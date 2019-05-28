GAN : Welcomes the Legalization of Internet Sports Gambling in the State of Tennessee

GAN plc (“GAN” or the “Company”), an award-winning developer and
supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gaming software, services and
online gaming content in the United States, welcomes the signing and
legalization of internet sports betting in Tennessee, allowing
state-wide sports wagering exclusively via mobile and internet.
Tennessee is the 12th State to legalize sports wagering in
the US and the fourth to do so this year. Following the launch, 16% of
the total US population will be able to place sports wagers online.
The Tennessee legislature passed a bill in the first week of May
permitting online sports betting only on a State-wide basis, expected to
commence on July 1st. The bill has now moved to the Governor,
who has allowed the bill to become law without his signature. The law
came into effect on May 25th.
There are no physical casino locations in the State of Tennessee.
However, with an estimated population of 6.8 million the legalization of
online sports wagering is expected to be material to GAN’s business, as
the Company anticipates existing clients to extend their online
GAN-supported operations into the State of Tennessee in 2019.
About GAN Plc
GAN is a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) supplier of internet
gambling software-as-a-service solutions (“SaaS”) to the US land-based
casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet
gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses
principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology
solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing
internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.
The Company has also launched digital user acquisition & retention
marketing in support of the Internet Casino (https://casino.winstar.com)
provided by GAN’s Digital Marketing Agency in Tel Aviv, Israel.
GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN) and on Euronext
Dublin (Euronext Growth: GAME).
For more information please visit www.GAN.com.
