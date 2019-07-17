GAN : Reports Strong June 2019 Internet Gambling Growth For New Jersey

Internet Gaming Win Increased 67.8% from prior year monthly period

GAN plc (“GAN” or the “Company”), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gambling software, services and online gaming content in the United States, today updated the market following the publication on July 13, 2019 by the New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement (“DGE”) of Internet gaming and Internet sports betting financial information for the calendar month of June 2019 in New Jersey.

Highlights from the DGE include:

Internet Gaming Win was $38.1 million in June compared to $22.7 million in the prior year period, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 67.8%.

Total Internet Sports Wagering Handle (1) was approximately $226.7 million for the month of June, compared to: $263.6 million for the month of May; $254.0 million for the month of April; and $298.3 million for the month of March.

Internet Sports Wagering Gross Revenues (2) (after payouts) for the month of June were $6.9 million, compared to: $13.7 million for the month of May; $16.6 million for the month of April; and $24.3 million for the month of March.

(1) Gross amount of money accepted in wagers (2) Internet Sports Wagering Gross Revenues may vary from month to month due to the payouts for future events occurring months after the original wager was made and unredeemed winning wagers from prior months will become deductible upon redemption in future months

This information will be updated and published each month, following publication by the DGE, in order to enable the investor community to readily monitor growth of Internet gambling in New Jersey, which remains a key market for GAN.

