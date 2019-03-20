Gannett : MNG Enterprises Receives Highly Confident Letter to Finance Proposal to Acquire Gannett for $12.00 Per Share

MNG Enterprises, Inc. (“MNG” or the “Company”) today announced that
Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”), a subsidiary of Oaktree
Capital Group, LLC (NYSE: OAK), delivered a letter stating that Oaktree
is highly confident in the Company’s ability to attain a debt financing
package in an aggregate principal amount equal to not less than $1.725
billion in connection with MNG’s proposed acquisition of Gannett Co.,
Inc. (NYSE:GCI) (“Gannett”). This financing would be sufficient to
refinance the existing indebtedness of both MNG and Gannett, fully
finance the $12.00 per share cash consideration payable to Gannett’s
shareholders, and pay all related fees, costs and expenses in connection
with the transaction.
“Oaktree is a knowledgeable investor with experience in the newspaper
publishing industry, and we are pleased they have confidence in our
ability to attain debt financing to acquire Gannett on these terms,”
stated R. Joseph Fuchs, Chairman of the Board of MNG Enterprises, Inc.
“MNG is a profitable newspaper operator with a strong, unlevered balance
sheet. The combined company’s leverage profile would be conservative
relative to industry comparables.”
Mr. Fuchs continued, “It’s time for Gannett’s Board of Directors to stop
blocking value creation opportunities for its shareholders and engage
with MNG. On January 14, 2019, we made a proposal to acquire all of the
outstanding shares of Gannett, not owned by MNG, for $12.00 per share in
cash, representing a 41% premium over Gannett’s closing share price of
$8.53 on December 31, 2018 and a 23% premium to its closing share price
of $9.75 on January 11, 2019. We are prepared to move quickly and
believe if granted the ability to conduct confirmatory due diligence, we
can complete our work and finalize a financing package within weeks.”
Additional information about MNG, its proposal to acquire Gannett, and
its six nominees for election to Gannett’s board of directors is
available at www.SaveGannett.com.
Moelis & Company is acting as financial advisor to MNG. Akin Gump
Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP and Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP are serving as its
legal counsel. Okapi Partners LLC is acting as MNG’s proxy solicitor.
About MNG Enterprises
MNG Enterprises, Inc. is one of the largest owners and operators of
newspapers in the United States by circulation, with approximately 200
publications including The Denver Post, The Mercury News, The Orange
County Register and The Boston Herald. MNG is a leader in local,
multi-platform news and information, distinguished by its award-winning
original content and high quality, diversified portfolio of both print
and local news and information web sites and mobile apps offering rich
multimedia experiences across the nation. For more information, please
visit www.digitalfirstmedia.com.
Important Information
MNG Enterprises, Inc., together with the other participants in the
solicitation (collectively, “MNG”), have filed a preliminary proxy
statement and an accompanying BLUE proxy card with the Securities and
Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to be used to solicit votes for the election
of its slate of highly-qualified director nominees at the 2019 annual
meeting of stockholders of Gannett Co., Inc., a Delaware corporation
(the “Company”). Information concerning the identity of the participants
in the solicitation and a description of their direct or indirect
interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is available at http://savegannett.com/disclaimer.
MNG STRONGLY ADVISES ALL STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY TO READ THE PROXY
STATEMENT AND OTHER PROXY MATERIALS, INCLUDING A PROXY CARD, AS THEY
BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. SUCH
PROXY MATERIALS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT NO CHARGE ON THE SEC’S WEB SITE AT HTTP://WWW.SEC.GOV.
IN ADDITION, THE PARTICIPANTS IN THIS PROXY SOLICITATION WILL PROVIDE
COPIES OF THE PROXY STATEMENT WITHOUT CHARGE, WHEN AVAILABLE, UPON
REQUEST. REQUESTS FOR COPIES SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE PARTICIPANTS’
PROXY SOLICITOR, OKAPI PARTNERS LLC, AT ITS TOLL-FREE NUMBER (888)
785-6668 OR VIA EMAIL AT INFO@OKAPIPARTNERS.COM.
