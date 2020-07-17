Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GAN Limited    GAN   BMG3728V1090

GAN LIMITED

(GAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GAN : Provides June 2020 Internet Gambling Market Update for Pennsylvania as Reported by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 07:02am EDT

GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions primarily to the U.S. land-based casino industry, today updated the market following the publication on July 16, 2020, by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (“PGCB”) of historical Internet gaming and Internet sports betting financial information for the State of Pennsylvania during the calendar month of June 2020.

Highlights from the PGCB include:

  • Internet Gaming Win was $50.1 million in June, reflecting a decrease of 10.4% from the prior sequential month.This compares to:
    • $55.8 million for the month of May;
    • $43.1 million for the month of April; and
    • $24.9 million for the month of March.
  • Total Internet Sports Wagering Handle(1) was approximately $88.3 million for the month of June, up 13.9% from the prior sequential month despite the continued suspension/cancellation of most sporting events during the global COVID-19 pandemic. This compares to:
    • $77.5 million for the month of May;
    • $46.0 million for the month of April; and
    • $118.3 million for the month of March, which was partially affected by the pandemic.
  • Internet Sports Wagering Gross Revenues(2) (after payouts) for the month of June were $8.1 million. This compares to:
    • $5.9 million for the month of May;
    • $3.2 million for the month of April; and
    • $7.9 million for the month of March.

(1)

Gross amount of money accepted in wagers

(2)

Internet Sports Wagering Gross Revenues may vary from month to month due to the payouts for future events occurring months after the original wager was made and unredeemed winning wagers from prior months will become deductible upon redemption in future months

The information in this press release is taken from a report published by the PGCB. The complete report is publicly available on the PGCB’s website at www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. GAN is providing the information to enable the investor community to more readily monitor Internet gambling in Pennsylvania, which remains a key market for GAN. The numbers and trends reported are for the overall market in Pennsylvania as reported by the PGCB. They are not historical or expected results of operations for GAN.

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GAN LIMITED
07:02aGAN : Provides June 2020 Internet Gambling Market Update for Pennsylvania as Rep..
BU
07/15GAN : Provides June 2020 Internet Gambling Market Update for New Jersey as Repor..
BU
06/29GAN : Announces Addition to the Russell 2000®, Russell 3000® and Russell Microca..
BU
06/1717/06/20 : GAN Provides May 2020 Internet Gambling Market Update for Pennsylvani..
PU
06/17GAN : Provides May 2020 Internet Gambling Market Update for Pennsylvania as Repo..
BU
06/16GAN : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
06/1515/06/20 : GAN Provides May 2020 Internet Gambling Market Update for New Jersey
PU
06/15GAN : Provides May 2020 Internet Gambling Market Update for New Jersey as Report..
BU
06/11GAN LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
06/0505/06/20 : GAN Schedules 2020 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call fo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 30,2 M 38,0 M 38,0 M
Net income 2020 2,17 M 2,73 M 2,73 M
Net cash 2020 50,8 M 63,8 M 63,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 268x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 558 M 701 M 701 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 16,8x
Nbr of Employees 136
Free-Float -
Chart GAN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GAN Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 26,83 $
Last Close Price 24,22 $
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dermot Stopford Smurfit Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Seamus M. McGill Non-Executive Chairman
Karen Flores Chief Financial Officer
Simon Knock Chief Information Officer
Michael William Joseph Smurfit Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAN LIMITED149.18%701
MICROSOFT CORPORATION29.31%1 546 415
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.265.29%70 114
SEA LIMITED171.01%51 554
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC42.30%42 270
SPLUNK INC.32.88%31 618
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group