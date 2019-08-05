Log in
Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Gannett Co., Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to New Media

0
08/05/2019 | 06:08pm EDT

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating Gannett (NYSE: GCI) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale of Gannett to New Media.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/gannett or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges Gannett's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only the equivalent of $12.06 for each share of Gannett common stock they own.  New Media is acquiring Gannett at a substantial discount.  The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Gannett by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Gannett accepts a superior bid. Gannett insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating on the conduct of Gannett's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Gannett.

If you own common stock in Gannett and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/gannett.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi--oreilly-llp-investigates-whether-gannett-co-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-sale-to-new-media-300896573.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
