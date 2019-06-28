Log in
USA TODAY NETWORK : Launches "Kidskind," the Latest Video Series to Join its Popular Humankind Franchise

06/28/2019 | 08:31am EDT

“Kidskind” videos bring families together to teach kids how to be kinder humans

USA TODAY NETWORK, part of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI), today launched “Kidskind,” the latest video series part of the successful Humankind franchise. The Humankind brands, which already include “Humankind,” “Militarykind,” and “Animalkind,” tell engaging stories of ordinary people – and animals – experiencing and demonstrating extraordinary acts of kindness, love, or accomplishment. In 2018, the popular videos earned over 5 billion views across all platforms including USA TODAY NETWORK sites, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and other partner sites.

The new “Kidskind” series offers original video content created for parents and children to share life lessons and truths that bring families together and encourage emotional growth. The stories focus on kids performing small acts of kindness that inspire happiness and positivity, encouraging viewers to do the same.

“Humankind,” which launched in 2015, tells personal stories of human kindness, connectedness, and personal triumph. With its emphasis on good news, the series has developed a profound connection with its viewers. Following the success of “Humankind,” “Animalkind” and “Militarykind” launched. Collectively those series now have over 16M followers on Facebook.

“Animalkind,” which launched in 2017, allows viewers to enjoy uplifting animal relationships and behavior. The series features videos of the most popular household pets to wild animals filmed around the world. “Militarykind,” which launched in 2018, shares the inspiring stories of members of the U.S. Armed Forces and the extraordinary moments they experience with their loved ones. The series reveals the sacrifices that men and women in the military make every day for their country, their fellow service members and their families back home.

“The Humankind brands trigger an emotional connection with people seeking feel-good stories about real-life heroes in our communities. ‘Kidskind’ is an important extension to that mission, sharing heartwarming and thoughtful stories with parents and children to show us all how we can take positive action together," said Russ Torres, vice president of digital video content and strategy for USA TODAY NETWORK.

The new series launched today on the “Kidskind” YouTube channel and USATODAY.com. “Kidskind” videos will later be distributed on Amazon and other partner sites.

About USA TODAY NETWORK

USA TODAY NETWORK, part of Gannett Co, Inc. (NYSE: GCI), is the largest local-to-national media organization in the country, powered by our award-winning newsrooms and marketing solutions business. With deep roots in local communities spanning the U.S. with more than 100 brands, plus USA TODAY, we engage more than 126 million people every month through a diverse portfolio of multi-platform content offerings and experiences. For more information, visit www.gannett.com.


© Business Wire 2019
