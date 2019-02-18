Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gannett Co Inc    GCI

GANNETT CO INC

(GCI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

USA TODAY : Launches First Entertainment Augmented Reality Experience Ahead of Oscars

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 02:05pm EST

‘Oscars AR: The costumes and creators’ provides audiences with unique access to costumes from Oscar nominated films

USA TODAY, part of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI), today launched “Oscars AR: The costumes and creators,” its first entertainment augmented reality (AR) experience ahead of the 91st Academy Awards, offering audiences a unique up-close and personal look at the costume designs and their creators from major nominated films.

The collaboration between the award-winning USA TODAY emerging technology team and USA TODAY Life team gives viewers exclusive and direct access to hear from Oscar-nominated designers from “Mary Poppins Returns,” “The Favourite,” “Mary Queen of Scots,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Black Panther” and “BlacKkKlansman.” USA TODAY worked directly with each of the designers to tell the story of their costumes and their experiences on set, with an interactive, 360-degree look at the pieces through AR.

In this experience, the emerging technology team pushed the boundaries of innovative storytelling using the latest photogrammetry techniques to capture and create each costume. The team worked closely with the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, collaborating with the 27th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design team and its engineers to shoot each costume and bring the AR experience to life for USA TODAY’s audience.

The interactive Oscars experience quickly follows USA TODAY’s first 2019 AR release in January, an experience featuring Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson with audio narration by him discussing his career as a professional hockey player. The continuation with the release of the Oscars AR experience reflects the USA TODAY NETWORK’s commitment to experimenting with emerging technologies and immersive formats to engage audiences in new and different ways. More than a dozen emerging technology projects are currently in the pipeline for 2019.

“Unlike many other AR experiences, our goal wasn’t to use AR to tell part of the story. Our AR experience is the story,” said Ray Soto, Director of Emerging Tech, USA TODAY NETWORK. “Nothing demands a more up close and personal look than the incredibly detailed and awe-inspiring designs of this year’s Oscar costume nominees. With multiple layers of interactivity between the user and the costume designers, audiences can glean an almost one-on-one experience with the creators of their favorite costumes from these Oscar nominated films.”

“Our access to the Oscar-nominated costumes and designers is what makes this such a one of a kind experience. Partnering with the emerging tech team has enabled us to truly bring the Oscars to life and into the hands of our readers,” said Alison Maxwell, Managing Editor, USA TODAY Life. “Between the exclusive sound bites with the designers, user interactivity and detailed narration from our reporters, we’re taking storytelling to the next level. I’m excited to see how readers will respond.”

To view the Oscars AR experience, download the latest version of the USA TODAY mobile app, and click from mobile devices to view on Android and iOS or find within the USA TODAY Life section.

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is an innovative, digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to strengthening communities across our network. With an unmatched local-to-national reach, Gannett touches the lives of more than 125 million people monthly with our Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Gannett brands include USA TODAY NETWORK with the iconic USA TODAY and more than 100 local media brands, digital marketing services companies ReachLocal and SweetIQ, and U.K. media company Newsquest. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GANNETT CO INC
02:05pUSA TODAY : Launches First Entertainment Augmented Reality Experience Ahead of O..
BU
02/11GANNETT : to Announce 2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 20, 2019
BU
02/11GANNETT : MNG Enterprises Responds to Gannett's Misleading Comments on MNG Propo..
BU
02/11GANNETT : Responds to MNG Enterprises, Inc.
PU
02/07GANNETT : MNG Continues to Pursue a Strategic Acquisition of Gannett at $12.00 P..
BU
02/07GANNETT : Issues Statement on Director Nominations from MNG Enterprises, Inc.
BU
02/04GANNETT CO., INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/04GANNETT : MNG Enterprises Responds to Gannett's Rejection of MNG's All-Cash Prop..
BU
02/04GANNETT : NFL's “The 100-Year Game” Wins USA TODAY's 31st Annual Ad ..
BU
02/04GANNETT : Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Unsolicited Proposal from MNG E..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 930 M
EBIT 2018 175 M
Net income 2018 92,3 M
Debt 2018 29,0 M
Yield 2018 5,66%
P/E ratio 2018 13,96
P/E ratio 2019 20,20
EV / Sales 2018 0,45x
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
Capitalization 1 279 M
Chart GANNETT CO INC
Duration : Period :
Gannett Co Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GANNETT CO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,9 $
Spread / Average Target 5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert John Dickey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jeffry Louis Chairman
Alison Kaye Engel Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Jamshid Khazenie Chief Technology Officer
John E. Cody Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GANNETT CO INC32.59%1 279
INFORMA PLC11.81%11 372
PEARSON-1.90%9 275
SCHIBSTED12.76%8 590
AXEL SPRINGER SE7.94%6 495
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GRP CO LD4.88%3 479
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.