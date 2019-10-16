Gannett : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) announced today that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock, payable on November 12, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 1, 2019.

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is an innovative, digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to strengthening communities across our network. With an unmatched local-to-national reach, Gannett touches the lives of more than 125 million people monthly with our Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Gannett brands include USA TODAY NETWORK with the iconic USA TODAY and more than 100 local media brands, digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, WordStream and SweetIQ, and U.K. media company Newsquest. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

