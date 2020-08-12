12/08/20: GAN Presentation at Canaccord Genuity Conference

London | August 5, 2020: GAN Limited (the 'Company' or 'GAN') (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to the U.S. land-based casino industry, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, after market close on Thursday, August 20, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results at 4:30 PM ET that same day.