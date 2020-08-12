Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GAN Limited    GAN   BMG3728V1090

GAN LIMITED

(GAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/12 03:51:11 pm
19.99 USD   +1.47%
12/08/20: GAN Presentation at Canaccord Genuity Conference

08/12/2020 | 03:38pm EDT

London | August 5, 2020: GAN Limited (the 'Company' or 'GAN') (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to the U.S. land-based casino industry, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, after market close on Thursday, August 20, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results at 4:30 PM ET that same day.

Disclaimer

GAN Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 19:37:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 30,2 M 39,4 M 39,4 M
Net income 2020 2,42 M 3,15 M 3,15 M
Net cash 2020 49,5 M 64,5 M 64,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 212x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 437 M 570 M 570 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,8x
EV / Sales 2021 9,54x
Nbr of Employees 136
Free-Float -
Chart GAN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GAN Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 28,88 $
Last Close Price 19,70 $
Spread / Highest target 52,3%
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dermot Stopford Smurfit Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Seamus M. McGill Non-Executive Chairman
Karen Flores Chief Financial Officer
Simon Knock Chief Information Officer
Michael William Joseph Smurfit Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAN LIMITED102.67%570
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.97%1 539 109
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.239.57%65 177
SEA LIMITED199.25%56 927
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC33.58%39 681
SPLUNK INC.30.63%31 081
