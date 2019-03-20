Gannett : Comments on MNG Enterprises, Inc.'s Continued Failure to Produce a Financing Commitment

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) (“Gannett” or “company”) today confirmed
receipt of a letter provided to MNG Enterprises, Inc. (“MNG”) from
Oaktree Capital Management L.P. in connection with MNG’s unsolicited
proposal to acquire Gannett, which the Gannett board of directors
unanimously rejected on February 4, 2019. Gannett issued the following
statement:
The letter that MNG has procured from Oaktree’s distressed debt fund,
Oaktree Strategic Credit, more than two months after MNG launched its
unsolicited proposal, does not represent a contractual commitment or a
legal obligation, and is highly conditional. Furthermore, Oaktree
Strategic Credit did not indicate that it was confident in its own
ability to arrange committed financing or otherwise suggest it would
even play a role in the financing, as would be customary in a letter of
this kind.
The Gannett board of directors is confident that Gannett has significant
value creation potential in continuing to execute the company’s
strategy. Given Gannett’s operational expertise, our focus on executing
our strategic digital transformation and our unwavering commitment to
remaining a trusted source of news, Gannett is well positioned to grow
the company and its valuable assets to the benefit of Gannett
shareholders and the communities we serve.
As a public company, Gannett’s board would engage with any party that
makes a bona fide, credible proposal that appropriately values the
company and is capable of being closed. Gannett has said in the past
that MNG’s proposal fails that test, and the letter from Oaktree
Strategic Credit does not alter the company’s assessment of MNG’s
proposal.
No action is required by shareholders at this time.
Greenhill & Co., LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as financial
advisors and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is acting as legal
advisor to Gannett.
