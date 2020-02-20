Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GAN plc    GAN   GB00BGCC6189

GAN PLC

(GAN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/20 11:27:11 am
190.25 GBp   -1.17%
11:31a20/02/20 : GAN Reports January 2020 Internet Gambling Growth for Pennsylvania
PU
07:01aGAN : Reports January 2020 Internet Gambling Growth For Pennsylvania
BU
02:09aGAN : PA Gambling Growth for January 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

20/02/20: GAN Reports January 2020 Internet Gambling Growth for Pennsylvania

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 11:31am EST

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE (LSE): GAN
GAN Reports January 2020 Internet Gambling Growth For Pennsylvania
Internet Gambling Win Increased 61.8% from December

London | February 20, 2020: GAN plc ('GAN' or the 'Company'), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gambling software, services and online gaming content in the United States, today updated the market following the publication on February 19, 2020, by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board ('PGCB') of Internet gaming and Internet sports betting financial information for the calendar month of January 2020 in Pennsylvania.
Highlights from the PGCB include:

  • Internet Gaming Win was $14.0 million in January, reflecting an increase of 31.4% from the prior sequential month. This compares to:
    • $10.6 million for the month of December;
    • $9.7 million for the month of November; and
    • $4.9 million for the month of October.
  • Total Internet Sports Wagering Handle(1) was approximately $308.6 million for the month of January, compared to:
    • $297.4 million for the month of December;
    • $266.7 million for the month of November; and
    • $198.7 million for the month of October.
  • Internet Sports Wagering Gross Revenues(2) (after payouts) for the month of January were $26.7 million, reflecting an increase of 84.1% from the prior sequential month. This compares to:
    • $14.5 million for the month of December;
    • $17.3 million for the month of November; and
    • $14.5 million for the month of October.
  1. Gross amount of money accepted in wagers
  2. Internet Sports Wagering Gross Revenues may vary from month to month due to the payouts for future events occurring months after the original wager was made and unredeemed winning wagers from prior months will become deductible upon redemption in future months

This information will be updated and published each month, following publication by the PGCB, in order to enable the investor community to readily monitor growth of Internet gambling in Pennsylvania, which remains a key market for GAN.
About GAN Plc GAN is a leading business-to-business ('B2B') supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ('SaaS') to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN). For more information please visit www.GAN.com.


For further information please contact:

Davy (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
John Frain / Barry Murphy
+353 1 679 6363

Liberum (Joint Broker)
Neil Patel / Cameron Duncan
+44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Disclaimer

GAN plc published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 16:30:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GAN PLC
11:31a20/02/20 : GAN Reports January 2020 Internet Gambling Growth for Pennsylvania
PU
07:01aGAN : Reports January 2020 Internet Gambling Growth For Pennsylvania
BU
02:09aGAN : PA Gambling Growth for January 2020
PU
02/1919/02/20 : GAN Reports January 2020 Internet Gambling Growth for New Jersey
PU
02/14GAN : Reports January 2020 Internet Gambling Growth For New Jersey
BU
02/14GAN : January 2020 New Jersey Gaming Growth
PU
02/12DBS Confirms Coronavirus Case at Office Tower as Singapore's Total Rises to 5..
DJ
02/05Coronavirus drives Alrosa to shift diamond sales from Hong Kong
RE
02/03GAN : Announces Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Public L..
BU
01/31GAN : seeks Nasdaq listing in US amid surge in online sports betting
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 23,1 M
EBIT 2019 1,16 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 6,53 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1 925x
P/E ratio 2020 47,0x
EV / Sales2019 6,83x
EV / Sales2020 5,14x
Capitalization 164 M
Chart GAN PLC
Duration : Period :
GAN plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 192,50  GBp
Last Close Price 192,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 55,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dermot Stopford Smurfit Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Seamus M. McGill Non-Executive Chairman
Karen Flores Chief Financial Officer
Simon Knock Chief Information Officer
Michael William Joseph Smurfit Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAN PLC6.06%213
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD8.33%49 453
NETEASE, INC.,15.03%45 654
NEXON CO., LTD.24.74%14 099
NCSOFT CORP--.--%11 890
WUHU SANQI INTRCTV ENT NTWK TCH GRP COLD--.--%10 503
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group