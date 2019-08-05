Gannett : Gannett Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results 0 08/05/2019 | 02:42pm EDT Send by mail :

Digital Revenues Reach 37% of Total Revenues Digital Advertising and Marketing Services Revenues Reach 50% of Total Advertising and Marketing Services Revenues Company Separately Announces Appointment of Paul Bascobert as President and Chief Executive Officer Company Separately Announces a Definitive Agreement with New Media Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) ("Gannett" or "company" or "we" or "our") today reported second quarter 2019 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019. "We are pleased with our results for the second quarter, delivering Adjusted EBITDA in-line with our expectations and achieving a key milestone with 50% of our advertising and marketing services revenue from digital sources," said Barbara Wall, senior vice president, interim chief operating officer and chief legal officer. "Print advertising and circulation trends were stable in the quarter and we delivered sequential improvements in our client counts and retention within our digital marketing services business. We believe we are well positioned to drive future growth within digital advertising and marketing services." "We reported another quarter of strong cost management as our same store operating expenses declined 9% year-over-year," said Ali Engel, senior vice president and chief financial officer. "We continue to focus on initiatives that will drive efficiencies and improve productivity to enable strategic investment in our digital transformation, while also maintaining margins." Second Quarter 2019 Consolidated Results Operating revenues were $660.3 million, compared to $730.8 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Unfavorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates negatively impacted revenues by $4.5 million.

Same store operating revenues declined 9.8% year-over-year.

Total digital revenues reached $246.6 million, or approximately 37% of total revenue.

Total digital advertising and marketing services revenues were $184.1 million, or 50% of total advertising and marketing services revenues.

GAAP net income was $26.7 million, including $6.5 million of after-tax restructuring, asset impairment charges, and other costs, offset by $32.8 million of gains on property sales.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) decreased 11% year-over-year to $76.2 million, representing a margin of 11.5% compared to 11.7% in the second quarter of 2018. Second Quarter 2019 Publishing Segment Publishing segment operating revenues were $576.2 million compared to $644.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. On a same store basis, segment revenues declined 9.9%.

Same store print advertising revenues declined 18.5% year-over-year, an improvement from the first quarter decline of 19.3%. Digital advertising and marketing services revenues of $101.6 million declined 4.5% year-over-year, on a same store basis, better than the 5.2% decline in the first quarter. Digital marketing services revenues of $20.2 million increased 0.9%, on a same store basis, driven by strong gains at Newsquest and higher average revenue per client in our US local markets. Digital media advertising revenues of $65.7 million declined 2.5%, on a same store basis, due to weakness in local display which offset continued strong growth in national. Digital classified advertising revenues of $15.7 million declined 17.5%, on a same store basis, reflecting expected weakness across all categories.

Same store circulation revenues declined 5.9% from the prior year quarter, unchanged from the first quarter trend.

Digital-only subscriber volumes grew 34% year-over-year and now total approximately 561,000.

Publishing segment Adjusted EBITDA was $90.7 million compared to $94.4 million in the prior year quarter. Second Quarter 2019 ReachLocal Segment ReachLocal segment revenues were $98.6 million, a decline of 2% year-over-year, reflecting the divestiture of certain international operations and weakness in North America, partially offset by the addition of WordStream. On a same store basis, ReachLocal segment revenues declined 6.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $12.2 million, up 19% year-over-year, representing a margin of 12.4% compared to 10.2% in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in profitability reflects the addition of WordStream. Second Quarter 2019 Cash Flow Net cash flow used by operating activities was approximately $1.9 million compared to $15.4 million provided by operating activities in the prior year quarter.

Capital expenditures were $13.3 million, primarily for product development, technology investments, and maintenance projects.

The company paid dividends of $18.3 million; there were no share repurchases.

As of the end of the second quarter, the company had a cash balance of $68.6 million, $135.0 million drawn on its revolver, and $171.8 million in convertible notes(2), or net debt of $238.2 million. Outlook For 2019, the company's outlook remains unchanged: Consolidated revenues of $2.74-2.81 billion.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA outlook of $285-295 million, including roughly $8 million of one-time costs associated with the CEO transition.

Capital expenditures of $50-60 million, excluding real estate projects.

Depreciation and amortization of $150-160 million, excluding accelerated depreciation related to facility consolidations.

The non-operating cost associated with our pension plans, recorded in other non-operating items, is currently estimated to be between $20-25 million as compared to a credit of $5 million in 2018.

A non-GAAP effective tax rate of 28-30%.(1) 1 The company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before income taxes, interest expense, equity income, other non-operating items, restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, asset impairment charges, depreciation, amortization and other items. We define the non-GAAP effective tax rate as the tax rate excluding any non-recurring one-item tax adjustments. Because of the variability of these and other items as well as the impact of future events on these items, management is unable to reconcile without unreasonable effort the company's forecasted range of adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP tax rate for the full year to a comparable GAAP range. 2 The total aggregate principal related to our offering of convertible notes was $201.3 million. At issuance, this principal value was bifurcated into liability and equity components totaling $171.8 million and $30.2 million, respectively. The carrying value of the liability component as of June 30, 2019 is $171.8 million. * * * * CEO Appointment In a separate release issued today, Gannett also announced that Paul Bascobert has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Gannett Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Bascobert will become Chief Executive Officer of the combined operating company to be formed in connection with the transaction with New Media Investment Group Inc. (“New Media”) (NYSE: NEWM) announced separately today. New Media Transaction and Conference Call Information In a separate release issued today, Gannett and New Media announced a definitive agreement pursuant to which New Media will acquire Gannett for a combination of cash and stock. As a result of this announcement, Gannett has cancelled the second quarter 2019 earnings conference call scheduled for 10:00 a.m. EST tomorrow, August 6, 2019. Gannett and New Media will conduct a joint conference call and webcast today, August 5, 2019, at 4:15 p.m. EST. The webcast of the conference call will be accessible through each company’s website, or listen-only conference lines. U.S. callers should dial 1-855-319-1124 and international callers should dial 1-703-563-6359 at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. The confirmation code for the conference call is 3747329. The webcast replay of the conference call will also be available approximately two hours following the completion of the call on the Investor Relation section of each company’s website. * * * * Forward Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding business strategies, market potential, future financial performance and other matters. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. The words “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made and are not guarantees of future performance. Where, in any forward-looking statement, an expectation or belief as to future results or events is expressed, such expectation or belief is based on the current plans and expectations of our management and expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the expectation or belief will result or be achieved or accomplished. Whether or not any such forward-looking statements are in fact achieved will depend on future events, some of which are beyond our control. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, trends, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things: Our ability to achieve our strategic transformation;

Potential disruption due to the reorganization of our sales force;

An accelerated decline in general print readership and/or advertiser patterns as a result of changing consumer preferences, competitive alternative media, or other factors;

An inability to adapt to technological changes or grow our digital businesses;

Risks associated with the operation of an increasingly digital business, such as rapid technological changes, challenges associated with new delivery platforms, declines in web traffic levels, technical failures and proliferation of ad blocking technologies;

Competitive pressures in the markets in which we operate;

Macroeconomic trends and conditions;

Increases in newsprint costs over the levels anticipated or declines in newsprint supply;

Risks and uncertainties associated with our ReachLocal segment, including its significant reliance on Google for media purchases, its international operations and its ability to develop and gain market acceptance for new products or services;

Our ability to protect our intellectual property or defend successfully against infringement claims;

Our ability to attract and retain talent;

Labor relations, including, but not limited to, labor disputes which may cause business interruptions, revenue declines or increased labor costs;

Potential disruption or interruption of our IT systems due to accidents, extraordinary weather events, civil unrest, political events, terrorism or cyber security attacks;

Risks and uncertainties related to strategic acquisitions, investments, or divestitures, including distraction of management attention, incurrence of additional debt, integration challenges, and failure to realize expected benefits or synergies or to operate businesses effectively following acquisitions;

Risks and uncertainties relating to the proposed transaction between us and New Media Investment Group Inc., including the parties' ability to consummate the proposed transaction in the time period expected or at all, and risks relating to the parties' ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction;

Risks of financial loss and reputational harm related to reduction or closure of operations in light of ongoing challenges affecting the publishing industry;

Variability in the exchange rate relative to the U.S. dollar of currencies in foreign jurisdictions in which we operate;

Risks associated with our underfunded pension plans and the plans of our affiliates and investees;

Adverse outcomes in litigation or proceedings with governmental authorities or administrative agencies, or changes in the regulatory environment, any of which could encumber or impede our efforts to improve operating results or the value of assets;

Volatility in financial and credit markets which could affect the value of retirement plan assets and our ability to raise funds through debt or equity issuances and otherwise affect our ability to access the credit and capital markets at the times and in the amounts needed and on acceptable terms;

Risks to our liquidity related to the redemption, conversion and similar features of our convertible notes;

Political, economic, and market uncertainty resulting from the pending withdrawal of the U.K. from the European Union; and

Other uncertainties relating to general economic, political, business, industry, regulatory and market conditions. A further description of these and other important risks, trends, uncertainties and other factors is provided in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2018. Any forward-looking statements should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. The company is not responsible for updating or revising any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release also contains a discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures that the company presents to allow investors and analysts to measure, analyze and compare its financial condition and results of operations in a meaningful and consistent manner. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release. About Gannett Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is an innovative, digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to strengthening communities across our network. With an unmatched local-to-national reach, Gannett touches the lives of more than 125 million people monthly with our Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Gannett brands include USA TODAY NETWORK with the iconic USA TODAY and more than 100 local media brands, digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, WordStream and SweetIQ, and U.K. media company Newsquest. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

Gannett Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited, in thousands (except per share amounts) Table No. 1 Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Operating revenues: Advertising and marketing services $ 368,328 $ 420,163 $ 733,563 $ 830,475 Circulation 247,092 263,806 499,819 530,392 Other 44,917 46,799 90,380 92,852 Total operating revenues 660,337 730,768 1,323,762 1,453,719 Operating expenses: Cost of sales 403,089 452,053 814,253 909,037 Selling, general and administrative expenses 195,068 199,143 395,170 412,142 Depreciation and amortization 35,466 38,378 72,511 78,630 Gain on sale of property (32,768 ) — (33,650 ) — Restructuring costs 6,771 12,611 27,730 21,910 Asset impairment charges 274 10,483 803 14,239 Total operating expenses 607,900 712,668 1,276,817 1,435,958 Operating income 52,437 18,100 46,945 17,761 Non-operating income (expense): Interest expense (6,879 ) (5,935 ) (13,844 ) (10,413 ) Other non-operating items, net (6,104 ) 4,042 (9,134 ) 8,353 Non-operating expense (12,983 ) (1,893 ) (22,978 ) (2,060 ) Income before income taxes 39,454 16,207 23,967 15,701 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 12,729 (99 ) 9,147 (228 ) Net income $ 26,725 $ 16,306 $ 14,820 $ 15,929 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.23 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.14 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.14 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 114,521 112,946 114,485 112,852 Diluted 116,692 116,219 117,375 116,035 SEGMENT INFORMATION

Gannett Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited, in thousands Table No. 2 Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Operating revenues: Publishing $ 576,173 $ 644,551 $ 1,155,340 $ 1,283,211 ReachLocal 98,566 100,435 195,747 196,923 Corporate and Other 1,690 1,809 3,293 3,785 Intersegment eliminations (16,092 ) (16,027 ) (30,618 ) (30,200 ) Total $ 660,337 $ 730,768 $ 1,323,762 $ 1,453,719 Adjusted EBITDA: Publishing $ 90,664 $ 94,358 $ 172,047 $ 172,116 ReachLocal 12,200 10,271 19,831 16,480 Corporate and Other (26,642 ) (19,030 ) (52,330 ) (47,929 ) Total $ 76,222 $ 85,599 $ 139,548 $ 140,667 Depreciation and amortization: Publishing $ 17,758 $ 24,157 $ 37,497 $ 50,446 ReachLocal 13,152 8,896 26,084 17,409 Corporate and Other 4,556 5,325 8,930 10,775 Total $ 35,466 $ 38,378 $ 72,511 $ 78,630 Capital expenditures: Publishing $ 5,066 $ 6,321 $ 8,540 $ 10,430 ReachLocal 4,804 4,234 9,849 7,742 Corporate and Other 3,465 3,419 7,529 9,350 Total $ 13,335 $ 13,974 $ 25,918 $ 27,522 SAME STORE REVENUE DETAIL

Gannett Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited, in thousands Table No. 3 Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 % Change Reported total revenue $ 660,337 $ 730,768 (9.6 %) Acquired revenues (17,281 ) — *** Currency impact 4,461 — *** Exited operations (307 ) (13,401 ) (97.7 %) Same store revenue $ 647,210 $ 717,367 (9.8 %) Reported advertising and marketing services revenue $ 368,328 $ 420,163 (12.3 %) Acquired revenues (17,281 ) — *** Currency impact 2,960 — *** Exited operations (304 ) (13,395 ) (97.7 %) Same store advertising and marketing services revenue $ 353,703 $ 406,768 (13.0 %) Reported circulation revenue $ 247,092 $ 263,806 (6.3 %) Currency impact 1,144 — *** Same store circulation revenue $ 248,236 $ 263,806 (5.9 %) *** Indicates an absolute value percentage change greater than 100. PUBLISHING REVENUE DETAIL

Gannett Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited, in thousands Table No. 4 Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 % Change Publishing revenue detail Print advertising: Local $ 84,185 $ 103,354 (18.5 %) Classified 60,750 74,905 (18.9 %) National 39,317 49,636 (20.8 %) Total print advertising 184,252 227,895 (19.2 %) Digital advertising and marketing services: Digital media 65,729 68,513 (4.1 %) Digital classified 15,709 19,300 (18.6 %) Digital marketing services 20,164 20,047 0.6 % Total digital advertising and marketing services 101,602 107,860 (5.8 %) Total advertising and marketing services 285,854 335,755 (14.9 %) Circulation 247,092 263,806 (6.3 %) Other 43,227 44,990 (3.9 %) Total Publishing revenue $ 576,173 $ 644,551 (10.6 %) USE OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION The company uses non-GAAP financial performance and liquidity measures to supplement the financial information presented on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures and should be read together with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. The company defines its non-GAAP measures as follows: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that the company believes offers a useful view of the overall operation of our business. The company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income before (1) income taxes, (2) interest expense, (3) equity income, (4) other non-operating items, (5) restructuring costs, (6) asset impairment charges, (7) other items (including acquisition-related expenses, certain business transformation costs, litigation expenses, and gains or losses on certain investments), and (8) depreciation and amortization. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that the company uses for calculating adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"). Adjusted net income is defined as net income before the adjustments we apply in calculating adjusted EPS, as described below. We believe presenting adjusted net income is useful to enable investors to understand how we calculate adjusted EPS, which provides a useful view of the overall operation of the company's business. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. Adjusted diluted EPS is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that the company believes offers a useful view of the overall operation of our business. The company defines adjusted EPS as EPS before tax-effected (1) restructuring costs, (2) asset impairment charges, (3) non-operating (gains) losses, and (4) other items (including acquisition-related expenses, certain business transformation expenses, litigation expenses, and gains or losses on certain investments). The tax impact on these non-GAAP tax deductible adjustments is based on the estimated statutory tax rates for the United Kingdom of 19.0% and the United States of 25.5%. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is diluted EPS. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measure that adjusts our reported GAAP results for items that we believe are critical to the ongoing success of our business. The company defines free cash flow as cash flow from operating activities as reported on the statement of cash flows less capital expenditures, which results in a figure representing free cash flow available for use in operations, additional investments, debt obligations, and returns to shareholders. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net cash from operating activities. The company uses non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of evaluating its performance and liquidity. Therefore, the company believes that each of the non-GAAP measures presented provides useful information to investors by allowing them to view our businesses through the eyes of our management and Board of Directors, facilitating comparison of results across historical periods, and providing a focus on the underlying ongoing operating performance of our business. Many of our peer group companies present similar non-GAAP measures to better facilitate industry comparisons. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Gannett Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited, in thousands Table No. 5 Three months ended June 30, 2019 Publishing ReachLocal Corporate and

Other Consolidated Total Net income (GAAP basis) $ 26,725 Provision for income taxes 12,729 Interest expense 6,879 Other non-operating items, net 6,104 Operating income (loss) (GAAP basis) $ 99,253 $ (1,950 ) $ (44,866 ) $ 52,437 Depreciation and amortization 17,758 13,152 4,556 35,466 Gain on sale of property (32,768 ) — — (32,768 ) Restructuring costs 5,990 100 681 6,771 Asset impairment charges 274 — — 274 Other items (a) 157 898 12,987 14,042 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP basis) $ 90,664 $ 12,200 $ (26,642 ) $ 76,222 (a) Includes costs incurred as a direct result of the proxy contest of $12.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Three months ended June 30, 2018 Publishing ReachLocal Corporate and

Other Consolidated Total Net income (GAAP basis) $ 16,306 Benefit for income taxes (99 ) Interest expense 5,935 Other non-operating items, net (4,042 ) Operating income (loss) (GAAP basis) $ 48,998 $ (1,696 ) $ (29,202 ) $ 18,100 Depreciation and amortization 24,157 8,896 5,325 38,378 Restructuring costs 9,447 2,966 198 12,611 Asset impairment charges 10,483 — — 10,483 Other items 1,273 105 4,649 6,027 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP basis) $ 94,358 $ 10,271 $ (19,030 ) $ 85,599 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Gannett Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited, in thousands Table No. 5 (continued) Six months ended June 30, 2019 Publishing ReachLocal Corporate and

Other Consolidated Total Net income (GAAP basis) $ 14,820 Provision for income taxes 9,147 Interest expense 13,844 Other non-operating items, net 9,134 Operating income (loss) (GAAP basis) $ 141,413 $ (10,173 ) $ (84,295 ) $ 46,945 Depreciation and amortization 37,497 26,084 8,930 72,511 Gain on sale of property (33,650 ) — — (33,650 ) Restructuring costs 24,079 240 3,411 27,730 Asset impairment charges 804 (1 ) — 803 Other items (a) 1,904 3,681 19,624 25,209 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP basis) $ 172,047 $ 19,831 $ (52,330 ) $ 139,548 (a) Includes costs incurred as a direct result of the proxy contest of $17.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Six months ended June 30, 2018 Publishing ReachLocal Corporate and

Other Consolidated Total Net income (GAAP basis) $ 15,929 Benefit for income taxes (228 ) Interest expense 10,413 Other non-operating items, net (8,353 ) Operating income (loss) (GAAP basis) $ 88,163 $ (4,622 ) $ (65,780 ) $ 17,761 Depreciation and amortization 50,446 17,409 10,775 78,630 Restructuring costs 17,724 3,505 681 21,910 Asset impairment charges 14,239 — — 14,239 Other items 1,544 188 6,395 8,127 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP basis) $ 172,116 $ 16,480 $ (47,929 ) $ 140,667 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

Gannett Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited, in thousands (except per share amounts) Table No. 6 Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Gain on sale of property $ (32,768 ) $ — $ (33,650 ) $ — Restructuring costs (including accelerated depreciation) 7,324 16,833 29,984 31,293 Asset impairment charges 274 10,483 803 14,239 Loss (gain) from other non-operating activities 4,810 (2,862 ) 4,308 (2,728 ) Other items (a) 14,077 4,294 24,596 5,932 Pretax impact (6,283 ) 28,748 26,041 48,736 Income tax impact of above items 1,714 (7,173 ) (6,484 ) (12,100 ) Tax benefit — (2,094 ) — (2,094 ) Other tax-related items $ 1,879 $ — $ 1,879 $ — Impact of items affecting comparability on net income (loss) $ (2,690 ) $ 19,481 $ 21,436 $ 34,542 Net income (GAAP basis) $ 26,725 $ 16,306 $ 14,820 $ 15,929 Impact of items affecting comparability on net

income (loss) (2,690 ) 19,481 21,436 34,542 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP basis) $ 24,035 $ 35,787 $ 36,256 $ 50,471 Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP basis) $ 0.23 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.14 Impact of items affecting comparability on net

income (loss) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.17 $ 0.18 $ 0.29 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP basis) $ 0.21 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.43 Diluted weighted average number of common shares

outstanding (GAAP basis) 116,692 116,219 117,375 116,035 Diluted weighted average number of common shares

outstanding (non-GAAP basis) 116,692 116,219 117,375 116,035 (a) Includes costs incurred as a direct result of the proxy contest of $12.1 million and $17.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

FREE CASH FLOW

Gannett Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited, in thousands Table No. 7 Three months ended June 30, 2019 Six months ended June 30, 2019 Net cash flow from operating activities (GAAP basis) $ (1,893 ) $ 35,646 Capital expenditures (13,335 ) (25,918 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP basis) $ (15,228 ) $ 9,728 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005548/en/

