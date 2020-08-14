Ganfeng Lithium : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

Log in
08/14/2020 | 08:33am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1772)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND ADOPTION OF NEW CHINESE AND ENGLISH NAMES

The board of directors (the "Board") of Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (the "Company") and

its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") proposes to change the Chinese name of the Company from " 江 西 贛 鋒 鋰 業 股 份 有 限 公 司" to " 贛 鋒 鋰 業 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司",

and the English name of the Company from "Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd." to "Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd." (the "Change of Company Name"). The Board will propose the special resolution at the forthcoming extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") for considering, and if thought fit, approving the Change of Company Name.

The English stock short name and the Chinese stock short name of the Company will remain unchanged.

REASONS FOR THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND ADOPTION OF NEW CHINESE AND ENGLISH COMPANY NAMES

The reasons for changing the Company's name are to precisely reflect the diversification of the upstream, midstream and downstream lithium ecological business of the Company, clearly improve the recognition of the main business of the Company, and clearly state the Company's strategic positioning of being a global leading lithium ecological enterprise. As such, the Board is of the view that the proposed Change of Company Name is in the interests of the Company and the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") as a whole.

- 1 -

CONDITIONS OF THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The proposed Change of Company Name is subject to the following conditions:

  1. the passing of the special resolution by the Shareholders at the EGM approving the Change of Company Name; and
  2. the application for registration of change by the Company with the administrative authorities of the People's Republic of China for industrial and commercial administration, taxation and other related matter, and the approval for registration.

Subject to the satisfaction of the conditions set out above, the Company will carry out the necessary filing procedures with the Companies Registry in Hong Kong.

EFFECT OF THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The proposed Change of Company Name will not affect any rights of the Shareholders. All existing share certificates in issue bearing the existing English and Chinese names of the Company will, after the Change of Company Name, continue to be evidence of the title and be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery for the same number of shares in the new name of the Company. Once the proposed Change of Company Name has become effective, new share certificates of the Company will be issued only in the new name of the Company and the securities of the Company will be traded on the Stock Exchange in the new name. There will not be any arrangements for free exchange of existing share certificates for new share certificates under the new name of the Company.

A circular containing details of the proposed Change of Company Name and a notice of EGM and other information as required under the Listing Rules will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules.

Further announcement will be made by the Company when the proposed Change of Company Name becomes effective.

By order of the Board

GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.

LI Liangbin

Chairman

Jiangxi, PRC

August 14, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LI Liangbin, Mr. WANG Xiaoshen, Ms. DENG Zhaonan and Mr. GE Zhimin as executive directors of the Company; Mr. YU Jianguo and Ms. YANG Juanjuan as non-executive directors of the Company; and Mr. LIU Jun, Ms. WONG Sze Wing, Ms. XU Yixin and Mr. XU Guanghua as independent non-executive directors of the Company.

- 2 -

Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 12:32:06 UTC
