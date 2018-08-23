Log in
Gap : Gap, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/23/2018 | 03:15pm EDT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2018 / Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 23, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-8BB12BA248305.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 16 549 M
EBIT 2019 1 393 M
Net income 2019 996 M
Finance 2019 504 M
Yield 2019 3,01%
P/E ratio 2019 12,48
P/E ratio 2020 11,84
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
Capitalization 12 519 M
Chart GAP
Duration : Period :
Gap Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 32,8 $
Spread / Average Target 2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur L. Peck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bob J. Fisher Non-Executive Chairman
Teri L. List-Stoll EVP, Chief Financial Officer & Accounting Officer
Sally Gilligan Chief Information Officer
Mayo A. Shattuck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAP-5.14%12 519
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-2.19%99 917
KERING16.72%66 842
FAST RETAILING CO LTD9.10%47 549
ROSS STORES15.75%34 977
ZALANDO2.94%12 897
