GAN : Announces Extension of Parx Casino Contract into New Jersey; Awarded US Gaming License Award from Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

GAN plc (“GAN” or the “Company”), an award-winning developer and
supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gaming software, services and
online gaming content, today announced that GAN and Greenwood Gaming &
Entertainment, Inc. trading as 'Parx Casino' ("Parx Casino") have
extended their relationship and Parx intends to offer Internet sports
betting and casino gaming in the State of New Jersey subject to approval
by the relevant NJ regulatory authority, as well as in the State of
Pennsylvania as previously announced on July 30, 2018 with commercial
launch expected in 2019.
US Gaming License Award
On March 6, 2019, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (“PGCB”)
conditionally approved GAN plc as an Interactive Gaming Manufacturer, a
key step for GAN which reflects the Company’s reputation and long-held
commitment to transparency, compliance and probity. This license is
GAN’s second gaming license in the US following the receipt of a full
Casino Service Industry Enterprise license in the neighbouring State of
New Jersey in April 2017.
The Pennsylvania licensing fee now payable of $10,000 is significantly
lower than the Company’s previous expectations for $1M in direct
licensure costs for delivering interactive gaming services to clients in
Pennsylvania.
GAN further notes the conditional license by the PGCB of Betfair
Interactive US, LLC (“Betfair”) for a Sports Wagering Operator License.
Betfair and its parent company FanDuel Group is a client of GAN for
Internet gambling services in the State of Pennsylvania as previously
announced on January 10, 2019.
Maintains CY2019 Guidance As Pennsylvania Internet Gaming Market
Expected to Commence in Summer 2019
Following discussions with its clientele, GAN expects the Internet
gambling market in Pennsylvania to commence in Summer 2019. Based on
current strong trading conditions experienced year to date and lower
Pennsylvanian licensing costs, the Company remains confident in the
CY2019 full year Guidance provided on January 24, 2019.
The Company expects mid-to-high double-digit percentage year on year
revenue growth in FY 2019 and full year positive EBITDA1,
based on the current fixed cost base. The Board does not anticipate any
additional capital requirement on the current business plan and the
Company is therefore fully funded.
GAN: Overview
GAN is a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) supplier of internet
gambling software-as-a-service solutions (“SaaS”) to the US land-based
casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet
gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses
principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology
solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing
internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.
The Company has also launched digital user acquisition & retention
marketing in support of the Internet Casino (https://casino.winstar.com)
provided by GAN’s Digital Marketing Agency in Tel Aviv, Israel.
GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN) and on the Irish
Stock Exchange (ISE: GAME).
For more information please visit www.GAN.com
References
1 Clean EBITDA is a non-GAAP Company specific measure and excludes
interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, share based payment expenses
and other items which the directors consider to be non-recurring and one
time in nature.
