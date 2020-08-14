Ganfeng Lithium : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1772)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND ADOPTION OF NEW CHINESE AND ENGLISH NAMES

The board of directors (the "Board") of Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (the "Company") and

its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") proposes to change the Chinese name of the Company from " 江 西 贛 鋒 鋰 業 股 份 有 限 公 司" to " 贛 鋒 鋰 業 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司",

and the English name of the Company from "Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd." to "Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd." (the "Change of Company Name"). The Board will propose the special resolution at the forthcoming extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") for considering, and if thought fit, approving the Change of Company Name.

The English stock short name and the Chinese stock short name of the Company will remain unchanged.

REASONS FOR THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND ADOPTION OF NEW CHINESE AND ENGLISH COMPANY NAMES

The reasons for changing the Company's name are to precisely reflect the diversification of the upstream, midstream and downstream lithium ecological business of the Company, clearly improve the recognition of the main business of the Company, and clearly state the Company's strategic positioning of being a global leading lithium ecological enterprise. As such, the Board is of the view that the proposed Change of Company Name is in the interests of the Company and the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") as a whole.