Gap Down Over 14% After 1Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk

Gap Inc. (GPS) is currently at $17.56, down $3.05 or 14.78%

-- Would be lowest close since May 19, 2016, when it closed at $17.28

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 18, 2016, when it fell 16.61%

-- On Thursday, Gap's first-quarter profit and sales missed analysts' estimates, with Chief Executive Art Peck calling the three-month period "extremely challenging." The company cut its full-year guidance and reported excess inventory

-- Currently down six of the past seven days

-- Currently down four consecutive days; down 18.2% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since Nov. 20, 2018, when it fell for eight straight trading days

-- Worst four day stretch since the four days ending May 13, 2016, when it fell 19.21%

-- Down 32.69% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since September 2001 when it fell 39.19%

-- Down 31.85% year-to-date

-- Down 39.38% from 52 weeks ago (June 1, 2018), when it closed at $28.96

-- Would be a new 52 week closing low

-- Traded as low as $17.12; lowest intraday level since May 19, 2016, when it hit $17.00

-- Down 16.89% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Nov. 18, 2016, when it fell as much as 17.58%

-- Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Fifth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:23:54 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet