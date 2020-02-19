19/02/20: GAN Reports January 2020 Internet Gambling Growth for New Jersey

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE (LSE): GAN

GAN Reports January 2020 Internet Gambling

Growth For New Jersey Internet Gambling Win Increased 64% from Prior Year Monthly Period



London | February 14, 2020: GAN plc ('GAN' or the 'Company'), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gambling software, services and online gaming content in the United States, today updated the market following the publication on February 12, 2020, by New Jersey's Division of Gaming Enforcement ('DGE') of Internet gaming and Internet sports betting financial information for the calendar month of January 2020 in New Jersey.

Highlights from the DGE include:

Internet Gaming Win was $55.1 million in January, compared to $33.6 million in the prior year period, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 64.0%.

Total Internet Sports Wagering Handle (1) was approximately $471.1 million for the month of January, compared to: $488.9 million for the month of December 2019; $486.8 million for the month of November 2019; and $417.0 million for the month of October 2019.

was approximately $471.1 million for the month of January, compared to: Internet Sports Wagering Gross Revenues (2) (after payouts) for the month of January were $46.7 million, compared to $15.5 million in January 2019, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 200.4%, and is further comparable to: $25.5 million for the month of December 2019; $27.8 million for the month of November 2019; and $38.7 million for the month of October 2019.

(after payouts) for the month of January were $46.7 million, compared to $15.5 million in January 2019, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 200.4%, and is further comparable to:

Gross amount of money accepted in wagers Internet Sports Wagering Gross Revenues may vary from month to month due to the payouts for future events occurring months after the original wager was made and unredeemed winning wagers from prior months will become deductible upon redemption in future months



This information will be updated and published each month, following publication by the DGE, in order to enable the investor community to readily monitor growth of Internet gambling in New Jersey, which remains a key market for GAN.

About GAN Plc GAN is a leading business-to-business ('B2B') supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ('SaaS') to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN). For more information please visit This information will be updated and published each month, following publication by the DGE, in order to enable the investor community to readily monitor growth of Internet gambling in New Jersey, which remains a key market for GAN.GAN is a leading business-to-business ('B2B') supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ('SaaS') to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN). For more information please visit www.GAN.com



For further information please contact:

