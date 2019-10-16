Log in
GANNETT CO., INC.

Gannett : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

10/16/2019 | 06:46am EDT

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) announced today that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock, payable on November 12, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 1, 2019.

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is an innovative, digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to strengthening communities across our network. With an unmatched local-to-national reach, Gannett touches the lives of more than 125 million people monthly with our Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Gannett brands include USA TODAY NETWORK with the iconic USA TODAY and more than 100 local media brands, digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, WordStream and SweetIQ, and U.K. media company Newsquest. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 718 M
EBIT 2019 139 M
Net income 2019 47,1 M
Debt 2019 80,6 M
Yield 2019 5,98%
P/E ratio 2019 23,5x
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,48x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
Capitalization 1 228 M
Chart GANNETT CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Gannett Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GANNETT CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,50  $
Last Close Price 10,71  $
Spread / Highest target 2,71%
Spread / Average Target -1,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul J. Bascobert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jeffry Louis Chairman
Barbara Wartelle Wall Senior VP, Chief Operating & Legal Officer
Alison Kaye Engel Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Jamshid Khazenie Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GANNETT CO., INC.25.56%1 228
INFORMA PLC25.13%12 577
AXEL SPRINGER SE29.40%7 609
PEARSON PLC-26.36%6 857
SCHIBSTED15.99%6 647
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED12.85%3 220
