GAP

(GPS)
Gap Down Over 14% After 1Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk

05/31/2019 | 10:47am EDT

Gap Inc. (GPS) is currently at $17.56, down $3.05 or 14.78%

-- Would be lowest close since May 19, 2016, when it closed at $17.28

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 18, 2016, when it fell 16.61%

-- On Thursday, Gap's first-quarter profit and sales missed analysts' estimates, with Chief Executive Art Peck calling the three-month period "extremely challenging." The company cut its full-year guidance and reported excess inventory

-- Currently down six of the past seven days

-- Currently down four consecutive days; down 18.2% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since Nov. 20, 2018, when it fell for eight straight trading days

-- Worst four day stretch since the four days ending May 13, 2016, when it fell 19.21%

-- Down 32.69% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since September 2001 when it fell 39.19%

-- Down 31.85% year-to-date

-- Down 39.38% from 52 weeks ago (June 1, 2018), when it closed at $28.96

-- Would be a new 52 week closing low

-- Traded as low as $17.12; lowest intraday level since May 19, 2016, when it hit $17.00

-- Down 16.89% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Nov. 18, 2016, when it fell as much as 17.58%

-- Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Fifth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:23:54 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.07% 24906.99 Delayed Quote.7.90%
GAP -11.12% 18.33 Delayed Quote.-19.14%
NASDAQ 100 -1.05% 7170.210914 Delayed Quote.14.01%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.01% 7493.617794 Delayed Quote.14.65%
S&P 500 -0.99% 2761.68 Delayed Quote.11.02%
Latest news on GAP
10:47aGap Down Over 14% After 1Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk
DJ
10:01aGAP : Even Old Navy Sales Are Down as Gap Continues to Struggle
AQ
05/30GAP : cuts profit forecast after 'extremely challenging' quarter; shares slump 1..
RE
05/30GAP : cuts profit forecast after 'extremely challenging' quarter; shares slump 1..
RE
05/30GAP : 1Q results fall short of Wall Street estimates
AQ
05/30GAP : Lowers Earnings, Sales Outlook for FY19
DJ
05/30GAP : Reports Lower 1Q Sales, Misses Analysts' Expectations
DJ
05/30GAP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements an..
AQ
05/30GAP : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/30GAP INC. : Reports First Quarter Results
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 16 728 M
EBIT 2020 1 295 M
Net income 2020 950 M
Finance 2020 231 M
Yield 2020 4,75%
P/E ratio 2020 8,24
P/E ratio 2021 8,32
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
Capitalization 7 808 M
Chart GAP
Duration : Period :
Gap Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 28,6 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur L. Peck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bob J. Fisher Non-Executive Chairman
Teri L. List-Stoll Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sally Gilligan Chief Information Officer
Mayo A. Shattuck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAP-19.14%7 808
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL11.68%86 588
KERING15.29%66 702
FAST RETAILING CO LTD18.61%62 472
ROSS STORES8.53%34 135
HENNES & MAURITZ19.03%22 952
