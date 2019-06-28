28/06/19: Launch of Internet Sports Betting for Parx Casino

Financials (GBP) Sales 2019 17,1 M EBIT 2019 -0,60 M Net income 2019 - Finance 2019 3,30 M Yield 2019 - P/E ratio 2019 - P/E ratio 2020 20,59 EV / Sales 2019 3,29x EV / Sales 2020 2,27x Capitalization 59,5 M Chart GAN Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends GAN Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 1 Average target price 0,85 GBP Spread / Average Target 22% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Dermot Stopford Smurfit Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Seamus M. McGill Non-Executive Chairman Richard Santiago Chief Financial Officer Simon Knock Chief Information Officer Michael William Joseph Smurfit Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) GAN 51.74% 75 ORACLE CORPORATION 25.49% 189 008 SAP 35.74% 160 620 INTUIT 31.06% 66 496 SERVICENOW INC 56.42% 51 080 CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. 37.51% 19 402