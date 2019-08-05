Gannett : Gannett Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
08/05/2019 | 02:42pm EDT
Digital Revenues Reach 37% of Total Revenues
Digital Advertising and Marketing Services Revenues Reach50% of Total Advertising and Marketing Services Revenues
Company Separately Announces Appointment of Paul Bascobert as President and Chief Executive Officer
Company Separately Announces a Definitive Agreement with New Media
Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) ("Gannett" or "company" or "we" or "our") today reported second quarter 2019 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019.
"We are pleased with our results for the second quarter, delivering Adjusted EBITDA in-line with our expectations and achieving a key milestone with 50% of our advertising and marketing services revenue from digital sources," said Barbara Wall, senior vice president, interim chief operating officer and chief legal officer. "Print advertising and circulation trends were stable in the quarter and we delivered sequential improvements in our client counts and retention within our digital marketing services business. We believe we are well positioned to drive future growth within digital advertising and marketing services."
"We reported another quarter of strong cost management as our same store operating expenses declined 9% year-over-year," said Ali Engel, senior vice president and chief financial officer. "We continue to focus on initiatives that will drive efficiencies and improve productivity to enable strategic investment in our digital transformation, while also maintaining margins."
Second Quarter 2019 Consolidated Results
Operating revenues were $660.3 million, compared to $730.8 million in the second quarter of 2018.
Unfavorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates negatively impacted revenues by $4.5 million.
Same store operating revenues declined 9.8% year-over-year.
Total digital revenues reached $246.6 million, or approximately 37% of total revenue.
Total digital advertising and marketing services revenues were $184.1 million, or 50% of total advertising and marketing services revenues.
GAAP net income was $26.7 million, including $6.5 million of after-tax restructuring, asset impairment charges, and other costs, offset by $32.8 million of gains on property sales.
Adjusted EBITDA(1) decreased 11% year-over-year to $76.2 million, representing a margin of 11.5% compared to 11.7% in the second quarter of 2018.
Second Quarter 2019 Publishing Segment
Publishing segment operating revenues were $576.2 million compared to $644.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. On a same store basis, segment revenues declined 9.9%.
Same store print advertising revenues declined 18.5% year-over-year, an improvement from the first quarter decline of 19.3%.
Digital advertising and marketing services revenues of $101.6 million declined 4.5% year-over-year, on a same store basis, better than the 5.2% decline in the first quarter.
Digital marketing services revenues of $20.2 million increased 0.9%, on a same store basis, driven by strong gains at Newsquest and higher average revenue per client in our US local markets.
Digital media advertising revenues of $65.7 million declined 2.5%, on a same store basis, due to weakness in local display which offset continued strong growth in national.
Digital classified advertising revenues of $15.7 million declined 17.5%, on a same store basis, reflecting expected weakness across all categories.
Same store circulation revenues declined 5.9% from the prior year quarter, unchanged from the first quarter trend.
Digital-only subscriber volumes grew 34% year-over-year and now total approximately 561,000.
Publishing segment Adjusted EBITDA was $90.7 million compared to $94.4 million in the prior year quarter.
Second Quarter 2019 ReachLocal Segment
ReachLocal segment revenues were $98.6 million, a decline of 2% year-over-year, reflecting the divestiture of certain international operations and weakness in North America, partially offset by the addition of WordStream. On a same store basis, ReachLocal segment revenues declined 6.9%.
Adjusted EBITDA was $12.2 million, up 19% year-over-year, representing a margin of 12.4% compared to 10.2% in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in profitability reflects the addition of WordStream.
Second Quarter 2019 Cash Flow
Net cash flow used by operating activities was approximately $1.9 million compared to $15.4 million provided by operating activities in the prior year quarter.
Capital expenditures were $13.3 million, primarily for product development, technology investments, and maintenance projects.
The company paid dividends of $18.3 million; there were no share repurchases.
As of the end of the second quarter, the company had a cash balance of $68.6 million, $135.0 million drawn on its revolver, and $171.8 million in convertible notes(2), or net debt of $238.2 million.
Outlook
For 2019, the company's outlook remains unchanged:
Consolidated revenues of $2.74-2.81 billion.
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA outlook of $285-295 million, including roughly $8 million of one-time costs associated with the CEO transition.
Capital expenditures of $50-60 million, excluding real estate projects.
Depreciation and amortization of $150-160 million, excluding accelerated depreciation related to facility consolidations.
The non-operating cost associated with our pension plans, recorded in other non-operating items, is currently estimated to be between $20-25 million as compared to a credit of $5 million in 2018.
A non-GAAP effective tax rate of 28-30%.(1)
1 The company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before income taxes, interest expense, equity income, other non-operating items, restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, asset impairment charges, depreciation, amortization and other items. We define the non-GAAP effective tax rate as the tax rate excluding any non-recurring one-item tax adjustments. Because of the variability of these and other items as well as the impact of future events on these items, management is unable to reconcile without unreasonable effort the company's forecasted range of adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP tax rate for the full year to a comparable GAAP range.
2 The total aggregate principal related to our offering of convertible notes was $201.3 million. At issuance, this principal value was bifurcated into liability and equity components totaling $171.8 million and $30.2 million, respectively. The carrying value of the liability component as of June 30, 2019 is $171.8 million.
CEO Appointment
In a separate release issued today, Gannett also announced that Paul Bascobert has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Gannett Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Bascobert will become Chief Executive Officer of the combined operating company to be formed in connection with the transaction with New Media Investment Group Inc. (“New Media”) (NYSE: NEWM) announced separately today.
New Media Transaction and Conference Call Information
In a separate release issued today, Gannett and New Media announced a definitive agreement pursuant to which New Media will acquire Gannett for a combination of cash and stock. As a result of this announcement, Gannett has cancelled the second quarter 2019 earnings conference call scheduled for 10:00 a.m. EST tomorrow, August 6, 2019. Gannett and New Media will conduct a joint conference call and webcast today, August 5, 2019, at 4:15 p.m. EST. The webcast of the conference call will be accessible through each company’s website, or listen-only conference lines. U.S. callers should dial 1-855-319-1124 and international callers should dial 1-703-563-6359 at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. The confirmation code for the conference call is 3747329.
The webcast replay of the conference call will also be available approximately two hours following the completion of the call on the Investor Relation section of each company’s website.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release also contains a discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures that the company presents to allow investors and analysts to measure, analyze and compare its financial condition and results of operations in a meaningful and consistent manner. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.
About Gannett
Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is an innovative, digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to strengthening communities across our network. With an unmatched local-to-national reach, Gannett touches the lives of more than 125 million people monthly with our Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Gannett brands include USA TODAY NETWORK with the iconic USA TODAY and more than 100 local media brands, digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, WordStream and SweetIQ, and U.K. media company Newsquest. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
Gannett Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited, in thousands (except per share amounts)
Table No. 1
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Operating revenues:
Advertising and marketing services
$
368,328
$
420,163
$
733,563
$
830,475
Circulation
247,092
263,806
499,819
530,392
Other
44,917
46,799
90,380
92,852
Total operating revenues
660,337
730,768
1,323,762
1,453,719
Operating expenses:
Cost of sales
403,089
452,053
814,253
909,037
Selling, general and administrative expenses
195,068
199,143
395,170
412,142
Depreciation and amortization
35,466
38,378
72,511
78,630
Gain on sale of property
(32,768
)
—
(33,650
)
—
Restructuring costs
6,771
12,611
27,730
21,910
Asset impairment charges
274
10,483
803
14,239
Total operating expenses
607,900
712,668
1,276,817
1,435,958
Operating income
52,437
18,100
46,945
17,761
Non-operating income (expense):
Interest expense
(6,879
)
(5,935
)
(13,844
)
(10,413
)
Other non-operating items, net
(6,104
)
4,042
(9,134
)
8,353
Non-operating expense
(12,983
)
(1,893
)
(22,978
)
(2,060
)
Income before income taxes
39,454
16,207
23,967
15,701
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
12,729
(99
)
9,147
(228
)
Net income
$
26,725
$
16,306
$
14,820
$
15,929
Earnings per share - basic
$
0.23
$
0.14
$
0.13
$
0.14
Earnings per share - diluted
$
0.23
$
0.14
$
0.13
$
0.14
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
114,521
112,946
114,485
112,852
Diluted
116,692
116,219
117,375
116,035
SEGMENT INFORMATION
Gannett Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited, in thousands
Table No. 2
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Operating revenues:
Publishing
$
576,173
$
644,551
$
1,155,340
$
1,283,211
ReachLocal
98,566
100,435
195,747
196,923
Corporate and Other
1,690
1,809
3,293
3,785
Intersegment eliminations
(16,092
)
(16,027
)
(30,618
)
(30,200
)
Total
$
660,337
$
730,768
$
1,323,762
$
1,453,719
Adjusted EBITDA:
Publishing
$
90,664
$
94,358
$
172,047
$
172,116
ReachLocal
12,200
10,271
19,831
16,480
Corporate and Other
(26,642
)
(19,030
)
(52,330
)
(47,929
)
Total
$
76,222
$
85,599
$
139,548
$
140,667
Depreciation and amortization:
Publishing
$
17,758
$
24,157
$
37,497
$
50,446
ReachLocal
13,152
8,896
26,084
17,409
Corporate and Other
4,556
5,325
8,930
10,775
Total
$
35,466
$
38,378
$
72,511
$
78,630
Capital expenditures:
Publishing
$
5,066
$
6,321
$
8,540
$
10,430
ReachLocal
4,804
4,234
9,849
7,742
Corporate and Other
3,465
3,419
7,529
9,350
Total
$
13,335
$
13,974
$
25,918
$
27,522
SAME STORE REVENUE DETAIL
Gannett Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited, in thousands
Table No. 3
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
% Change
Reported total revenue
$
660,337
$
730,768
(9.6
%)
Acquired revenues
(17,281
)
—
***
Currency impact
4,461
—
***
Exited operations
(307
)
(13,401
)
(97.7
%)
Same store revenue
$
647,210
$
717,367
(9.8
%)
Reported advertising and marketing services revenue
$
368,328
$
420,163
(12.3
%)
Acquired revenues
(17,281
)
—
***
Currency impact
2,960
—
***
Exited operations
(304
)
(13,395
)
(97.7
%)
Same store advertising and marketing services revenue
$
353,703
$
406,768
(13.0
%)
Reported circulation revenue
$
247,092
$
263,806
(6.3
%)
Currency impact
1,144
—
***
Same store circulation revenue
$
248,236
$
263,806
(5.9
%)
*** Indicates an absolute value percentage change greater than 100.
PUBLISHING REVENUE DETAIL
Gannett Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited, in thousands
Table No. 4
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
% Change
Publishing revenue detail
Print advertising:
Local
$
84,185
$
103,354
(18.5
%)
Classified
60,750
74,905
(18.9
%)
National
39,317
49,636
(20.8
%)
Total print advertising
184,252
227,895
(19.2
%)
Digital advertising and marketing services:
Digital media
65,729
68,513
(4.1
%)
Digital classified
15,709
19,300
(18.6
%)
Digital marketing services
20,164
20,047
0.6
%
Total digital advertising and marketing services
101,602
107,860
(5.8
%)
Total advertising and marketing services
285,854
335,755
(14.9
%)
Circulation
247,092
263,806
(6.3
%)
Other
43,227
44,990
(3.9
%)
Total Publishing revenue
$
576,173
$
644,551
(10.6
%)
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA
Gannett Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited, in thousands
Table No. 5
Three months ended June 30, 2019
Publishing
ReachLocal
Corporate and
Other
Consolidated Total
Net income (GAAP basis)
$
26,725
Provision for income taxes
12,729
Interest expense
6,879
Other non-operating items, net
6,104
Operating income (loss) (GAAP basis)
$
99,253
$
(1,950
)
$
(44,866
)
$
52,437
Depreciation and amortization
17,758
13,152
4,556
35,466
Gain on sale of property
(32,768
)
—
—
(32,768
)
Restructuring costs
5,990
100
681
6,771
Asset impairment charges
274
—
—
274
Other items (a)
157
898
12,987
14,042
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP basis)
$
90,664
$
12,200
$
(26,642
)
$
76,222
(a) Includes costs incurred as a direct result of the proxy contest of $12.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.
Three months ended June 30, 2018
Publishing
ReachLocal
Corporate and
Other
Consolidated Total
Net income (GAAP basis)
$
16,306
Benefit for income taxes
(99
)
Interest expense
5,935
Other non-operating items, net
(4,042
)
Operating income (loss) (GAAP basis)
$
48,998
$
(1,696
)
$
(29,202
)
$
18,100
Depreciation and amortization
24,157
8,896
5,325
38,378
Restructuring costs
9,447
2,966
198
12,611
Asset impairment charges
10,483
—
—
10,483
Other items
1,273
105
4,649
6,027
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP basis)
$
94,358
$
10,271
$
(19,030
)
$
85,599
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA
Gannett Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited, in thousands
Table No. 5 (continued)
Six months ended June 30, 2019
Publishing
ReachLocal
Corporate and
Other
Consolidated Total
Net income (GAAP basis)
$
14,820
Provision for income taxes
9,147
Interest expense
13,844
Other non-operating items, net
9,134
Operating income (loss) (GAAP basis)
$
141,413
$
(10,173
)
$
(84,295
)
$
46,945
Depreciation and amortization
37,497
26,084
8,930
72,511
Gain on sale of property
(33,650
)
—
—
(33,650
)
Restructuring costs
24,079
240
3,411
27,730
Asset impairment charges
804
(1
)
—
803
Other items (a)
1,904
3,681
19,624
25,209
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP basis)
$
172,047
$
19,831
$
(52,330
)
$
139,548
(a) Includes costs incurred as a direct result of the proxy contest of $17.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
Six months ended June 30, 2018
Publishing
ReachLocal
Corporate and
Other
Consolidated Total
Net income (GAAP basis)
$
15,929
Benefit for income taxes
(228
)
Interest expense
10,413
Other non-operating items, net
(8,353
)
Operating income (loss) (GAAP basis)
$
88,163
$
(4,622
)
$
(65,780
)
$
17,761
Depreciation and amortization
50,446
17,409
10,775
78,630
Restructuring costs
17,724
3,505
681
21,910
Asset impairment charges
14,239
—
—
14,239
Other items
1,544
188
6,395
8,127
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP basis)
$
172,116
$
16,480
$
(47,929
)
$
140,667
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS
Gannett Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited, in thousands (except per share amounts)