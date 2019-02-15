GAN : Reports Strong January 2019 Internet Gambling Growth For New Jersey

GAN plc (“GAN” or the “Company”), an award-winning developer and
supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gaming software, services and
online gaming content in the United States, today updated the market
following the publication on February 13, 2019 by the New Jersey’s
Division of Gaming Enforcement (“DGE”) of Internet gaming and Internet
sports betting financial information for the calendar month of January
2019 in New Jersey.
Highlights from the DGE include:
-
Internet Gaming Win was $33.6 million in January compared to $22.0
million in the prior year period, reflecting a year-over-year increase
of 53.0%.
-
Total Internet Sports Wagering Handle (1) was approximately
$305.0 million for the month of January 2019, a significant increase
from $241.0 million in December 2018 and $238.6 million in November
2018.
-
Internet Sports Wagering Gross Revenues (2) (after payouts)
were $15.5 million, compared to December’s $14.7 million and
November’s $14.5 million.
(1) Gross amount of money accepted in wagers
(2)
Internet Sports Wagering Gross Revenues may vary from month to month due
to the payouts for future events such as the Super Bowl occurring months
after the original wager was made and unredeemed winning wagers from
prior months will become deductible upon redemption in future months
This information will be updated and published each month, following
publication by the DGE, in order to enable the investor community to
readily monitor growth of Internet gambling in New Jersey, which remains
a key market for GAN.
