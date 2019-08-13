Log in
GANNETT INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Gannett Co., Inc. - GCI

08/13/2019 | 06:17pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) to New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: NEWM). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Gannett will receive only $6.25 in cash and 0.5427 shares of New Media for each share of Gannett that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-gci/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 718 M
EBIT 2019 139 M
Net income 2019 47,1 M
Debt 2019 80,6 M
Yield 2019 6,50%
P/E ratio 2019 21,6x
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,44x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
Capitalization 1 124 M
Chart GANNETT CO INC
Duration : Period :
Gannett Co Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GANNETT CO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,00  $
Last Close Price 9,84  $
Spread / Highest target 52,4%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,63%
Managers
NameTitle
Robert John Dickey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jeffry Louis Chairman
Alison Kaye Engel Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Jamshid Khazenie Chief Technology Officer
John E. Cody Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GANNETT CO INC15.01%1 124
WOLTERS KLUWER (ADR)--.--%19 787
INFORMA PLC34.37%12 793
PEARSON PLC-12.62%7 705
AXEL SPRINGER27.58%7 630
SCHIBSTED4.12%6 330
