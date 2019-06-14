Gap : Growing Like A Boss

If you know Octavio Tisnado, Senior Director of Girls Merchandising, you know he's one of the best managers out there! We caught up with Octavio to learn how he's broadened his skills as a manager.

YOUR ROLE AT OLD NAVY: I oversee the creation and implementation of our Girls product assortment to ensure we deliver on-trend, comfortable + fun clothing at a great value to all our fleet of stores.



YOUR MOST TRANSFERRABLE SKILLS ACROSS JOBS: Listening and taking a moment to digest. It sounds so simple, but natural instinct is to give solutions + corrections, but you never get the full picture if you don't listen and digest first.



HOW YOU TOOK FEEDBACK TO BECOME AN EVEN BETTER MANAGER: Most recently, I received feedback about how different people on my team perceive my direction and feedback. This insight led me to adjust my style as needed while still staying authentically true to myself.



WHAT WAS THE BEST ADVICE YOU'VE EVER RECEIVED: Having trust in my abilities and giving guidance when needed.



YOUR GREAT BOSS #PROTIP: Ask questions and try not to always give answers. This can be hard if you are solution-oriented, but helping team members come to conclusions on their own will help them develop their skill set.



HOW TO APPROACH CAREER CONVERSATIONS: Start by asking employees what end goal they have in mind, and where they see themselves 1, 5 and 10 years from now.



YOUR BIGGEST GOAL FOR 2019: To GROW - the business, my team and myself.



WHAT MAKES YOU #OLDNAVYPROUD: Everyone is so passionate about the brand and about winning!