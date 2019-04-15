Log in
GAN

(GAN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/15 11:35:03 am
51.5 GBp   --.--%
07:58p15/04/19 : GAN Reports Strong March 2019 Internet Gambling Growth For New Jersey
04/1111/04/19 : Public opening position disclosure/dealing disclosure
04/01GAN : Form 8.3 -
15/04/19: GAN Reports Strong March 2019 Internet Gambling Growth For New Jersey

04/15/2019 | 07:58pm EDT

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE (LSE): GAN - EURONEXT DUBLIN (EURONEXT GROWTH): GAME

GAN Reports Strong March 2019 Internet Gambling
Growth For New Jersey

Total Internet Gaming Win Increased 52.7% from prior year monthly period

London & Dublin - April 15, 2019: GAN plc ('GAN' or the 'Company'), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gaming software, services and online gaming content in the United States, today updated the market following the publication on April 12, 2019 by the New Jersey's Division of Gaming Enforcement ('DGE') of Internet gaming and Internet sports betting financial information for the calendar month of March 2019 in New Jersey.
Highlights from the DGE include:

  • Internet Gaming Win was $39.1 million in March compared to $25.6 million in the prior year period, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 52.7%.
  • Total Internet Sports Wagering Handle (1) was approximately $298.3 million for the month of March 2019, up from $259.0 million in February 2019, but slightly down from $305.0 million in January 2019.
  • Internet Sports Wagering Gross Revenues (2) (after payouts) were $24.3 million, up significantly from February's $12.8 million and January's $15.5 million.
  1. Gross amount of money accepted in wagers
  2. Internet Sports Wagering Gross Revenues may vary from month to month due to the payouts for future events occurring months after the original wager was made and unredeemed winning wagers from prior months will become deductible upon redemption in future months

This information will be updated and published each month, following publication by the DGE, in order to enable the investor community to readily monitor growth of Internet gambling in New Jersey, which remains a key market for GAN.
About GAN Plc GAN is a leading business-to-business ('B2B') supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ('SaaS') to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. The Company has also launched digital user acquisition & retention marketing in support of the Internet Casino (https://casino.winstar.com) provided by GAN's Digital Marketing Agency in Tel Aviv, Israel.
GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN) and on Euronext Dublin (Euronext Growth: GAME). For more information please visit www.GAN.com.

For further information please contact:
GAN US Investors: The Equity Group
Jameson Wang Adam Prior
VP Investor Relations & Analytics aprior@equityny.com
310.384.1132 212.371.8660
jwang@GAN.com
UK & Ireland Investors: Walbrook PR
Paul Cornelius
GAN@WalbrookPR.com
+44 20 7933 8780
Davy (Nominated Adviser, Euronext Growth Advisor and Joint Broker)
John Frain / Barry Murphy
+353 1 679 6363

Liberum (Joint Broker)
Neil Patel / Cameron Duncan
+44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Disclaimer

GAN plc published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 23:57:07 UTC
