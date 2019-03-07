USA TODAY : Identifies Hospitals With High Childbirth Complication Rates as Part of Impactful Maternal Harms Investigation

As part of its ongoing “Deadly Deliveries” investigation, USA TODAY,
part of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI), examined usually secret patient
billing records from 7 million births in 13 states to identify U.S.
hospitals with high childbirth complication rates. This part of the
series on maternal harms focuses primarily on Touro Infirmary in New
Orleans, one of at least 120 hospitals across the country where USA
TODAY found that mothers suffer severe childbirth complications at rates
double that of other hospitals. A related data tool allows people to
find out how their local maternity hospitals fared in the states that
provided data.
Women at these outlier hospitals were more than twice as likely to have
had blood transfusions, hysterectomies, seizures, heart attacks, strokes
or other indicators that their deliveries were far from routine. Touro’s
rate, for instance, was 2.8 percent – or 367 of more than 13,000 women
who delivered there from 2014 to 2017.
Hospitals are quick to blame patients, saying they arrive carrying the
baggage of poverty and poor prenatal care. But USA TODAY found that is
only part of the story. At Touro, the data, medical records and lawsuits
reveal a complicated mix of misdiagnoses, delayed care and a failure to
follow safety measures.
With 700 women dying every year and about 50,000 more injured, the U.S.
has the highest maternal death rate among the world's developed nations.
The first part of USA TODAY’s “Deadly
Deliveries” investigation published in July, revealing that every
year, thousands of women suffer life-altering injuries or die from
childbirth because hospitals and medical workers skip safety practices
known to save lives. Following that investigation, the leadership of the
House Committee on Ways and Means sent
letters to maternity hospitals across the country asking them to
answer a series of questions and provide copies of protocols and data
about mothers dying and being injured from childbirth. In December,
Congress passed and the president signed into law landmark
legislation to create a national program to confidentially collect
and analyze standardized data on every mother’s death.
“We were heartened by the calls to action to improve childbirth safety
following our initial ‘Deadly Deliveries’ installment and believe that
putting a focus on hospitals with the highest rates could inform a road
map to improvement,” said Alison Young, USA TODAY investigative reporter.
“The real-life – and potentially life-saving – impact already being made
by ‘Deadly Deliveries’ is exactly why USA TODAY invests in investigative
reporting,” said Amy Pyle, USA TODAY national investigations editor.
To learn more about USA TODAY’s latest investigation, visit https://maternal.usatoday.com.
