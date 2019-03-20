Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gannett Co Inc    GCI

GANNETT CO INC

(GCI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gannett : Comments on MNG Enterprises, Inc.'s Continued Failure to Produce a Financing Commitment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 07:44pm EDT

No Shareholder Action Required at This Time

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) (“Gannett” or “company”) today confirmed receipt of a letter provided to MNG Enterprises, Inc. (“MNG”) from Oaktree Capital Management L.P. in connection with MNG’s unsolicited proposal to acquire Gannett, which the Gannett board of directors unanimously rejected on February 4, 2019. Gannett issued the following statement:

The letter that MNG has procured from Oaktree’s distressed debt fund, Oaktree Strategic Credit, more than two months after MNG launched its unsolicited proposal, does not represent a contractual commitment or a legal obligation, and is highly conditional. Furthermore, Oaktree Strategic Credit did not indicate that it was confident in its own ability to arrange committed financing or otherwise suggest it would even play a role in the financing, as would be customary in a letter of this kind.

The Gannett board of directors is confident that Gannett has significant value creation potential in continuing to execute the company’s strategy. Given Gannett’s operational expertise, our focus on executing our strategic digital transformation and our unwavering commitment to remaining a trusted source of news, Gannett is well positioned to grow the company and its valuable assets to the benefit of Gannett shareholders and the communities we serve.

As a public company, Gannett’s board would engage with any party that makes a bona fide, credible proposal that appropriately values the company and is capable of being closed. Gannett has said in the past that MNG’s proposal fails that test, and the letter from Oaktree Strategic Credit does not alter the company’s assessment of MNG’s proposal.

No action is required by shareholders at this time.

Greenhill & Co., LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as financial advisors and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is acting as legal advisor to Gannett.

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) is an innovative, digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to strengthening communities across our network. With an unmatched local-to-national reach, Gannett touches the lives of more than 125 million people monthly with our Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Gannett brands include USA TODAY NETWORK with the iconic USA TODAY and more than 100 local media brands, digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, WordStream and SweetIQ, and U.K. media company Newsquest. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. The words “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made and are not guarantees of future performance. Where, in any forward-looking statement, an expectation or belief as to future results or events is expressed, such expectation or belief is based on the current plans and expectations of our management and expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the expectation or belief will result or be achieved or accomplished. Whether or not any such forward-looking statements are in fact achieved will depend on future events, some of which are beyond our control. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, trends, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements, including the matters described under the heading “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2018 and in the company’s other SEC filings.

Additional Information

On March 11, 2019, Gannett filed a preliminary proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with its solicitation of proxies for its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2019 Annual Meeting”). Prior to the Annual Meeting, Gannett will file with the SEC and furnish to its stockholders a definitive proxy statement, together with a WHITE proxy card. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF GANNETT ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of the proxy statement (including any amendments or supplements thereto) and other documents filed with the SEC through the web site maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies will also be available at no charge in the “Investor Relations” section of Gannett’s website, www.gannett.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

Gannett and its directors, executive officers and other employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Gannett’s stockholders in connection with the matters to be considered at the 2019 Annual Meeting. Detailed information regarding the identity of potential participants in the solicitation of proxies, and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is available in Gannett’s preliminary proxy statement and will be included in Gannett’s definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents to be filed by Gannett with the SEC in connection with the 2019 Annual Meeting. You may obtain free copies of these documents using the sources indicated above.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GANNETT CO INC
07:44pGANNETT : Comments on MNG Enterprises, Inc.'s Continued Failure to Produce a Fin..
BU
01:56pGANNETT : MNG Enterprises Receives Highly Confident Letter to Finance Proposal t..
BU
03/18GANNETT CO., INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (for..
AQ
03/07USA TODAY : Identifies Hospitals With High Childbirth Complication Rates as Part..
BU
02/27GANNETT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
02/27GANNETT : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/20GANNETT CO., INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
02/20GANNETT : MNG Urges Gannett Shareholders to Demand Answers to These Questions on..
BU
02/20GANNETT : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
BU
02/18USA TODAY : Launches First Entertainment Augmented Reality Experience Ahead of O..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 758 M
EBIT 2019 134 M
Net income 2019 62,4 M
Finance 2019 15,0 M
Yield 2019 6,02%
P/E ratio 2019 18,54
P/E ratio 2020 12,58
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
Capitalization 1 217 M
Chart GANNETT CO INC
Duration : Period :
Gannett Co Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GANNETT CO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,8 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert John Dickey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jeffry Louis Chairman
Alison Kaye Engel Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Jamshid Khazenie Chief Technology Officer
John E. Cody Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GANNETT CO INC24.62%1 217
INFORMA PLC18.66%12 407
SCHIBSTED24.14%9 684
PEARSON-10.98%8 652
AXEL SPRINGER SE-3.44%5 838
LAGARDÈRE9.36%3 583
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.