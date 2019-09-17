Log in
GAN PLC

(GAN)
17/09/19: GAN Reports August 2019 Internet Gambling Growth For Pennsylvania

09/17/2019

GAN
GAN Reports August 2019 Internet Gambling Growth For Pennsylvania
Internet Gambling Win Increased 118.6% from July

London & Dublin - September 17, 2019: GAN plc ('GAN' or the 'Company'), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gambling software, services and online gaming content in the United States, today updated the market following the publication on September 16, 2019, by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board ('PGCB') of Internet gaming and Internet sports betting financial information for the calendar month of August 2019 in Pennsylvania.
Highlights from the PGCB include:

  • Internet Gaming Win was $6.3 million in August compared to $2.9 million in the prior sequential month, reflecting an increase of 118.6%.
  • Total Internet Sports Wagering Handle(1) was approximately $83.2 million for the month of August, compared to:
    • $39.0 million for the month of July;
    • $19.3 million for the month of June; and
    • $0.6 million for the month of May.
  • Internet Sports Wagering Gross Revenues(2) (after payouts) for the month of August were $6.3 million, compared to:
    • $2.9 million for the month of July;
    • $1.4 million for the month of June; and
    • nil for the month of May.
  1. Gross amount of money accepted in wagers
  2. Internet Sports Wagering Gross Revenues may vary from month to month due to the payouts for future events occurring months after the original wager was made and unredeemed winning wagers from prior months will become deductible upon redemption in future months

This information will be updated and published each month, following publication by the PGCB, in order to enable the investor community to readily monitor growth of Internet gambling in Pennsylvania, which remains a key market for GAN.
About GAN Plc GAN is a leading business-to-business ('B2B') supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ('SaaS') to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. The Company has also launched digital user acquisition & retention marketing in support of the Internet Casino (https://casino.winstar.com) provided by GAN's Digital Marketing Agency in Tel Aviv, Israel. GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN).

For more information please visit www.GAN.com.

For further information please contact:

Davy (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
John Frain / Barry Murphy
+353 1 679 6363

Liberum (Joint Broker)
Neil Patel / Cameron Duncan
+44 (0) 20 3100 2000
Disclaimer

GAN plc published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 06:31:01 UTC
