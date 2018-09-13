Aaron's, Inc. : Appoints Michael P. Dickerson As Vice President Of Investor Relations

Log in
09/13/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, today announced that Michael P. Dickerson has joined the company as Vice President of Investor Relations, effective September 5, 2018.

Aaron's Inc. Logo

Prior to joining Aaron's, Dickerson served as Vice President of Investor Relations and Real Estate for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) and held similar positions at The Babcock & Wilcox Company and General Cable Corporation. In addition to nearly two decades of investor relations experience, Dickerson has held several executive finance positions with a focus on mergers and acquisitions and financial operations management. Dickerson is a CPA (inactive) and an investor relations charter holder (IRC).

"We believe it's important to further enhance our relationships with the financial community, investor communications, and our overall investor relations program," said Steven A. Michaels, Chief Financial Officer and President of Strategic Operations, Aaron's, Inc.  "Mike's experience in investor relations, combined with his executive-level finance background, makes him an ideal candidate to help us achieve these objectives."

About Aaron's, Inc.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions.  Progressive Leasing, a virtual lease-to-own company, provides lease-purchase solutions through more than 20,000 retail locations in 46 states.  In addition, the Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its 1,709 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. Dent-A-Med, Inc., d/b/a the HELPcard®, provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks.  For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and HELPcard.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarons-inc-appoints-michael-p-dickerson-as-vice-president-of-investor-relations-300712474.html

SOURCE Aaron's, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
