Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gannett Co Inc    GCI

GANNETT CO INC

(GCI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) on Behalf of Gannett Shareholders and Encourages Gannett Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 06:57pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) on behalf of Gannett shareholders concerning the proposed merger with New Media Investment Group Inc.

Click here to participate in the action.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 5, 2019 and valued at $1.38 billion, Gannett shareholders will receive $6.25 in cash and 0.5427 shares of New Media common stock for each share of Gannett common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Gannett and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Gannett shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Gannett please go to https://bespc.com/gci/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bragar-eagel--squire-pc-is-investigating-the-board-of-directors-of-gannett-co-inc-nyse-gci-on-behalf-of-gannett-shareholders-and-encourages-gannett-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300897613.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GANNETT CO INC
06:57pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : GCI) on Behalf of Gannett Shareholders an..
PR
04:45pWeissLaw LLP Investigates Gannett Co. Inc.
PR
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:05aGANNETT CO., INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Direct..
AQ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group