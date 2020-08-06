Log in
GAN : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/06/2020 | 07:08am EDT

GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ:GAN), a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to the U.S. land-based casino industry, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Mr. Dermot Smurfit, CEO of GAN, is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Virtual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. ET. Management will also be participating in one-on-one virtual meetings during the event. The Company’s presentation will be made available via live webcast and in archive for up to 90 days following the conclusion of the event at http://www.wsw.com/webcast/canaccord42/gan.

The Company is also scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings at the Bank of America 2020 Gaming & Lodging Virtual Conference, taking place Thursday, September 17, 2020. Please contact your Bank of America representative for additional information.

About GAN Limited
GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to the U.S. land-based casino industry. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses principally to land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.


© Business Wire 2020
