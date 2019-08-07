USA TODAY NETWORK :'s 2020 Presidential Election Coverage Kicks Into High Gear With The Des Moines Register Political Soapbox

The Soapbox will feature more than 20 presidential candidates at the Iowa State Fair

USA TODAY NETWORK, part of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI), kicks off its unique local-to-national coverage of the 2020 presidential election with The Des Moines Register Political Soapbox. The Soapbox, which returns to the Iowa State Fair, Aug. 8-18, was established by the Register and is a long-running tradition in Iowa politics. This year, more than 20 presidential candidates will take the stage.

The Soapbox gives fair visitors a chance to get up close to the candidates seeking their support in the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3. Candidates are provided a raised platform, a microphone and 20 minutes to make their case in front of an audience at the Iowa State Fair, which was founded in 1854 and annually attracts more than 1 million visitors.

The schedule of candidates who will speak at the Soapbox this year can be found at www.desmoinesregister.com/soapbox. The speeches will be livestreamed for a national audience at DesMoinesRegister.com. USA TODAY NETWORK’s coverage of the Soapbox will include behind-the-scenes reporting capturing moments people can’t get anywhere else.

“The Des Moines Register is excited to once again host the Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair, which has long been a place where candidates for the nation’s highest office bring their message to Iowans," said Carol Hunter, executive editor of the Des Moines Register. "Our journalists take seriously their role in capturing this moment for local and national audiences, when all eyes are on Iowa."

This tradition is part of the USA TODAY NETWORK’s commitment to provide the most comprehensive coverage of the 2020 election, fueled by its footprint in more than 100 local newsrooms across the country. That coverage includes industry-leading innovation in augmented reality, audio and video storytelling, interactive experiences and in-person events.

Journalists from across the Network will offer on-the-ground expertise of the Iowa caucuses, Super Tuesday, the political conventions and Election Day.

“Our network stretches from the first-in-the-nation caucus state to places like Milwaukee, where the Democratic National Convention will be held next year. We have unique insights into many of the candidates because they come from our communities,” said Amalie Nash, executive editor for local news, USA TODAY NETWORK. “We cover the issues that Americans care about and take seriously our responsibility to inform voters throughout this critical election cycle.”

