gamma ('Placing Shares'), (the 'Placing'). The Placing Shares represented approximately 5.8% of Gamma's issued ordinary share capital. Following the sale, Hoxton and its affiliates, and Camsward, will retain approximately 14.7% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital in aggregate.

Gross sale proceeds of the offering amounted to £57.8m, equal to £10.50for each ordinary share. The sale will be settled on 26 September.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited ('Citi') acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner in connection with the offering.

The remaining ordinary shares in Gamma that continue to be owned by Hoxton and its affiliates and Camsward are subject to a 90-day lock-up (subject to waiver by Citi and certain customary exceptions).

Gamma will not receive any proceeds from the Placing.

Enquiries:

Citigroup Global Markets Limited James Fleming Chuba Ezenwa Naveen Mittel Robert Farrington +44 (0) 20 7500 5000

